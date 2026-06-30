This one wasn’t especially close: AuraFlow has style, but Fibo Bbq Preview is the model that more reliably obeys the brief when the prompt gets fussy. Across three very different image tasks, Fibo won on compositional discipline and object-level accuracy, while AuraFlow’s best showing came when motion and mood mattered

AuraFlow’s problem is easy to name: it keeps reaching for atmosphere even when the assignment demands obedience. In the lanterns over salt flats test, that instinct hurt it. AuraFlow delivered a moodier, more cinematic image, but it ignored the required 16:9 framing and muddied the count with reflected lantern-like forms on the ground. Fibo Bbq Preview simply did the job better: wide twilight salt flats, the teal microbus off-center, and what appears to be exactly 17 fully visible lanterns aloft.

To AuraFlow’s credit, it absolutely took the leaping porter on cliff trail round. This was the one prompt where expressive energy mattered as much as literal bookkeeping, and AuraFlow nailed the travel-poster feel, the dramatic diagonal cliffside, the dust and pebbles, and even the twisting-off sandal detail. Fibo’s version was colorful, but it drifted into comic-illustration territory and lost some of the prompt’s specific geography and lighting cues; the leap looked posed rather than urgent.

But Fibo closed the match the way stronger image models usually do: by being cleaner on the finicky still-life brief. In color-bound harbor still life, it placed all five specified objects clearly and separately on the weathered dock, with a more convincing Faroe Islands harbor backdrop and a tighter editorial composition. AuraFlow again looked attractive, but it freelanced — adding an extra blue object, rendering the compass case ambiguously, and drifting from the requested material/color precision.

That pattern explains the aggregate score, 23.9 to 19.8. AuraFlow is the more romantic image-maker; Fibo Bbq Preview is the better prompt follower. When a model wins both the counting/composition challenge and the exact-object still life, that’s not a stylistic preference — that’s superior control.

Final call: Fibo Bbq Preview wins, decisively. AuraFlow can still steal a frame when motion and drama are the point, but Fibo is the model you trust to actually hit the brief.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 19.8 to Fibo Bbq Preview's 23.9.

1. Lanterns over salt flats

A cinematic twilight photograph of the Salar de Uyuni salt flats after rain, mirror-like reflections stretching to the horizon, with EXACTLY 17 distinct paper sky lanterns floating at different heights above a lone vintage teal microbus parked off-center; every lantern must be fully visible and individually countable, no extras, no partials, no birds or balloons, crisp atmospheric clarity, low sun glow on the horizon, wide 16:9 composition.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Image B adheres better overall: it presents a wide 16:9 twilight salt-flat scene with a lone teal microbus off-center and appears to have exactly 17 fully visible lanterns aloft. Image A is more cinematic in mood, but it is square rather than 16:9 and includes extra reflected lantern-like forms on the ground that undermine the 'exactly 17 distinct paper sky lanterns' requirement.

2. Leaping porter on cliff trail

A dynamic gouache-and-ink travel poster of a mountain tea porter on a narrow cliffside trail in northern Vietnam, captured mid-leap as he jumps across a broken section of path while balancing two wicker baskets on a shoulder pole; loose scarf snapping backward, dust and pebbles kicked into the air, one sandal twisting off the ground, terraced hills plunging into mist below, strong diagonal composition, dramatic morning side light, palpable speed and momentum, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Image A better matches the prompt’s travel-poster feel, dramatic diagonal cliffside composition, dust/pebbles, and the twisting-off sandal detail, with stronger sense of speed and momentum. Image B is vivid and appealing, but it reads more like a comic illustration, misses the broken-path cliff trail specificity and morning side-light nuance, and the leap feels slightly more staged than dynamic.

3. Color-bound harbor still life

A hyper-detailed editorial still life on a weathered dock in the Faroe Islands at blue hour: a cobalt blue glass fishing float, a matte saffron yellow ceramic mug, a forest green wool scarf, a coral red painted metal lantern, and an ivory carved bone compass case, each object clearly separated and retaining its own exact color and material with no color swapping or bleeding; moody cool ambient light with a warm practical glow from the lantern, shallow depth of field, clean balanced 16:9 composition.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B adheres better to the prompt with all five specified objects clearly separated on a weathered dock, stronger Faroe-Islands harbor context, and a balanced editorial composition. Model A is atmospheric and attractive, but it includes an extra blue object, the compass case reads ambiguously, and the glowing float/color handling deviates more from the requested exact materials and separation.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.