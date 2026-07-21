The new tool creates people, ledgers, board minutes and contracts for a full‑year of operations, using a simulated DTC brand as a pilot.

Synthetic, end‑to‑end company data lets AI developers train and evaluate models on realistic business tasks without breaching privacy or licensing rules, accelerating the rollout of trustworthy AI assistants in finance, operations and strategy.

On July 21st, 2026, Jeffrey Weichsel (@jeffreyweichsel) announced that Turing.com had built a system capable of generating an entire company from scratch – from employee rosters and financial ledgers to board minutes, vendor contracts and a year‑long operating history that reconciles to the penny. He framed the effort as a way to produce high‑fidelity synthetic data for evaluating AI models that advise, audit or manage businesses.

The pilot, disclosed in the same thread, is a fictional direct‑to‑consumer (DTC) sleep‑aid brand called Cirrus Sleep, Inc.. According to Weichsel, the simulated company carries a $3 million Series A funding round, posted $1.2 million in first‑year revenue, sells 90 SKUs, employs 15 staff members and has experienced “one supply‑chain crisis.” Every document – from incorporation paperwork to audited financial statements – was created by domain experts and then deliberately injected with cross‑source conflicts to test AI’s ability to resolve inconsistencies. The pilot also includes more than 500 graded tasks that span product planning, financial forecasting, compliance reviews and board decision‑making.

Weichsel’s tweet reads:

"we can now build an entire company from scratch, people, ledgers, board minutes, vendor contracts, a full year of operating history that reconciles to the penny, and then build evals on top."

The announcement marks a shift for Turing.com, traditionally known as a marketplace that connects companies with remote software engineers. A review of Weichsel’s LinkedIn profile shows he has been at Turing.com since 2023, most recently serving as Head of Product, after stints at Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services building large‑scale data pipelines. His background in building infrastructure for massive enterprise data sets informs the new platform’s focus on generating systematic, self‑consistent business records that can be fed to large language models (LLMs) or other generative AI systems.

Why a synthetic company matters

Training AI systems on real corporate data is fraught with privacy, compliance and licensing hurdles. Companies that want to test an LLM’s ability to generate a profit‑and‑loss statement, draft a vendor contract or simulate a board vote typically rely on redacted samples or small internal data sets, limiting the scope and realism of evaluations. By constructing a fully articulated, internally consistent company – complete with an audited ledger, employee contracts, and a documented crisis – Turing.com provides a sandbox that mirrors the complexity of real enterprises while sidestepping confidentiality constraints.

The inclusion of “deliberate cross‑source conflicts” is noteworthy. Weichsel explains that the pilot deliberately embeds contradictory data points (e.g., mismatched inventory counts versus sales figures) so that AI models can be scored on their ability to detect and reconcile discrepancies – a core skill for any AI system that will be trusted with financial or operational advice.

A broader trend in synthetic business data

Turing’s move aligns with a growing wave of synthetic‑data platforms targeting finance, healthcare and legal domains. Earlier this year, the startup Synthetix released a synthetic banking dataset for compliance testing; in 2025, MedAI unveiled a simulated patient‑record generator for training diagnostic models. The need for high‑quality, domain‑specific synthetic data is being driven by regulator‑imposed data‑access limits and by venture capitalists betting that AI‑first tools will soon need to demonstrate competence on real‑world business tasks, not just language generation.

By offering a turnkey, end‑to‑end company simulation, Turing.com positions itself as a B2B data‑as‑a‑service provider for AI developers, consulting firms and enterprise AI labs. The company has not disclosed pricing or a public release schedule, but the Cirrus Sleep pilot suggests the platform is already functional enough to support the 500‑plus evaluation tasks that Weichsel mentioned.

Potential customers and use cases

Model evaluation – AI labs can benchmark their models on realistic business scenarios without exposing proprietary data.

– AI labs can benchmark their models on realistic business scenarios without exposing proprietary data. Compliance testing – Financial institutions can run stress tests on AI‑driven audit tools using a synthetic ledger that contains known error patterns.

– Financial institutions can run stress tests on AI‑driven audit tools using a synthetic ledger that contains known error patterns. Employee training – Corporate learning programs could simulate board meetings or vendor negotiations using the generated documents.

– Corporate learning programs could simulate board meetings or vendor negotiations using the generated documents. Product development – Startups building AI assistants for finance or operations can prototype against a full‑featured synthetic company to iterate faster.

What remains unclear

The thread does not reveal whether Turing.com plans to commercialize the platform directly or license it to partners. No investors or funding rounds were mentioned, and the company’s official blog or press release has not yet been updated. Likewise, the scalability of the system – whether it can handle larger enterprises with thousands of employees and multi‑year histories – is untested publicly.

Conclusion

Turing.com’s synthetic‑company platform, demonstrated through the Cirrus Sleep, Inc. pilot, offers a rare combination of depth (full financials, contracts, governance) and engineered ambiguity (conflicting data) that could become a cornerstone for training and evaluating business‑focused AI. If the service proves reliable and affordable, it may lower the barrier for AI developers to certify their models on enterprise‑grade tasks, accelerating the rollout of AI assistants in finance, operations and strategy.

The information above is based on statements made by Jeffrey Weichsel in a three‑post X thread on July 21st, 2026.