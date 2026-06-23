The Stockholm company is betting that candidates should keep live video profiles that employers can browse before a role opens.

AI has made job applications cheaper to produce and harder to trust. Fika Jobs is trying to rebuild the candidate profile around structured video, not resumes, while taking on the bias risk that comes with showing more of the person earlier.

Fika Jobs has raised a $4 million pre-seed round to build a video-first hiring platform where AI agents interview candidates, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

The round was led by Luminar Ventures, with participation from Alliance VC and investors including Sebastian Knutsson and Riccardo Zacconi. Fika Jobs says the capital will go toward product development, hiring and a wider launch later in 2026.

The premise is straightforward: the traits teams often say they hire for are not always the traits resumes capture well. Fika Jobs is betting that a structured, AI-led video conversation can surface signal that gets lost in text applications.

How Fika Jobs works

For job seekers, the flow starts by connecting a LinkedIn profile. Fika Jobs' AI reviews the candidate's background, generates personalized questions and conducts a roughly 10-minute video interview. TechCrunch reported that the AI agent is currently powered by Google's Gemini models.

Fika Jobs then turns the responses into short video clips and organizes them into a candidate profile. On Fika Jobs' homepage, the pitch is blunt: candidates have a video conversation with an AI agent, and Fika cuts, edits and builds a profile around their strengths, ambitions and what makes them distinct.

The company is not presenting the profile as a one-off application. Fika Jobs wants candidates to maintain a live profile that employers can discover and revisit as new jobs open. The site says the platform studies companies, including who works there, culture and public signals, then matches roles against salary and eight other candidate parameters. Candidates can then send a full Fika Jobs profile to a company in one click.

Fika Jobs says the product is free for job seekers. Employers do not pay up front; the company charges a fee only when a hire is made. That aligns the platform more closely with recruiting marketplaces than with applicant tracking systems, even though the interface borrows from AI interview tools and short-form video.

The money is backing a candidate-side wedge

Most AI hiring software is sold to employers as productivity tools to source more candidates, screen faster, rank applicants and automate recruiter work. Fika Jobs is taking a different starting point: asking candidates to create richer profiles first, then making those profiles searchable to employers.

That is the cleaner wedge if Fika Jobs can pull it off. A candidate who invests 10 minutes once, then reuses a profile across multiple roles, has a reason to start on Fika Jobs before a specific employer demands it. An employer gets a pool of candidates who have already completed a structured interview rather than another inbox of AI-generated cover letters.

The challenge is whether Fika Jobs can make that pool large and trusted enough before employers default to the tools already embedded in their hiring stack. The company has not disclosed revenue, valuation, candidate count or headcount.

The Swedish starting point is also part of the strategy. Fika Jobs is based in Stockholm and says it is "Proudly built in Stockholm." Its homepage says the platform is trusted by startups and companies in Sweden, and includes testimonials from people affiliated with Rebtel, PlentyLabs, JOBA Staff, Handelsbanken and Findity. Starting in Sweden gives Fika Jobs a tighter market to seed candidate profiles and employer demand before attempting broader international expansion.

The bias question is not a side issue

A video profile can show communication, energy and context that a resume misses. It can also expose a candidate's age, race, gender, accent, appearance and disability cues earlier in the process. That tension is central to whether Fika Jobs becomes a more human hiring layer or another way for bias to enter the funnel sooner.

The product answer, at least as described publicly, is to make the interview structured and AI-led rather than leaving each employer to improvise. Fika Jobs says its AI generates questions from a candidate's background and turns the answers into a profile that highlights strengths and ambitions. That may help standardize the first interaction, but it does not remove the employer's responsibility once video enters the evaluation process.

The broader market question is whether AI hiring products will make job search more legible or simply move opacity to a new layer. Fika Jobs is not promising to eliminate judgment from hiring. It is betting that judgment should begin with more signal than a resume and cover letter can provide.

The $4 million round gives Fika Jobs the runway to test whether an AI interviewer can make that conversation happen earlier in the process.