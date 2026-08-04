The feature, generally available since March 30th, gives clients and contractors limited access to Chat, Drive files and Meet calls.

Google Workspace used an August 4th post on X to promote guest accounts, a feature that brings clients, contractors and other people without Workspace accounts into an organization's Google Chat environment under administrator-controlled identities.

The post does not mark a new launch. Google announced general availability on March 30th, with admin controls rolling out between March 26th and April 10th. End-user access followed through May 8th, nearly three months before Google resurfaced the feature this week.

The timing matters for administrators evaluating the product now: guest accounts are already available across Google's Business Starter, Standard and Plus plans and its corresponding Enterprise editions. Google gives organizations five free guest accounts for each paid Business or Enterprise license, according to Workspace's current administrator documentation. An organization with 100 paid licenses can therefore provision as many as 500 guests without buying full employee seats.

A managed identity inside the host's domain

When a Workspace user invites an eligible outside collaborator through a Google Chat direct message or Space, Google provisions a distinct guest identity within the host organization's domain. The account receives a unique identifier and is automatically placed in a dedicated "Workspace Guests" organizational unit in the Admin console.

Administrators can control which employees may send invitations, apply password rules, require two-step verification and govern the services available to guests. Google says data created or shared inside the host domain remains under the host organization's control. Guest accounts are marked with a teal "External" label in Chat, distinguishing them from external Workspace and consumer Google users, which use a yellow label.

The account gives an outside collaborator access to a defined portion of the Workspace suite. Guests can participate in Chat conversations, work on existing Drive files, Docs, Sheets and Slides, and join Meet calls initiated through Chat. They cannot create or own new Drive files, use Gmail or Calendar, access Gemini in Workspace, or join Dynamic Groups.

Those limits make the feature suitable for temporary project work, agency relationships and vendor coordination. They also preserve Google's paid-seat boundary: a guest can collaborate on material that an organization already owns, while functions associated with a regular employee account remain unavailable.

Guest eligibility has an important constraint. Google says invitations cannot be sent to addresses already associated with consumer Gmail accounts, existing Workspace accounts or other Google account types. Those users must continue through Google's existing external-chat system. Administrators using trusted-domain restrictions may also need to adjust allowlists before guests can sign in.

Google matches Slack's guest ratio

Google is entering a category where competitors have long treated external identity as part of the collaboration product. Slack's guest-role documentation gives paid workspaces five free single-channel guests for each paid active member, the same ratio Google now uses. Slack charges regular-member rates for multi-channel guests.

Microsoft Teams guest access similarly creates an identity in Microsoft Entra ID and lets outside users access teams, channel documents, chats and meetings under an organization's compliance and authentication policies.

Google's approach ties the guest identity directly to Chat and the Docs collaboration stack. A conversation can move into document editing and a Meet call without giving the outside participant an unrestricted Workspace account. That integration gives Google a clearer answer for organizations that previously used Workspace for documents while relying on Slack or Teams to manage client and partner conversations.

The feature also turns external sharing into an administrative security function. Google's older visitor-sharing system lets people without Google accounts access individual Drive files using identity-verification codes. Guest accounts create a persistent, managed identity across a broader set of services, giving administrators a central place to review access and disable accounts when a project ends.

Google has not published adoption, revenue or conversion figures for guest accounts. The commercial mechanism is still visible: free guest capacity makes it easier for paying organizations to move external work into Workspace, while the restrictions protect the value of full licenses for employees who need Gmail, Calendar, Gemini and file ownership.