Seven Seven Six led the seed round for a salon assistant that starts with the stylist instead of trying to replace her.

HaloBraid is a founder-market fit story with real hardware risk: Ogunbiyi is automating the repetitive part of braiding while keeping stylists central to the service.

Yinka Ogunbiyi launched HaloBraid on Tuesday, June 23, with a $7 million seed round led by Seven Seven Six and a clear bet: hair braiding is a labor bottleneck that hardware, not another booking app, can attack.

The round, reported by TechCrunch, did not disclose its valuation or when it closed. HaloBraid says it is working toward launching its first device later in 2026.

Ogunbiyi is not pitching HaloBraid as a consumer gadget or a robot salon. The device is designed for professional stylists: the stylist starts the braid, then hands the remaining length to HaloBraid, which Ogunbiyi told TechCrunch can finish the rest in seconds. HaloBraid says the device is meant to be gentle on hair and can help finish knotless and box braids.

That framing matters. The market HaloBraid is entering is culturally specific, service-heavy, and built on skilled manual work. Ogunbiyi's pitch is not that braiders are the problem. It is that too much of their time and physical effort is spent on the repetitive part of the job.

The founder found the problem in her own hands

Ogunbiyi's origin story has the useful quality of being specific. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was alone in her London apartment and tried to braid her own hair. "It took me four days," she told TechCrunch. A 2023 Harvard Griffin GSAS profile tells the same story and sketches her founder arc: an engineering background, an MBA, and an earlier stint building a smart cooking appliance.

On HaloBraid's own site, Ogunbiyi describes herself as an inventor, biomechanical engineer, and lifelong braids wearer. The homepage frames the product simply: a stylist starts the braid, and HaloBraid finishes it fast. HaloBraid also tells stylists the device is meant to help them grow their business and protect their body and time.

The business case follows from the workflow. TechCrunch reports that some Black women and girls can sit for up to 12 hours for braided styles. Ogunbiyi told TechCrunch her research found an estimated 8 billion hours are spent braiding hair each year, and that in a survey of 2,000 people, 95% said they would get their hair braided more often if it took less time. Those are HaloBraid's research figures, not independently audited market data, but they point to the wedge Seven Seven Six is underwriting: compress the appointment, and the salon can potentially serve more clients without asking stylists to do more hand work.

The ergonomic case is not theoretical. A 2023 Harper's Bazaar investigation into Harlem braiders documented years of back, neck, shoulder, knee, and hand pain among workers who braid for long stretches, often as self-employed chair renters without the protections attached to traditional employment. HaloBraid has not published clinical evidence that its device prevents injuries. The more careful claim is that it is aimed at the exact repetitive motion and time burden that braiders themselves describe as costly.

Hardware is the hard part

The strongest detail in the HaloBraid story is also the one that cuts against any easy launch narrative. Harvard's 2023 profile sketched an early, optimistic timeline. Today, the first HaloBraid device is slated for later in 2026.

That gap is not a side note. It is the hardware risk in the story.

Hair is a difficult material for automation because it is soft, flexible, variable, and personal. Ogunbiyi told TechCrunch that patents are still pending and did not share much technical detail. HaloBraid's current job materials describe the system as combining computer vision, robotics, compliant fiber manipulation, and novel mechatronic machines, with an onsite office and lab in the Boston area listed in a recent senior robotics engineer posting. That is the right kind of hiring signal for a team moving from demos and prototypes toward deployment, but it also shows the scope of the problem: this is not a plastic hair twister with a better brand.

Seven Seven Six is backing a workflow, not a novelty

Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six is a useful lead investor for this kind of company because the bet is part consumer insight, part hardware conviction, and part distribution. Ohanian told TechCrunch he saw a sizable market and return potential. The opening also taps a gap in tooling for textured hair compared with mainstream hair categories.

The round is also a reminder that seed capital is still finding its way into founder-led companies outside the obvious AI infrastructure lanes. RuntimeWire reported last week that YC's Spring 2026 Demo Day showed where seed capital is crowding, with investors chasing defense, agent infrastructure, and healthcare access. HaloBraid is a different version of the same seed-stage question: can a founder identify a large, underserved workflow and build the specific technology that incumbents ignored?

Consumer-grade automatic braiding gadgets exist, but HaloBraid's salon-assistant positioning is the more important comparison. If the device requires a stylist to start the braid, HaloBraid's customer is not someone trying to avoid salons. It is the salon owner or professional braider trying to change the economics of a long appointment.

The unanswered questions are the ones that decide whether this becomes a real hardware business: price, launch month, manufacturing capacity, service model, salon pilot results, and whether stylists trust the device enough to put their reputation on it. HaloBraid has not disclosed those details. What HaloBraid has now is founder-market fit, a defined workflow, and a seed round large enough to test whether a deeply manual beauty service can become a robotics category without stripping the stylist out of the chair.