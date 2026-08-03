Microsoft plans to let developers bring Xbox 360 games to PCs, handhelds and its next-generation Project Helix console, according to a developer document obtained by The Verge. The program would roll out gradually across new devices during 2027 and 2028, extending Microsoft's backward-compatibility work from console hardware into Windows. Microsoft has not publicly announced the Xbox 360 program. (theverge.com)

The plan puts a concrete product behind the PC strategy that Asha Sharma has pursued since becoming CEO of Microsoft's gaming business in February. Sharma, previously an Instacart operating chief and Meta product executive, took over as Microsoft acknowledged that Xbox's PC presence was too weak. Microsoft renamed the division XBOX on April 23rd and made daily active players its central operating metric, tying future growth to a library that follows customers across console, PC, mobile and cloud. (blogs.microsoft.com)

Under the leaked Xbox 360 proposal, publishers could decide whether to make individual games backward compatible. Publishers would retain control over pricing and whether a title enters Game Pass. That opt-in structure leaves the size of the eventual catalog dependent on licensing, technical work and each publisher's calculation about whether an older game can generate enough sales or subscription engagement to justify another release.

Microsoft has already established the technical and commercial model with XBOX Backward Compatibility on PC, which Jason Ronald, XBOX's vice president of next generation, announced on July 22nd. The early release contains four original Xbox games: BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge and Fuzion Frenzy. Digital console licenses for those titles carry over to PCs and supported handhelds, and Microsoft includes the games in every Game Pass plan. (news.xbox.com)

Microsoft also added PC-specific settings such as resolution upscaling, VSync, anti-aliasing and windowed display modes. The leaked schedule cited by The Verge calls for the original Xbox program to move from its four-game early release to a full launch in October 2026. Bringing Xbox 360 games into the same system would give Microsoft a larger pool of software to sell through Windows and Game Pass before Project Helix developer hardware begins shipping in 2027. (theverge.com)

Project Helix is designed to run both Xbox console games and PC games. Microsoft says the machine uses a custom AMD system-on-chip and that alpha hardware is scheduled to reach developers beginning in 2027. The company has also said Xbox Play Anywhere covers over 1,500 games, giving Microsoft an existing entitlement system for carrying purchases and progress between Windows and consoles. (news.xbox.com)

The document also describes a disc-to-digital program for Xbox One and Xbox Series games. A player would insert a game into an Xbox One or Series X console with a disc drive and receive a digital license bound to both the physical disc and the player's account. The license could then follow the player across Xbox devices. If the disc were sold or traded, the digital license would move to the next owner, cutting off the previous owner's access. (theverge.com)

That design addresses the central ownership problem created when a platform moves away from disc drives. Microsoft could distribute games digitally across PCs, handhelds and future consoles without making existing discs useless or eliminating the secondhand market. It would also convert each verified disc into a trackable entitlement inside Microsoft's store and account system.

The timing remains unsettled. The leaked document listed a public beta in July and general availability in August, according to The Verge, but the July test was delayed. The report could not confirm whether Microsoft still intends to make the disc-to-digital program generally available in August. (theverge.com)

For Microsoft, the combined programs turn backward compatibility into a distribution strategy. Xbox 360 games would gain another sales window, Game Pass would gain catalog depth, and Project Helix would launch into a library spanning console and PC generations. The strongest asset in that shift is the license attached to the player's account: it can move between devices, support subscriptions and keep older software commercially active long after its original console cycle ended.