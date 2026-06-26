This one isn’t close: Fibo wins by being the model that actually obeys the brief when the brief gets specific. Bagel can make pretty images, but across all three tests Fibo delivered the stronger read on scene logic, action, and physical detail.

Bagel’s problem in this matchup is simple: it keeps drifting toward polished approximation when the assignment demands exacting visual journalism. Fibo, by contrast, consistently locks onto the prompt’s non-negotiables. The aggregate score says it plainly — 25.5 to 17.4 — and the task-by-task results back it up.

In No-Drummer Rehearsal, Fibo understood that the absence of the drummer was the point, not a side note. It nailed the cramped attic-studio documentary vibe, doorway framing, clutter, handwritten setlists, and the sense of an empty back area where a drum setup should be. Bagel’s image is cleaner and more conventionally appealing, but it smooths away the prompt’s character: the silver ribbon mic, the egg-crate texture, the lived-in mess, the specific feeling of a band rehearsing without its missing member.

In Trumpet Leap on Pier 9, Fibo again showed better prompt discipline and better storytelling instincts. The leap reads as a real peak-action moment: one foot kicked behind, trench coat flaring, sheet music flying, waterfront context visible, cyan/magenta lighting doing actual compositional work. Bagel had energy, but not enough specificity. It looked like a stylish riff on the idea; Fibo looked like the requested shot.

The clearest separation came in Luthier Window Light. Fibo built the right room — narrow workshop, north-window light, green curtain, dusty jars, chisels, wood shavings, worn apron — and, crucially, depicted the right action: a craftsperson actively working on the maple neck of a half-finished viola. Bagel veered into a more generic artisan image, even showing a finished violin, which is exactly the kind of miss that tanks confidence in a model’s reliability.

Final call: Fibo wins decisively. Bagel is capable of attractive output, but Fibo is the one that reads, understands, and executes the assignment instead of merely decorating it.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 17.4 to Fibo's 25.5.

1. No-Drummer Rehearsal

A candid documentary-style photo of the indie band Saffron Relay rehearsing in a cramped attic studio at dusk, seen in a wide 16:9 composition from the doorway: a guitarist in a mustard cardigan tuning a teal hollow-body, a keyboardist surrounded by patch cables and handwritten setlists, a vocalist leaning into a silver ribbon mic, battered amps, egg-crate soundproofing, half-empty tea mugs, and tangled instrument cases everywhere — but the drum riser at the back must be completely empty, with no drummer and no drum kit present at all; soft window light mixed with a single warm tungsten bulb, realistic textures and lived-in clutter.

Winner: Fibo — Model B better matches the cramped attic-studio documentary feel, doorway framing, clutter, handwritten setlists, and crucially shows no drum kit or drummer. Model A is cleaner and attractive, but it misses key prompt details like the vocalist leaning into a silver ribbon mic and the lived-in clutter/egg-crate texture, and the back area reads less clearly as an empty drum riser.

2. Trumpet Leap on Pier 9

A high-energy editorial sports-photo style image of jazz trumpeter Ivo Marcek mid-leap during a waterfront pop-up performance on rain-slick Pier 9, captured at the peak of action in a dramatic low-angle 16:9 frame: one foot kicked behind him, trench coat flaring, cheeks puffed as he blasts into a brass trumpet, sheet music whipping off a stand, bystanders recoiling with delight, droplets spraying from the boards, and a cable snaking through the foreground; twilight sky, motion blur in the coat tails and flying pages, crisp focus on the face and instrument, electric cyan and magenta stage spill creating a vivid sense of movement.

Winner: Fibo — Image B matches more of the prompt: a clearer mid-leap action pose with one foot kicked behind, flaring trench coat, flying sheet music, visible waterfront pier setting, and strong cyan/magenta lighting in a dramatic low-angle composition. Image A is stylish and energetic, but it misses key details like the whipping pages and stronger sense of peak-action editorial sports-photo storytelling.

3. Luthier Window Light

An ultra-photorealistic interior scene of a veteran luthier named Mara Velez at her workbench in a narrow violin workshop, three-quarter portrait composition, carving the maple neck of a half-finished viola while morning light from a tall north-facing window rakes across the room; physically accurate shadows and reflections on brushed steel chisels, varnished wood shavings, a worn linen apron, translucent skin tones on her hands, dusty glass jars, and a green wool curtain, with every material rendered convincingly — polished metal, raw spruce, aged oak, skin, and fabric — in a calm cinematic realism style.

Winner: Fibo — Image B better matches the prompt’s narrow workshop, north-window lighting, green curtain, dusty jars, chisels, wood shavings, worn apron, and calm cinematic realism, with more convincing material rendering overall. Image A is attractive but misses key prompt details by showing a finished violin rather than carving the maple neck of a half-finished viola, and the scene feels less specifically like a luthier actively working.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.