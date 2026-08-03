YC is using its portfolio scale and financial stake to build an early talent funnel for startups competing for technical students in the Summer 2027 hiring cycle. ([ycombinator.com](https://www.ycombinator.com/press/))

Y Combinator, led by president and CEO Garry Tan (@garrytan), is recruiting students for an August 15th hiring expo where more than 50 portfolio startups are expected to pitch candidates and conduct onsite interviews for Summer 2027 roles.

https://x.com/ycombinator/status/2084332089881862656

In an August 3rd post on X, YC invited students to meet founders and engineers at its headquarters, move through an expo hall and apply for internships, co-ops and other positions. The application page identifies the gathering as the 2027 YC Startup Internship Expo. (events.ycombinator.com)

The format puts founders at the center of recruiting. Participating startups will make their own pitches before candidates interview onsite, giving small teams a concentrated alternative to running separate campus events or waiting for applications through job boards. YC's message to students is equally direct: "The best way to learn AI is to work at an AI startup." (x.com)

Tan brings experience as both a founder and investor to that pitch. According to his YC biography, he co-founded Posterous, a blogging platform from YC's Summer 2008 batch that Twitter acquired, and later co-founded Initialized Capital. He was also an early designer and engineering manager at Palantir before returning to lead YC, where he had previously served as a partner from 2011 through 2015. (ycombinator.com)

YC turns portfolio scale into a hiring channel

The expo extends YC's existing recruiting operation into an in-person market. Its startup jobs platform lets candidates create one profile, apply to thousands of openings and receive outreach from YC founders. The August event concentrates part of that process into a single day, with candidates hearing startup pitches before deciding where to interview. (ycombinator.com)

YC has the portfolio scale to assemble that market. The accelerator says it has funded more than 5,000 startups and worked with more than 7,000 founders since 2005. Its flagship program now runs four times a year, creating a steady supply of young startups that need engineers while their products and hiring plans are still changing quickly. (ycombinator.com)

The accelerator also has a direct financial interest in helping those founders recruit. Under YC's standard investment terms, each accepted startup receives $500,000. YC invests $125,000 for 7% through a post-money SAFE and another $375,000 through an uncapped SAFE with a most-favored-nation provision. Better access to technical talent can increase the odds that portfolio companies ship products, reach customers and raise subsequent rounds. (ycombinator.com)

That alignment separates the expo from a conventional career fair. YC is bringing together students and startups in which it already holds an economic stake, while founders gain a recruiting venue backed by the accelerator's brand and applicant reach. The event also arrives early in the Summer 2027 cycle, giving participating startups a chance to compete for students before candidates settle on roles elsewhere.

YC's announcement names internships and co-ops, and public posts about the event also describe new-graduate hiring. The confirmed structure includes more than 50 startups, founder and engineer access, startup pitches and onsite interviews. YC has positioned AI work as the main draw, although its portfolio spans software, hardware and science companies. (linkedin.com)

The bet is that YC can apply the concentration model behind its accelerator to hiring: put many ambitious candidates and founders in the same room, compress weeks of sourcing into a day and let startups compete directly for attention. Students receive access to decision-makers instead of entering a general application queue. Founders get a shared recruiting channel without having to build a campus operation alone.