This matchup wasn’t especially close. Fibo Lite wins on both the aggregate and the task sheet by being the more reliable prompt-follower, especially when composition, negation, and exact structure matter.

Bagel has flashes of taste. It takes Lighting & time of day on the strength of a convincing golden-hour mood, and it comfortably wins Stylized illustration because it actually understands the assignment: wheelchair fencing, editorial vector language, disciplined palette, clear graphic intent. When the brief rewards atmosphere or a clean poster sensibility, Bagel can look like the more art-directed model.

But this comparison is mostly about reliability, and that’s where Fibo Lite pulls away. It wins 5 tasks to 2, posts the much stronger aggregate (62.7 vs 47.9), and the statistical read is decisive: Fibo Lite wins with 86% confidence. More importantly, the wins are the right kind of wins. Fibo Lite is better at obeying the bones of the prompt: camera framing (including the requested off-center 16:9 portrait setup), spatial layout (placing furniture where it was actually asked to go), negation (not adding forbidden plants, lamps, or wall art), and exact counting (seven cups means seven cups, not five blurry approximations).

That pattern matters. Bagel repeatedly loses on avoidable prompt-faithfulness errors: wrong framing, misplaced objects, broken negation, missed counts. Even in Object counting, where the result lands as a tie, the split decision tells the story—one pass liked Bagel’s cleaner court-side composition, the other preferred Fibo Lite’s more plausible countability. Bagel’s best images often look nicer than they read; Fibo Lite’s read correctly first.

The one interesting wrinkle is Restricted palette, where the judges split on which failure mattered more: Bagel’s softer, less engaging execution versus Fibo Lite’s richer-but-less-strict palette and squarer framing. Even there, the final edge goes to Fibo Lite because it produced the stronger overall image while staying closer to the vector brief than Bagel’s blurrier attempt. That’s the broader verdict in miniature: Fibo Lite is not perfect, but Bagel too often trades away core instructions for vibes.

Final call: Fibo Lite is the clear winner. Bagel has selective strengths in mood and graphic stylization, but Fibo Lite is the more dependable image model across real prompt-following tasks—and in this head-to-head, dependability wins.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 47.9 to Fibo Lite's 62.6.

1. Camera & lens framing

A shallow-bokeh portrait shot with an 85mm lens of a sepaktakraw server on a cracked neighborhood court in Penang, sweat on his brow and woven rattan ball balanced against one shoulder in razor-sharp focus, background players and murals melting into creamy blur, natural documentary color, off-center composition, 16:9

Winner: Fibo Lite — Model B better matches the requested documentary-style 85mm portrait with off-center framing, a cracked neighborhood court, and a woven rattan ball balanced on the shoulder in sharp focus while the background falls away softly. Model A has strong blur and a clear ball, but it is centered rather than off-center, feels less like a sepaktakraw server on a Penang court, and the square framing misses the requested 16:9 composition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested documentary-style 85mm shallow-bokeh portrait on a cracked neighborhood court, with the woven rattan ball balanced on the shoulder, off-center framing, and blurred background players and murals. Model A has pleasing blur and sharp subject isolation, but it misses the 16:9 framing, feels less documentary-natural, and the ball/pose read less convincingly as a sepaktakraw server on a Penang court.)

2. Lighting & time of day

An oil painting of a women’s kayak polo match in a flooded limestone quarry at golden hour, low sun igniting the spray into amber fire, long reflections across dark green water, one red-helmeted player twisting to throw as teammates and goal frames glow in warm backlight, triumphant cinematic mood, 16:9

Winner: Bagel — Model A captures the warm backlit golden-hour mood and quarry setting well, but it misses key prompt details like the twisting throw action and reads more like a staged photo than an oil painting. Model B better conveys an active women’s kayak polo match with a clearer throwing gesture, visible goal frames, amber spray, and stronger limestone quarry context, though it is also only loosely painterly. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the golden-hour lighting and cinematic backlit mood, with stronger quarry scale, clearer kayak polo action, and a more cohesive composition around the glowing goal. Model B has attractive warm light and reflections, but it reads less like an oil painting and less clearly as a women’s kayak polo match, with weaker action focus and some awkward object details.)

3. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with a clear flat-vector look, a restrained four-color feel, and a balanced widescreen campsite composition. Model B is visually richer, but it departs from the requested flat-vector simplicity, appears to use more tonal variation than the strict four-color palette allows, and does not read as 16:9. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the mountain campsite-at-dusk brief with a richer campsite scene, strong flat-vector styling, and a more balanced, polished composition, though it appears square rather than 16:9 and may include a few extra tonal variations beyond a strict four-color palette. Model A uses a simpler restricted palette and clean layout, but it feels less like dusk, is noticeably blurred/soft rather than crisp flat vector, and is less compositionally engaging.)

4. Stylized illustration

A clean vector illustration of a wheelchair fencing duel in a rainy rooftop practice court above Busan harbor, two athletes frozen mid-parry with foil blades crossing, teal-and-coral palette, crisp geometric shapes, subtle raindrop streak graphics, energetic but disciplined mood, editorial sports poster style, 16:9

Winner: Bagel — Model A adheres much more closely to the prompt with a clean vector editorial-poster look, wheelchair fencing, crossed foils, geometric styling, and a teal-and-coral palette in a disciplined composition. Model B is visually polished but misses the core wheelchair-fencing requirement, shifts to a more painterly semi-real style, and weakens the specific rooftop-above-Busan editorial vector brief. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres much more closely to the prompt with a clean vector editorial style, clear wheelchair fencing duel, teal-and-coral palette, and simplified raindrop graphics. Model B is visually polished but misses the wheelchair fencing requirement entirely and feels more like a painterly rooftop sparring scene than a crisp geometric sports poster.)

5. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Model B matches the requested spatial layout much better: the bed is against the left wall, the desk is under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right corner, with a clear isometric room composition. Model A has a cleaner flat-vector feel, but it misplaces the desk and lamp and feels sparse and slightly blurry, reducing both adherence and technical quality. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested spatial layout well: the bed is against the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, the rug is near center, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right corner, all in a clean isometric vector style. Model A is blurry and misses key layout details, especially the desk not being clearly under the window and the lamp not appearing as a floor lamp in the front-right corner.)

6. Object counting

A realistic sports equipment room scene with exactly 11 distinct, individually visible shuttlecocks scattered on a varnished badminton court sideline beside an open duffel bag, each shuttlecock fully separated and countable, fluorescent indoor lighting, low eye-level composition, no motion blur, 16:9

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres better to the prompt by showing an open duffel bag beside a badminton court sideline with approximately the requested number of individually visible shuttlecocks in a realistic sports room setting. Model A is more polished aesthetically, but it appears to show fewer than 11 shuttlecocks and feels more stylized and less clearly countable than Model B. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with a clearer badminton court sideline setting, open duffel bag, realistic indoor lighting, and a cleaner low eye-level composition; it also appears to show exactly 11 individually visible shuttlecocks. Model B is plausible and realistic, but the count is less clear and the scene reads more like a generic room edge than a distinct badminton court sideline in the requested 16:9 framing.)

7. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Model B adheres much better to the negation constraints, showing a cozy reading nook with books and tea by a window while avoiding plants, lamps, and artwork. Model A is attractive and well-lit, but it clearly includes multiple plants and framed wall art, which directly violates the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres closely to the prompt, showing a cozy armchair, books, and tea by a window with warm afternoon light and no visible plants, lamps, or artwork. Model A has pleasing composition and lighting, but it clearly violates the negation constraints with multiple plants and framed wall art, making it much less prompt-faithful.)

8. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo Lite — Model B clearly matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, all separate and countable, while Model A appears heavily blurred and shows only five cups, failing the exact-count requirement. Model B also has stronger composition, clearer overhead presentation, and much better overall technical execution. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven clearly separate identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, with clean overhead framing and strong visual quality. Model A fails the exact counting requirement and background/material requirement, showing only five blurry cups on a plain white surface with much weaker composition and technical execution.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.