One model showed flashes of style; the other actually did the assignment. Across eight image prompts, Cosmos 3 Super separated itself on prompt adherence, spatial reasoning, realism, and text handling—and the result wasn’t remotely close.

AuraFlow doesn’t lose here because it’s ugly. In several prompts, it’s polished, cinematic, even more immediately eye-catching. But this matchup wasn’t judging vibes; it was judging whether the model could hit the brief. On that standard, Cosmos 3 Super routed it: 68.3 to 45.0 overall, 7 task wins to 0, with 1 tie, and a statistical verdict of 100% confidence. That’s not a squeaker. That’s a demolition.

The pattern is brutally consistent. On the macro solder-joint inspection, Cosmos 3 Super delivered the documentary-authentic close-up the prompt asked for—visible flux, believable shallow depth of field, actual watchmaker-workbench texture—while AuraFlow drifted into a cleaner but staged-looking tech glamour shot. In the foundry aisle test, Cosmos 3 Super got the aisle geometry, furnace placement, mold stacks, crane rails, and foreground pallet jack scale right; AuraFlow produced something striking but structurally wrong, including the wrong worker count and a blue form that read more like sculpture than furnace. The same story repeated in the rainy union poster, the pastry flat lay, the room layout, and the reflections-and-glass scene: Cosmos 3 Super kept nailing the requested relationships between objects, setting, and composition, while AuraFlow kept substituting aesthetic interpretation for compliance.

Two categories make the gap especially hard to ignore. First, text: Cosmos 3 Super was the only model in this matchup that could convincingly render the multi-line minimalist poster with crisp, readable wording and clean hierarchy. AuraFlow’s text collapsed into corruption and overlap. Second, layout logic: in the spatial-layout prompt, Cosmos 3 Super correctly placed the bed, desk, rug, and lamp according to the written instructions, whereas AuraFlow simply did not. These are not minor misses; they go directly to whether a model can be trusted on design-driven or instruction-sensitive work.

AuraFlow’s lone bright spot is the tie on the restricted-palette campsite brief, and even that isn’t a clean statement of superiority. One judge preferred AuraFlow’s 16:9 composition; the other dinged it for introducing off-palette whites and extra teal shades, while Cosmos 3 Super was stricter on palette but weaker on framing. A tie was the right outcome—and it only underlines the broader result. When the prompt demanded exact counts, exact placements, exact text, or exact physical relationships, Cosmos 3 Super was the model that behaved like it understood the assignment.

Final call: Cosmos 3 Super wins decisively. AuraFlow can make attractive images, but Cosmos 3 Super is the far more reliable image model—the one that follows instructions, preserves scene logic, and survives close inspection.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. AuraFlow scored 45.0 to Cosmos 3 Super's 68.3.

1. Macro solder joint inspection

Macro close-up documentary photojournalism image of a watchmaker-technician at work, fine tweezers holding a hair-thin copper wire over a tiny custom circuit labeled 'Aster Dock 7', the central focus on one gleaming solder joint with razor-sharp detail, visible flux residue, brushed metal bench surface, strong lens compression and extremely shallow depth of field so the background tools melt into creamy bokeh, cool task-lamp lighting with a faint cyan monitor reflection, cinematic 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B better matches the requested macro solder-joint inspection scene: it feels more like a watchmaker’s workstation, shows visible flux residue around the joint, and uses shallow depth of field and cool lighting effectively. Model A has cleaner text rendering for 'ASTER DOCK 7' and a polished cinematic look, but it centers more on a stylized wire setup than a razor-sharp solder joint inspection and feels less documentary-authentic. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested macro documentary close-up of a watchmaker-technician handling a hair-thin copper wire over a tiny circuit, with convincing shallow depth of field, brushed metal surface, and visible flux around the solder area; its text is imperfect but plausibly close to the prompt. Model A has cleaner text rendering for 'ASTER DOCK 7' and strong cyan lighting, but it misses the specified central solder-joint focus and lens-compressed macro realism, feeling more staged and less like an actual solder inspection shot.)

2. Foundry aisle scale check

Wide-angle documentary photograph inside a specialty turbine foundry, a long central aisle with a clear single vanishing point, three workers in heat-resistant silver suits walking beside a massive cobalt-blue furnace on the left and stacked ceramic casting molds on the right, a yellow pallet jack in the foreground, overhead crane rails receding accurately into the distance, every object correctly scaled relative to the people so the furnace towers realistically and the pallet jack remains smaller and nearer, no warped proportions, bright industrial sodium-white lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B matches the prompt much more closely with a long foundry aisle, a clear vanishing point, a massive cobalt-blue furnace on the left, stacked ceramic molds on the right, overhead crane rails, and a correctly scaled yellow pallet jack in the foreground. Model A is visually striking but misses key requirements: it shows four workers instead of three, the central blue structure reads more like an oversized abstract cylinder than a realistic furnace, and the foreground object is not a pallet jack, with scale and aisle realism feeling less believable. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the prompt much more closely with a long aisle, clear single vanishing point, cobalt-blue furnace on the left, ceramic molds on the right, and a correctly smaller foreground pallet jack; its scale relationships feel believable and documentary. Model A is visually striking but misses key prompt details by showing four workers instead of three, a centered blue structure rather than a furnace on the left, and a pallet/pushcart arrangement that does not match the requested foreground pallet jack or aisle composition.)

