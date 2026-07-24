One model brought polish in flashes; the other actually won the brief. Across eight judged image tasks, Fibo Bbq Preview was the consistently stronger generator, taking seven wins and conceding nothing outright.

Bagel never really got on the board here. On aggregate, Fibo Bbq Preview leads 65.6 to 44.2, and the statistical read is as strong as it gets: 100% confidence, decisive. The task tally is even harsher — Fibo wins 7, Bagel wins 0, with 1 tie — which tells you this wasn’t a matter of taste or a couple of lucky prompts. It was a broad, repeated pattern.

What separates the two is simple: Fibo followed instructions while Bagel kept drifting into attractive wrong answers. Fibo was better on spatially demanding scenes like the data-vault atrium and the orbital repair layout, where object relationships, perspective hierarchy, and prompt-specific props actually mattered. It also handled constraint-heavy prompts far more reliably, especially negation, where Bagel blatantly inserted forbidden plants and wall art, and legible multi-line text, where Bagel essentially failed the task with a near-blank navy field.

The style and design tests were just as one-sided. Fibo was more faithful on Memphis synth workstation, delivering the flat, geometric poster language the prompt asked for instead of Bagel’s cleaner but less authentic product-illustration feel. It also won named art style by looking meaningfully closer to a real ukiyo-e woodblock print, with flatter planes, bolder outlines, and a more convincing traditional palette. On hands & anatomy, Fibo again looked more believable and more on-brief, with clearer bracelet-tying action and more plausible finger structure.

The only place Bagel escaped a loss was rainy kiosk realism, and even that ended as a tie because each model fumbled different parts of the brief: Bagel had the cleaner kiosk read and stronger cinematic composition, while Fibo sold the repair context and rainy neon mood better but garbled signage. That split result actually reinforces the larger takeaway: Bagel can produce appealing images, but too often it does so by sanding off the hard parts of the prompt. Fibo, while not flawless, was the model that more consistently did the job.

Final call: Fibo Bbq Preview is the clear winner. Not narrowly, not stylistically, but decisively — it was more obedient to the prompt, more reliable across task types, and far less likely to substitute vibes for execution.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 44.2 to Fibo Bbq Preview's 65.6.

1. Orbital repair layout

A crisp isometric product-scene illustration of a tiny orbital repair bay for gadgets: a cobalt-blue service drone hovers directly above a silver tablet with a cracked corner; a transparent toolbox sits exactly to the left of the tablet; a red micro-soldering pen lies exactly to the right of the tablet; a coiled yellow cable is placed between the toolbox and the tablet; a black memory card is behind the tablet, partially visible; a white ceramic mug is in front of the tablet; and a green circuit board rests on top of a closed orange manual. Every object must be clearly separated and positioned exactly as described, on a matte charcoal workbench, clean studio lighting, precise shadows, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B follows the core object list and key relationships more closely, including the cracked tablet, circuit board on the orange manual, and a clearer orbital-repair feel, though several placements are still off. Model A is cleaner but misses major prompt details: the tablet is not visibly cracked, the mug is on the manual instead of in front of the tablet, the circuit board is not on the manual, and multiple object positions are incorrect. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the requested spatial layout, with the drone above the tablet, toolbox to the left, cable between toolbox and tablet, memory card behind, and mug in front, though it still misses the cracked tablet corner and places the circuit board off the orange manual. Model B is more polished visually, but it substantially misplaces several objects and adds extra items, reducing prompt adherence despite strong aesthetics and rendering.)

2. Data vault atrium depth

A grand interior view of a futuristic data-vault atrium from eye level, looking down a long polished corridor toward a single central vanishing point: in the foreground, a waist-high autonomous cart carries three server blades; farther back, two human engineers stand beside a doorway; at the far end, a towering cylindrical cooling core rises four stories high. The relative scale must be believable—the cart smaller than the people, the people tiny compared with the distant cooling core—and all floor tiles, ceiling ribs, glass railings, cable trays, and wall lights must align to consistent perspective lines with no warping. Sleek near-future industrial design, subtle cyberpunk neon accents in cyan and amber, glossy concrete and brushed metal, dramatic volumetric light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B better matches the prompt’s industrial data-vault look, with clearer cable trays, glassy surfaces, stronger perspective discipline, and a more believable autonomous cart carrying three server blades. Model A has striking atmosphere and scale, but it misses key prompt details: the cooling core dominates too close to the viewer, there are three engineers instead of two, and the cart/server-blade depiction is less accurate. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the prompt’s specified spatial hierarchy and industrial corridor perspective, with the cart in the foreground, two engineers mid-depth, and a large cylindrical cooling core anchoring a coherent central vanishing point. Model A is atmospheric and attractive, but it reads more like an open atrium than a long polished corridor, adds an extra person, and the scale/perspective relationships are less tightly aligned to the prompt.)

3. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model A violates the prompt heavily by including multiple plants and framed artwork, even though the cozy nook, books, tea, and warm window light are appealing. Model B adheres closely to the negation constraints with a clean, well-balanced composition and strong lighting, only slightly missing the exact 'stack of books' emphasis compared with the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely follows the prompt with a cozy armchair, books, tea by a window, warm afternoon light, and importantly no plants, lamps, or artwork visible; it is also cleanly composed and polished. Model A has appealing warmth, but it clearly violates the negation constraints with multiple plants and framed wall art, so its prompt adherence is much weaker despite decent aesthetics.)

4. Memphis synth workstation

A bold 1980s Memphis design poster of a compact music-tech workstation: a chunky drum machine, tiny CRT monitor, and wireless headphones arranged on a zigzag desk, rendered with authentic Memphis style cues—playful geometric shapes, squiggles, confetti dots, pastel teal, peach, lemon yellow, black-and-white patterns, flat colors, sharp outlines, and deliberately decorative composition. Include a potted cactus in a speckled vase, a floating checkerboard sphere, and a sticker reading "WAVE//909"; no realism, fully faithful named style, poster-like framing, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B is more faithful to the Memphis poster brief, with stronger geometric patterning, flatter graphic treatment, a clearer drum-machine workstation focus, and better overall decorative composition. Model A is appealing and clean, but it feels more like a stylized product illustration than a fully authentic Memphis poster, and it misses key details like the zigzag desk emphasis and the requested sticker text. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much more faithful to the requested Memphis poster treatment, with stronger geometric patterning, flat-color styling, zigzag desk elements, and inclusion of most specified objects; its only notable miss is the sticker text, which reads incorrectly. Model A has a cleaner central composition and a more legible sticker, but it misses the drum machine emphasis, wireless feel, decorative density, and overall authentic Memphis flat-poster aesthetic by leaning more illustrative and less pattern-driven.)

5. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B better matches the prompt with a believable candid scene of someone actively tying a friendship bracelet, both hands visible, plausible finger anatomy, soft daylight, and shallow depth of field in a clear 16:9 composition. Model A has a pleasant close-up, but the framing is not 16:9 and the bracelet/thread interaction feels less clearly like a friendship bracelet being tied, with slightly less convincing hand anatomy and grip. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the prompt with a natural candid scene, soft daylight, visible bracelet threads, and both hands shown with mostly plausible anatomy and grip. Model A has a cleaner close-up, but the bracelet-tying action is less convincing, the anatomy feels less natural in the fingers, and it misses the requested 16:9 framing and candid environmental context.)

6. Rainy kiosk realism

Photorealistic nighttime street scene at a tiny electronics repair kiosk called "Pixel Harbor" under light rain: a tired technician in a waxed olive jacket uses a headlamp to replace the camera module of a scratched foldable phone on a wet teak counter, with believable reflections in puddles, soft skin texture, brushed aluminum tools, clear glass display case, damp fabric, rubber cable insulation, and rain-speckled stainless steel shutters. Illumination comes from one warm tungsten desk lamp inside the kiosk, a cool cyan vending machine glow across the alley, and a dim magenta sign reflected off the sidewalk; shadows, specular highlights, subsurface skin tones, and material response should feel physically accurate, cinematic 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B matches the prompt more closely with a clearer tiny repair kiosk setup, visible foldable phone repair context, stronger rainy-night material cues, and more convincing interplay of warm tungsten, cyan, and magenta lighting. Model A is cinematic and clean, but it underdelivers on the specific repair details and kiosk realism, and its text rendering is cleaner while Model B’s sign text is noticeably garbled. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with a clearer tiny kiosk, believable rainy nighttime mood, visible glass display case, stronger cyan alley glow, and more cinematic lighting/composition. Model B has appealing color contrast and a convincing technician, but the kiosk sign text is garbled, the scene feels less like a tiny electronics repair kiosk with a clear display case, and several prompt-specific material cues are weaker.)

7. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model A fails the prompt almost entirely, showing only a deep navy field with subtle grain and no visible text. Model B delivers the intended minimalist poster layout and styling with mostly legible centered text, though it misses exact text rendering by omitting the separator and dash in 'Fridays · 6–11pm' and includes stray dots. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B at least delivers a centered minimalist poster on a deep navy background with legible main text, but it misses the exact middle line formatting and adds stray dots. Model A fails the core task entirely, showing essentially a blank navy field with no readable poster text or composition.)

8. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Fibo Bbq Preview — Model B is more faithful to a ukiyo-e woodblock print, with flatter color planes, cleaner bold outlines, and a more convincing traditional wave treatment, though its boat reads more like a rowboat than a fishing boat at dawn. Model A has an appealing composition and clear fishing boat, but its glossy gradients and more modernized rendering feel less authentic to the named style and muted indigo-cream palette. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much more faithful to the requested ukiyo-e woodblock print style, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo-and-cream palette; its composition also strongly evokes the intended traditional print. Model A has an appealing wave composition, but it departs from the specified palette and woodblock look with softer, more digital rendering and a less faithful boat depiction.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.