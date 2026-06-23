Firefly Aerospace is a useful test case for the next phase of space startups: after a marquee mission, the hard part is financing repeatable manufacturing capacity.

Jason Kim's Firefly Aerospace is expected to secure a $110 million U.S. Export-Import Bank loan to expand spacecraft production facilities in Texas, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a document reviewed by the outlet.

Kim is Firefly Aerospace's chief executive. The reported EXIM loan puts his current job in sharper focus: turning Firefly Aerospace from a company known for dramatic missions into one with enough industrial capacity to sell spacecraft, lunar landers and orbital vehicles into a geopolitical market.

EXIM's three board members were poised to vote Tuesday morning, June 23, on the loan, Reuters reported. The document reviewed by Reuters said the financing would come through EXIM's Make More in America Initiative, a domestic manufacturing program that makes medium- and long-term EXIM loans, guarantees and insurance available to export-oriented projects in sectors the agency frames as important to national security.

The terms reported by Reuters are straightforward but still incomplete. The loan would carry a 12-month availability period and a 10-year repayment period, according to a person familiar with the terms cited by Reuters. Firefly Aerospace's planned Texas expansion is expected to create about 200 jobs, that person told Reuters. The interest rate, collateral package, covenants and disbursement conditions were not disclosed.

A moon landing became a manufacturing argument

Firefly Aerospace earned the government's attention the hard way. On March 2, 2025, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander touched down on the Moon carrying NASA science and technology instruments, a mission NASA later described as Firefly Aerospace's first CLPS delivery and first Moon landing. Firefly Aerospace said at the time that Blue Ghost landed upright and stable on the first attempt.

That credential matters because the reported loan is aimed at spacecraft production, not only launch operations. Firefly Aerospace already describes its business as launch, lunar and on-orbit services, built around small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers and orbital vehicles. The strategic question for Firefly Aerospace is whether Blue Ghost can become a repeatable product line instead of a singular proof point.

Firefly Aerospace has been saying that part aloud. In May, Firefly Aerospace announced that it had moved into a new headquarters, expanded cleanroom space and added an innovation lab in Cedar Park, Texas. Firefly Aerospace said the expanded campus totals 144,000 square feet for spacecraft assembly and testing, mission control, avionics and component production, engineering and business operations. Firefly Aerospace also said the campus is less than 30 miles from Firefly Aerospace's 200-acre Rocket Ranch in Briggs, Texas, where the company operates six test stands and 217,000 square feet of launch vehicle engineering, manufacturing and integration facilities.

In that May announcement, Firefly Aerospace chief operating officer Ramon Sanchez said the company aims to turn Blue Ghost into a production line for multiple lunar missions a year. That is the operational bet behind the financing: one successful lander gives Firefly Aerospace credibility, but recurring lunar and orbital work requires factories, cleanrooms, test infrastructure and a workforce that can make spacecraft on a cadence customers can plan around.

Why EXIM is the lender to watch

The unusual part is not that Firefly Aerospace needs capital. Space hardware consumes capital before it produces predictable revenue. The unusual part is that EXIM, not only public-market investors or defense primes, is being positioned as the source of that capacity.

EXIM says the Make More in America Initiative is designed for manufacturers in sectors critical to national security that struggle to obtain financing to compete for global sales. The program requires an export nexus, with EXIM saying eligibility is determined by the percentage of production or shipments tied to exports. EXIM also says domestic finance transactions require board approval, and transactions above $50 million require congressional notification.

That structure reframes Firefly Aerospace's Texas expansion as export infrastructure. Reuters tied the loan to a broader Trump administration push to improve U.S. companies' competitive position abroad, including in artificial intelligence and space. In the space market, that means the United States is not only buying from commercial space companies for NASA or the Pentagon. Washington is also helping some of those companies build the manufacturing base they need to compete with foreign-backed alternatives.

Reuters pointed to the competitive pressure directly: China's space industry is targeting foreign customers, while European governments have been seeking sovereign or nationally owned space systems after conflicts and connectivity needs showed how critical orbital infrastructure has become. SpaceX (@SpaceX), through Starlink and the government-focused Starshield variant, remains the benchmark for low-cost, high-cadence satellite production. Firefly Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Blue Origin and smaller U.S. space companies are trying to build around the same reality: spacecraft manufacturing capacity has become a strategic asset, not just a product category.

Public-market capital was not the whole answer

The expected loan also lands soon after Firefly Aerospace tapped public investors. Firefly Aerospace announced a proposed public offering on May 26, with the company offering 4 million shares and selling stockholders offering 8 million shares. Firefly Aerospace said proceeds from its portion would be used for general corporate purposes, including support for growth of core business and recently awarded programs and initiatives.

That equity offering and the expected EXIM loan solve different problems. The public offering adds balance-sheet flexibility. The EXIM loan, if approved on the terms Reuters reported, is tied to a specific domestic production buildout with job creation and export competitiveness attached. For Firefly Aerospace, the combination says public equity alone is not the whole financing model for space manufacturing. Government-backed credit is becoming part of the capital stack.

That is not a subsidy story in the loose sense. EXIM says Make More in America financing is subject to its standard due diligence, additionality requirements and a reasonable assurance of repayment standard. The agency says non-project finance transactions generally require a minimum three-year revenue-producing history in the same line of business and proven debt service capacity. Those requirements matter because they separate export-credit financing from a political grant. Firefly Aerospace would be borrowing against an argument that it has a real business line to scale.

The open question is whether Firefly Aerospace can turn the Blue Ghost milestone into the production cadence that Kim and his operators need. Firefly Aerospace's May facilities announcement described a larger cleanroom, an innovation lab called Gloworks and upgrades at the Rocket Ranch. Reuters' loan report adds the financing piece: $110 million over a decade, if approved, to help make Texas spacecraft production a U.S. export asset.

That is a warmer kind of industrial policy than a procurement award. It does not hand Firefly Aerospace a mission. It helps the company build the capacity to chase many of them.