3. Rainy union poster illustration

Clean vector illustration of three overnight sanitation workers on a break behind a municipal depot, sharing tea under a dented orange awning during light rain, reflective jackets simplified into bold geometric shapes, puddles and street reflections rendered with elegant flat gradients, mood resilient and quietly hopeful, limited palette of slate blue, sodium-vapor amber, and safety lime, crisp poster-like composition with generous negative space, 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B better matches the rainy union-poster brief with a more convincing municipal-depot setting, visible light rain, stronger negative space, and elegant flat-gradient reflections in the limited slate/amber/lime palette. Model A is clean and appealing, but it feels more centered and icon-like, with less atmospheric rain and a weaker sense of the depot environment and poster-style spaciousness. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the prompt’s resilient rainy union-poster feel with a wide 16:9 poster composition, municipal-depot setting, dented orange awning, and elegant puddle reflections in the specified palette. Model A is clean and appealing, but its square framing, more generic storefront-like setting, and less generous negative space make it less faithful to the requested poster illustration.)

4. Thirteen pastry prototypes

Top-down flat lay product photo on a pale stone tabletop in a test kitchen, exactly 13 distinct experimental pastries arranged in a loose grid and all fully visible with clear separation for counting: 2 spiral cardamom buns, 3 square yuzu tarts, 1 glossy black-sesame éclair, 2 triangular guava hand pies, 1 pistachio cruller, 2 oval apricot financiers, 1 braided saffron twist, and 1 miniature pear galette; pastry chef's notebook, offset spatula, and a dusting sieve at the edges, soft north-window light, precise styling, 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B is much closer to the requested top-down test-kitchen flat lay with edge props and a clearer loose-grid arrangement, while Model A badly misses the exact pastry set and count, showing many extra items and incorrect pastry types. Model B still has adherence issues—only 10 pastries are visible, several types are wrong or swapped, and the éclair includes unwanted writing—but it is substantially more faithful and better composed overall. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much closer to the requested top-down flat lay on a pale stone surface with edge props and a countable pastry arrangement, though it still misses the exact set and total of 13 pastries. Model A departs heavily from the prompt with the wrong number and types of pastries, extra fruit, a different surface/composition, and weaker adherence to the specified test-kitchen styling.)

5. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B matches the requested spatial layout more closely: the bed is on the left wall, the desk is clearly under the window on the back wall, the round rug is centered, and the floor lamp sits in the front-right corner. Model A has a pleasing flat-vector look, but the desk is not under the window and the floor lamp placement is unclear or missing, so its prompt adherence is notably weaker. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the requested spatial layout much more closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk is under a window on the back wall, the round rug is near center, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right area. Model A has a pleasing isometric style, but it lacks the floor lamp, the desk is not clearly under a window, and the overall layout deviates more from the prompt.)

6. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model A better matches the prompt with a clear flat-vector campsite scene in a 16:9 layout, strong balance, and a palette that stays very close to the specified four colors. Model B is attractive but fails the 16:9 requirement by presenting a portrait-style composition within side margins, and its campsite composition is less balanced and less explicitly constrained to the requested presentation format. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres much better to the restricted four-color flat-vector brief, with a cohesive dusk campsite scene and strong balance, though the framing leaves cream side margins that slightly weaken the 16:9 presentation. Model A is visually appealing and well composed, but it introduces clear off-palette whites and extra teal shades, making it less compliant with the prompt’s strict palette constraint.)

7. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B closely matches the requested minimalist poster with centered stacked text, deep navy background, clean sans-serif styling, and fully legible wording; only minor deviations like line grouping keep it from perfect adherence. Model A has severe text corruption and overlap, making the middle and bottom lines largely unreadable despite a similar overall color palette and bold headline treatment. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with crisp, correctly spelled centered text, strong hierarchy, and a clean minimalist navy poster aesthetic. Model A has severe text rendering errors, broken legibility, and a less balanced composition despite a somewhat similar overall style.)

8. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B adheres much better to the prompt by including the required glass of water and convincingly reflecting both the window and the red apple in the chrome teapot, while maintaining strong lighting and realism. Model A is striking but misses a key prompt element because the apple appears inside the glass rather than beside a separate glass of water, and the specified cross-surface reflections are not correctly realized. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the prompt much more closely: it shows a chrome teapot on dark polished marble beside a glass of water, with convincing window and red apple reflections visible in the chrome and plausible reflections on the counter and glass. Model A is visually striking, but it fails key prompt details by placing the apple inside the glass instead of showing a glass of water, and the required dual-surface reflection behavior is not correctly realized.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.