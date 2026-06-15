One model wins on the jobs that punish sloppiness: typography, layout discipline, and prompt-specific product detail. The other lands a moodier single-image hit, but not enough to overcome repeated misses where accuracy actually matters.

AuraFlow has flashes of taste, but this matchup was decided by execution. Rundiffusion Photo Flux takes the overall win, 20.8 to 15.5, because it handled the two hardest prompt-following tests better: the ferry timetable poster and the macro scooter dashboard. Those are exactly the kinds of tasks where image models get exposed fast.

The ferry poster was the clearest separation. Rundiffusion Photo Flux produced something recognizably close to the requested harbor tram-stop poster, with a readable Swiss-style structure and wording that mostly tracks the brief. It still fumbled specifics — missing the exact "NORTH QUAY FERRY" line treatment, mangling departure-time formatting, and sprinkling in stray small words — but AuraFlow was nowhere near competitive here. Its text corruption is severe, and it misses too much of the required content to count as a serious answer.

The scooter dashboard result reinforced the same pattern. Rundiffusion Photo Flux actually understood the assignment: macro framing, scooter-dashboard feel, mist droplets on glass, dusk atmosphere, shallow depth of field, and the trip meter correctly reading 218.4 with the amber indicator on the right. AuraFlow made a visually punchy image, but it drifted away from the requested engraved trip-meter emphasis and botched the key readout as 2118.4. That is not a small miss; it is the prompt's central detail.

AuraFlow's lone win, the relieved tram conductor, is real but limited. It better captures the midnight-blue streetcar, the stepping-off pose, the brass rail, and the rainy cinematic station mood. Even there, though, the face is obscured, so the crucial relieved expression never fully lands. Rundiffusion Photo Flux looked moody and realistic, but the subject was too side-on, less clearly stepping off, and the tram itself read less distinctly as the specified midnight-blue vehicle.

Final call: Rundiffusion Photo Flux wins because it is more dependable when prompts demand exactness, not just atmosphere. AuraFlow can stage a scene, but Rundiffusion Photo Flux is the model that more consistently delivers the image you actually asked for.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 15.5 to Rundiffusion Photo Flux's 20.8.

1. Ferry timetable poster

A rain-speckled glass poster case at a small harbor tram stop, photographed straight-on in crisp natural morning light, showing a modern transit poster with highly legible typography that reads exactly: "NORTH QUAY FERRY" on the headline line, "Route F7" beneath it, and a white departure panel listing "06:45 07:30 08:20" and "Ticket: 4.80"; clean Swiss-style graphic design in teal, cream, and charcoal, realistic paper texture, no extra words, no misspellings, easy to read from edge to edge, 16:9

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B is much closer to the requested harbor tram-stop poster with readable Swiss-style layout and mostly correct wording, while Model A has severe text corruption and misses the exact required content. B still loses points because the text is not exact (missing "NORTH QUAY FERRY" on one line, wrong departure times formatting, and extra small words), but it is clearly the better match overall.

2. Macro scooter dashboard

An ultra-detailed macro close-up of a vintage electric scooter dashboard at dusk, shot with a true macro lens so the chrome speedometer rim dominates the foreground while tiny droplets of mist bead on the glass, shallow depth of field isolating the engraved trip meter reading "218.4", warm amber indicator light glowing on the right, dramatic diagonal composition, cinematic reflections, photorealistic style, 16:9

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B better matches the prompt with a true macro scooter dashboard feel, visible mist droplets on the glass, shallow depth of field, dusk ambiance, and the trip meter reading rendered correctly as 218.4 alongside an amber light on the right. Model A is striking but feels less like a scooter dashboard macro, has incorrect text rendering ('2118.4'), and the composition is less aligned with the requested engraved trip meter emphasis.

3. Relieved tram conductor

A young tram conductor stepping off a midnight-blue streetcar after a sudden storm has passed, captured in a realistic cinematic portrait with soft station lighting and gentle rain haze, one hand still on the brass grab rail, face clearly showing unmistakable relief mixed with exhausted gratitude—loosened jaw, damp lashes, half-laughing exhale, shoulders dropping, eyes shining but calm—natural skin texture, expressive realism, shallow background separation, 16:9

Winner: AuraFlow — Image A better matches the prompt’s midnight-blue streetcar, stepping-off pose, brass rail, and cinematic rainy station mood, though the face is obscured so the key relieved expression cannot be judged. Image B has a moody realistic look, but the subject is more side-on, less clearly stepping off, the tram reads less distinctly midnight-blue, and the emotional expression is even less visible.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.