In late April, Alison Tran flew from her home in Florida to the headquarters of Collaborative Robotics, the well-funded Silicon Valley startup better known as Cobot. She had spent more than a year selling the company’s robots to hospitals and life-sciences businesses. Now she wanted an answer to a basic question: How, exactly, would Cobot pay her for those sales?

When Tran joined the company in January 2025, Cobot offered her a $180,000 salary and as much as $80,000 in variable compensation, according to a lawsuit she filed last week in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Yet Tran says the company never gave her a written commission plan—not for 2025, and not for 2026. On April 30, she raised the issue again with the executive who had recently become her manager.

Four days later, Cobot fired her.

The company told Tran that a restructuring had eliminated her position. The timing was striking. Earlier that day, according to the complaint, colleagues had acknowledged her “highly developed healthcare pipeline” during a regular sales meeting. When Cobot dismissed her by video call that afternoon, it immediately cut her access to email and customer records. Her active opportunities, including several large prospective healthcare deals, were reassigned to men, she alleges.

Tran says she was the only woman on Cobot’s three-person sales team. The company retained a younger male colleague. It later began recruiting for another healthcare account manager.

Those events are now the center of an 18-count lawsuit accusing Cobot and Tran’s former manager, Justin Weissert, of gender and age discrimination, retaliation, harassment, withholding compensation, and other violations of California employment law. The filing also reveals staff cuts that Cobot did not publicly announce: Weissert and several employees were dismissed on April 20, the complaint says, followed by Tran and other workers on May 4.

Cobot has not answered the complaint, and no court has tested Tran’s allegations. The filing gives only her version of events. Still, it raises a question that reaches beyond one employment dispute. At a startup racing to turn impressive machines into a durable business, who gets paid for creating a market—and what happens when the company keeps the market but dismisses the person who built it?

A company built for the labor shortage

Cobot was founded in 2022 by Brad Porter, a former vice president of Amazon Robotics. Its first machine, Proxie, is designed to move carts, supplies, specimens, and other materials through places built for people: hospital corridors, loading docks, laboratories, and factory floors.

The pitch found an eager audience. In April 2024, Cobot raised $100 million at a valuation above $500 million in a round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Mayo Clinic. The financing brought its total funding above $140 million, according to Reuters. Cobot had 35 employees and planned to double its workforce within a year.

By the time Cobot publicly introduced Proxie in November 2024, it could name an enviable group of early customers: Maersk, Mayo Clinic, Moderna, Owens & Minor, and Tampa General Hospital. Three came from healthcare and life sciences, fields where moving material is essential, expensive, and difficult to automate around patients and staff.

Tran arrived two months later. Her initial remit spanned healthcare, logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, and government. In March 2025, Cobot expanded her title to senior sales lead for healthcare and enterprise, placing her in charge of healthcare, life-sciences, and other large accounts, she alleges.

This was the less glamorous side of a robotics company’s work. Proxie could be demonstrated in a video. Enterprise adoption had to be built account by account, through procurement reviews, site visits, pilots, and negotiations involving operators, executives, and technical teams. In healthcare, a salesperson can spend months developing an opportunity before a purchase or deployment produces revenue.

That long interval makes a commission plan consequential. It determines when a sale is considered earned, how credit is divided, and whether an employee is paid if a deal closes after the employee leaves. Without a written formula, a salesperson may create a valuable pipeline while having little certainty about the value of her own work.

Tran alleges that she repeatedly asked Cobot and Weissert to define those terms. Her complaint does not include the correspondence or calculate the commissions she believes Cobot owes her. It says only that the written plan never arrived.

California law generally requires commission agreements to be written and to explain how commissions are computed and paid. One issue in the case will be whether Tran’s variable compensation qualifies as a commission under that law. Another will be how California’s wage rules apply to an employee who lived and usually worked in Florida but traveled to Cobot’s Santa Clara office.

The absence of those answers did not prevent Cobot from using Tran’s work. According to the complaint, the company continued tracking and discussing her healthcare opportunities until the day it fired her.

“Ready for scale”

Publicly, Cobot entered 2026 in a triumphant mood. In a January LinkedIn post, an executive said Proxie had moved more than 130,000 carts, carried six million specimens, and completed more than 10,000 operating hours. “We’re ready for scale,” he wrote, tagging both Tran and Weissert among the company’s go-to-market employees.

The internal picture changed quickly.

On April 20, Cobot dismissed Weissert and several other employees, according to Tran’s complaint. Weissert had joined the company in early 2025 to lead a group that helped customers adopt and deploy Proxie. After his departure, Tran began reporting to a Cobot founder who also held an operations role.

