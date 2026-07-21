One model brought flashes of style; the other brought control. Across eight image tasks, Luma Uni-1 Edit Max separated itself with far stronger prompt fidelity, layout discipline, and attribute handling.

AuraFlow’s lone bright spot was Reflections & glass, where it produced the cleaner close-up and more convincing chrome/marble reflections. That win matters because it shows AuraFlow can still spike on tightly composed material-and-lighting problems. But it was the exception, not the shape of the match.

Everywhere else, Luma Uni-1 Edit Max was simply the more reliable image model. It won the kitchen scene by actually delivering the wafer mic, drum machine, measuring cups, checkerboard floor, fan, and palette; it won the backstage portrait by nailing the emotional beat, corridor details, props, and framing; and it took the candlelit luthier scene by feeling like the requested off-center, intimate workshop rather than a polished but generic portrait. In other words: when the prompt asked for a specific scene, not just a pretty image, Luma listened.

The more diagnostic tests make the gap even clearer. Luma was better on spatial layout, better on attribute binding, and better on negation—three categories that expose whether a model can keep relationships straight instead of improvising. It also handled the stylized Taiko Leap Burst brief more faithfully, where AuraFlow defaulted toward a slick action image instead of the requested ink-and-gouache sports-poster language. That pattern is hard to ignore: AuraFlow often looks good, but it drifts; Luma stays on brief.

And this is not a coin-flip result dressed up as certainty. The aggregate score is 68.6 to 48.1, the task count is 7 wins to 1, and the statistical read is 98% confidence for Luma Uni-1 Edit Max. That is decisive, not debatable.

Final call: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max wins comfortably. AuraFlow has aesthetic instincts, but Luma is the model you trust when the prompt actually matters.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. AuraFlow scored 48.1 to Luma Uni-1 Edit Max's 68.6.

1. Hilda’s Kitchen Palette

An isometric 3D render of a tiny experimental synth-pop rehearsal nook built inside a retro bakery prep kitchen, restricted exactly to the named Hilda palette—#FF6B6B coral, #FFD166 marigold, #06D6A0 mint, #118AB2 cerulean, #073B4C deep navy, and white only—with absolutely no other colors visible anywhere; include a vocalist at a wafer-shaped microphone, a drum machine on a flour-dusted counter, hanging measuring cups, checkerboard floor tiles, and a small oscillating fan, crisp clean materials, balanced geometric composition, 16:9

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt by clearly depicting a vocalist at a wafer-shaped microphone, a drum machine on a flour-dusted counter, hanging measuring cups, checkerboard floor, and a small fan while staying within the specified palette. Model A has appealing 3D rendering, but it misses the synth-pop rehearsal feel, includes incorrect text, and several required elements are ambiguous or absent despite strong materials and lighting. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres much more closely to the requested scene and palette, clearly showing the vocalist, wafer-shaped microphone, drum machine on a flour-dusted counter, hanging cups, checkerboard floor, and fan in a balanced isometric composition. Model A has appealing lighting and depth, but it violates the exact palette with black/gray tones and colored background, misses the drum machine and wafer-mic concept, and includes incorrect text.)

2. Backstage Relief

A hyperreal editorial portrait of a 29-year-old bass clarinetist named Mireya Voss in a cramped backstage corridor just after a disastrous-sounding rehearsal suddenly turns triumphant, her face unmistakably showing shaky relief tipping into joy—wet eyes, uneven laugh, unclenched jaw, one hand still pressed to her sternum while the other grips a sticker-covered instrument case; scuffed teal cinderblock walls, a crooked paper sign reading "Hall C / 7:40," abandoned rosin dust on a folding chair, shallow depth of field, close three-quarter framing, cool fluorescent spill mixed with a warm tungsten doorway glow, cinematic 16:9

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B captures the specified emotional beat far more convincingly, with wet eyes, shaky relief turning to joy, a hand at the sternum, a sticker-covered case, teal cinderblock corridor, folding chair with rosin-like dust, and the mixed cool/warm backstage lighting; Model A is striking but misses key prompt details by depicting the wrong instrument and a more exaggerated triumphant expression, and its sign text is less accurate. Model B also feels more editorial and cinematic in framing, while maintaining stronger realism and overall prompt fidelity despite slightly soft sign text. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the emotional brief, backstage corridor setting, mixed lighting, and key props like the sticker-covered case, folding chair, and readable hall sign, with a convincing close three-quarter editorial portrait. Model A is visually striking but misses major prompt details by depicting the wrong instrument, a less nuanced expression, a centered full-body composition instead of close framing, and noticeably incorrect text rendering.)

3. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better matches the prompt with a clear close-up, polished dark marble, dramatic side light, and strong visible reflections in the chrome and on the counter, though the water reflection behavior is only partially convincing. Model B is moodier but less adherent: the composition crops the objects awkwardly, the marble reads less polished, and the required reflections in both the chrome and water are weaker and less clearly correct. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt with a clearer chrome teapot, polished dark marble, dramatic side light, and more convincing reflections of the window and apple in the chrome and surrounding surfaces. Model B is photorealistic and moody, but the reflections in the water are weak or unclear and the composition crops elements awkwardly, reducing prompt adherence.)

4. Candlelit Luthier Song

A painterly cinematic interior of an elderly folk singer quietly testing a half-finished octave mandolin in a tiny luthier workshop lit only by seven uneven beeswax candles, the scene steeped in intimate amber candlelight with deep soft shadows and faint smoke haze, curls of wood shaving on the bench, pinned repair sketches, a chipped ceramic mug, and a sleeping black cat beneath the stool; compose it as a calm off-center medium-wide shot with the brightest flame reflecting in the varnished instrument top, unmistakably nighttime, 16:9

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B better matches the requested painterly cinematic nighttime workshop mood, off-center medium-wide framing, bench details, and the sense of a half-finished instrument being tested in intimate candlelight, though it appears to show fewer than seven candles and the cat is not clearly black. Model A is polished and attractive, but it feels more like a staged portrait, misses the 16:9 format, places the cat on top of the stool rather than beneath it, and the instrument reads less clearly as a half-finished octave mandolin in a luthier workshop context. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested tiny candlelit luthier workshop at night, with a calmer off-center medium-wide composition, visible wood shavings, repair sketches, chipped mug, sleeping black cat beneath the stool area, and a convincing bright flame reflection on the varnished instrument. Model A is painterly and attractive, but it misses key prompt details with the wrong instrument type, a more centered square composition, extra artificial lamp light, and the cat placed on top of a stool rather than beneath it.)

5. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B follows the requested spatial layout more accurately: the bed is against the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, the rug is centered, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right corner. Model A is visually polished, but the lamp is not in the front-right corner and the desk/window placement reads less clearly against the specified back wall. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested spatial layout much more closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, the rug is near center, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right corner with a clean isometric vector look. Model A is visually appealing, but the lamp is not in the front-right corner, the bed is not clearly against the left wall in the intended layout, and the rug is off-center, so it adheres less well to the prompt.)

6. Taiko Leap Burst

An ink-and-gouache sports poster style image of a street-performance taiko drummer launching into a spinning mid-strike on a rain-slick plaza, one foot airborne above a knocked-over milk crate, braided cords and coat tails whipping outward, drumsticks blurred in opposing arcs as they descend toward two mismatched drums strapped at different heights, droplets and chalk dust kicked into the air, bystanders reduced to streaked silhouettes at the frame edge, low-angle composition with aggressive foreshortening and a strong diagonal rush from left to right, storm-cleared evening light, 16:9

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B adheres much more closely to the ink-and-gouache sports-poster brief, with the low-angle diagonal rush, airborne leap over a knocked-over milk crate, mismatched drums at different heights, blurred stick arcs, and streaked bystanders all strongly present. Model A is dynamic and polished, but it reads more like a photoreal action composite than the requested poster style and misses several prompt specifics despite solid motion and impact. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the ink-and-gouache sports-poster brief with a low-angle diagonal rush, airborne leap over a knocked-over milk crate, mismatched drums at different heights, and streaked bystanders at the edges. Model A has strong motion and clarity, but it misses the specified painterly medium and poster feel, centers the action more statically, and omits or weakens several prompt details such as the knocked-over crate and strong left-to-right foreshortened composition.)

7. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model B follows the prompt closely: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind both, and the yellow rubber duck sits on top of the cube. Model A has stronger dramatic lighting, but it breaks attribute binding by placing the red sphere left of the cube and introducing extra blue/metal objects, making the scene less faithful overall. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt: the matte green cube is on the left, the glossy red sphere is on the right, the small blue cylinder is behind both, and the yellow rubber duck sits on top of the cube with correct color binding. Model A is more dramatic visually, but it breaks prompt adherence by placing the sphere left of the cube, putting the blue cylinder in front rather than behind, and adding extra blue objects not requested.)

8. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Luma Uni-1 Edit Max — Model A captures a cozy nook and warm light, but it clearly violates the negation constraints by including plants, a lamp, and framed artwork. Model B adheres closely to the prompt with the required armchair, books, mug, window, and warm afternoon mood, while also offering a cleaner, more balanced composition and polished rendering. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely follows the prompt with an armchair, books, and tea by a window while correctly excluding plants, lamps, and artwork; it also has strong warm-afternoon lighting and a clean 16:9 composition. Model A is visually pleasant, but it clearly violates the negation constraints by including multiple plants, a lamp, and framed artwork, and it is not presented in the requested 16:9 format.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.