The agent can schedule apartment tours and research travel, while handing payments and other sensitive steps back to users.

Google is using Chrome's logged-in state and password infrastructure to turn Gemini into an action-taking agent, raising the distribution and security bar for browser-agent startups.

Google said in a thread on X on August 3rd that Gemini Spark can use Chrome's auto browse feature to complete multi-step errands across websites where a user is already signed in.

https://x.com/google/status/2084306026577244627?s=46

With permission, Spark can schedule viewings for saved apartments, research flights, shop, book accommodations, make restaurant reservations and arrange appointments. The integration is rolling out in the U.S. to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, according to Google's support documentation.

The release gives Spark access to one of Google's most valuable advantages in the AI agent market: a browser that already holds a user's sessions, preferences and saved credentials. Google can combine Gemini with Chrome, Google Account and Password Manager instead of asking users to recreate that context inside a separate agent.

That advantage comes from infrastructure accumulated long after Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google around web search in 1998. Chrome now gives Google a route from answering questions about the web to performing actions inside it.

Spark moves beyond app-by-app integrations

Google introduced Gemini Spark in its May 19th release notes as a personal agent that could work on users' behalf. On June 30th, Gemini app product director Adam Coimbra and Google DeepMind engineering vice president Srinivasan "Cheenu" Venkatachary expanded Spark to macOS and added integrations with services including Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable and Zillow Rentals.

Chrome auto browse pushes that strategy onto the wider web. Google's documentation says Gemini can use sites even when the user has not connected the corresponding service to the Gemini app. Spark can work through a local Chrome browser, giving it access to the same signed-in sites as the user, or use a separate remote browser for some tasks.

The local connection is the important change. With explicit permission, Google Password Manager can help Spark sign in to a site without exposing the stored password directly to the model. Spark asks for confirmation before each browsing task, and users can watch its work, stop it or take control of the tab.

The agent may share information with third-party sites as it works, including contact details, files and preferences needed for a task. Google's help page also warns that Gemini can click the wrong control, add an incorrect item or quantity to a cart, or report that a task is complete when it is not. Google labels the agentic feature experimental and says users remain responsible for its actions.

Chrome carries the security burden

Giving an AI agent access to signed-in browser sessions also raises the cost of a successful prompt-injection attack. Malicious instructions embedded in a page, advertisement, iframe or user review could attempt to divert an agent from the user's request or make it disclose information.

Google says its agentic Chrome security architecture checks proposed actions with a separate User Alignment Critic that is isolated from untrusted page content. Chrome also restricts the agent to web origins deemed relevant to the task, scans pages for attempted prompt injection and requires user intervention around consequential actions.

Payments, account creation, acceptance of terms and other sensitive steps may be handed back to the user. Chrome also seeks confirmation before sending communications, modifying data, submitting forms or scheduling events. Those checkpoints limit autonomy at the moment an agent can cause financial or reputational damage, while leaving research and navigation to Spark.

Google's safeguards reduce exposure; Google does not claim they eliminate it. Its security team has described indirect prompt injection as the primary new threat for agentic browsers, and the support documentation warns that protections cannot guarantee against every harmful or unintended action.

Distribution becomes part of the agent product

OpenAI's ChatGPT agent operates through its own virtual computer and asks users to take over when authentication is required. Anthropic says Claude can control a browser, mouse and keyboard after receiving permission. Google's approach can start inside the browser where a user is already working and signed in.

Google is placing that access behind its paid AI plans. Pro subscribers can request up to 20 multi-step Chrome tasks per day, while Ultra subscribers can request up to 200, according to Google's current support page. Users must be at least 18, use English in the U.S., sign into Chrome and enable standard or enhanced Safe Browsing.

The rollout also gives Spark a large potential funnel. Sundar Pichai said in Alphabet's second-quarter remarks that the Gemini app had reached 950 million monthly active users. That figure covers Gemini overall rather than Spark, but it shows the distribution Google can direct toward a paid agent feature.

For smaller agent developers, Chrome integration changes the competitive baseline. Browser state, identity, password permissions, payment handoffs and prompt-injection defenses now sit alongside model performance as core parts of a consumer agent. Google already owns most of those layers and can bundle them into the subscription carrying Gemini Spark.