This one turns on control versus completeness. Bagel produces the cleaner single image, but Fibo Lite wins the matchup by solving more of the brief where it matters: scene logic, composition, and spatial fidelity.

Bagel’s best showing is the color-material binding ensemble, and it’s a real one. It gets closer to the exact five-prop set, the specified colors and materials, and the clean editorial still-life arrangement on the black draped table. Fibo Lite muddies that task with extra or incorrect elements, a malformed microphone-stand base, and a more crowded composition that weakens adherence to the brief.

But this matchup isn’t decided by one tidy still life. On the typography poster, both models miss the exact text requirement, so the question becomes who better understands the image around the words. Fibo Lite is plainly stronger there: the rehearsal-studio corkboard setting reads correctly, the warm side light is on target, and the overall composition actually feels like a gig poster pinned in a real space. Bagel is more legible and more front-on, but the text is still badly wrong, and the layout drops the required third-line/date structure and footer wording.

Fibo Lite also takes the club interior perspective task, and that win is more decisive than the raw score gap suggests. It gives you the narrow basement-club feel, a convincing one-point perspective, the waist-high bar at left, believable room scale, and a human-height upright bass near the stage. Bagel’s version is handsome but too idealized: no bar, the wrong instrument shape, and an illuminated sign that includes text when the prompt explicitly wanted a large textless sign.

That’s the pattern across the set. Bagel is capable of a sharper, cleaner frame when the problem is mostly object selection and arrangement. Fibo Lite is better at honoring the total brief when typography, environment, and spatial relationships all have to click at once.

Final call: Fibo Lite wins. Bagel delivers the stronger still life, but Fibo Lite is the more reliable image model overall because it solves two harder scene-construction tasks with greater fidelity to the prompt.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 18.0 to Fibo Lite's 19.1.

1. Typography poster

Create a crisp screen-printed gig poster pinned to a corkboard in a rehearsal studio, art style: bold contemporary flat graphic design with subtle paper texture, lit by warm late-afternoon window light from the left, composition straight-on and easy to read, 16:9. The poster must prominently and legibly show exactly this text, with clean spacing and no extra words: "MOTHLIGHT QUARTET" on the top line, "ONE NIGHT ONLY" below it, and "Fri 12 Sept — 8:40 PM" on the third line. Add a smaller footer line that is still readable: "Blue Tram Hall, Pier 7". Use high contrast ink colors and make the typography the clear focal point.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Both images fail the exact text requirement, but B better matches the rehearsal-studio corkboard setting, warm side light, and overall gig-poster composition. A is more legible and straight-on, yet its text is heavily incorrect and the layout omits the required third-line/date structure and footer wording.

2. Color-material binding ensemble

A meticulously arranged backstage still life of five performance props on a black draped table, photographed in a realistic editorial style with soft studio key light and gentle reflections, 16:9. Each object must keep its own exact color and material with no swapping or bleeding: a cobalt blue velvet top hat, a lemon yellow acrylic tambourine, a deep burgundy leather violin case, a mint green glazed ceramic mug, and a matte white aluminum microphone stand base. Space the objects clearly apart so every item is distinct, with neutral background curtains and subtle shadows.

Winner: Bagel — Image A matches the requested five props, colors, and materials more closely, with a cleaner editorial still-life composition and clear separation on the black draped table. Image B includes extra/incorrect elements, the microphone stand base is malformed, and the objects are more crowded with weaker adherence to the exact specified set.

3. Club interior perspective

Interior view of a narrow basement jazz club prepared for soundcheck, rendered as a polished architectural visualization with cinematic realism, viewed from just inside the entrance looking toward the stage, 16:9. Use a consistent one-point perspective with all floorboards, ceiling beams, and wall sconces converging naturally toward the back stage. Show correct relative scale: tiny votive candles on tables, standard chairs, a waist-high bar at left, a human-height upright bass leaning near the stage, and a much larger illuminated venue sign mounted above the back curtain reading no text. Include moody amber-and-indigo stage lighting, reflective wood floor, and believable depth so nothing appears warped or oddly sized.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Image B better matches the narrow basement club brief with stronger one-point perspective, visible waist-high bar at left, believable scale, and a human-height upright bass near the stage; its sign is large and textless as requested. Image A is attractive and symmetrical, but it lacks the bar, uses a cello-like instrument instead of an upright bass, and the illuminated sign incorrectly contains text.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.