On April 30 came the Santa Clara meeting and Tran’s renewed request for a compensation plan. On May 4 came the pipeline review, followed hours later by her termination. Cobot said it was eliminating her position as part of a restructuring.

There are facts in the complaint that may help the company defend that explanation. Tran acknowledges that Cobot dismissed other employees during the same period, including women. She says another worker over 40 was fired on May 4. A broad reduction can be legitimate even when it falls painfully on an employee who recently complained about pay.

Tran’s case will therefore turn on the choices Cobot made inside that reduction. She alleges that the company kept a younger male salesperson, gave her deals to male colleagues, and later sought another employee to perform healthcare account work. Internal messages, hiring approvals, compensation records, and the criteria used to select employees for dismissal may prove more important than the four-day interval alone.

The work after the job

Cobot is currently advertising a Strategic Account Manager for Healthcare. The employee would lead the relationship with one of Cobot’s most important enterprise customers, find ways to expand the account, and coordinate the sales, service, and deployment teams. The posting favors candidates near Minneapolis but permits remote work for people willing to travel as much as 65 percent of the time. Syndicated listings put annual compensation at $200,000 to $240,000.

The geography is conspicuous. Cobot has publicly identified Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, as both an investor and an early customer. The listing does not identify the account, and there is no public evidence that the role is assigned to Mayo.

The position is also narrower than the one Tran describes. She says she built a portfolio across healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise sales. The new opening centers on the expansion of one established customer. Cobot could reasonably argue that the jobs are different.

But the listing complicates the cleanest meaning of “position eliminated.” Healthcare sales work remained important enough to support a role whose reported pay overlaps closely with Tran’s target compensation. The legal question is whether Cobot abolished her job, reorganized it, or used a restructuring to place the same valuable relationships in other hands.

Tran’s broader discrimination claims begin from the same imbalance. She says she earned a lower base salary than male colleagues doing substantially similar work and faced difficulty working with male engineers. Here the complaint becomes thinner. It does not identify a male colleague’s salary, describe the experience of proposed comparators, or recount specific remarks or incidents behind the harassment allegation. Those omissions do not defeat the claims at the pleading stage, but they leave the public record far stronger on timing and compensation than on workplace culture.

The filing has other limits. Tran does not attach her offer letter, the proposed separation agreement, pipeline reports, or messages documenting her complaints. She obtained an immediate right-to-sue notice from the California Civil Rights Department, a procedure that allows a claimant to proceed directly to court. The department did not investigate the merits.

These are reasons for caution, rather than reasons to dismiss the case. Employment disputes are often filed before the plaintiff has access to the company records that can confirm or disprove her account. Cobot’s response—and eventually its internal documents—will determine whether the complaint’s chronology reflects retaliation or coincidence.

The robot launch

Seven weeks after Tran’s dismissal, Cobot unveiled the second generation of Proxie.

The company said the new machine could move through workplaces, manipulate objects with two arms, and identify tasks without a human dispatcher. Cobot reported that its earlier robots had logged 12,627 production hours and moved more than 40 million pounds of material. Proxie Gen 2 became available to order on June 22 at a starting price of $5,000 a month, according to the company.

The launch showed how much Cobot had advanced since Tran joined. The company had moved from proving that Proxie could work to persuading large customers to deploy it at scale. That transition can change a sales organization: broad business development gives way to named accounts, deployment, and expansion. It can also produce disputes over who deserves credit for opportunities created during the earlier phase.

Tran alleges that Cobot offered her a separation agreement containing restrictions that would have required her to disclose future employment and allowed Cobot to contact a future employer. She refused to sign it. Her lawsuit characterizes those provisions as an unlawful noncompete, although the agreement is not attached and its precise language cannot be evaluated from the complaint.

She is seeking unpaid compensation, damages, penalties, legal fees, and either reinstatement or future lost wages. The case is Alison Tran v. Collaborative Robotics Inc. and Justin Weissert, No. 26CV499596, in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Cobot now has to supply the part of the story its robot cannot: a record of the human decisions behind the work. Why did the company never put Tran’s commission terms in writing? Who received her healthcare opportunities? When did Cobot approve the new account-management role? And why was the only woman on its sales team gone four days after asking, once again, how she would be paid?

RuntimeWire contacted Cobot and counsel for Alison Tran for comment. Because no verified current contact information for Justin Weissert was publicly available, RuntimeWire asked Cobot to forward the request or identify his representative.