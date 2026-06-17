One model treated these prompts like loose inspiration; the other treated them like assignments. Across all three tests, GPT Image 2 API was the more exact, more usable image generator by a wide margin.

Bagel never really gets this matchup onto competitive footing. The aggregate score says it plainly — 26.9 to 14.3 — but the more important story is how GPT Image 2 API wins: by actually honoring the brief instead of circling around it.

The repair-desk portrait is a good example. GPT Image 2 API delivers the bicycle-repair shop setting, the warm late-afternoon light, the dusty cinematic air, and — crucially — the subject’s relieved post-repair body language. Bagel fixates on a nice kettle detail, but that’s beside the point; it underplays both the bike-shop context and the emotional beat, and the framing feels less like the candid editorial portrait the prompt asked for.

The shampoo-bottle task is even less forgiving. GPT Image 2 API gives you exactly nine fully visible travel-size bottles on three clear acrylic risers, with sharp studio lighting and distinct caps and labels — in other words, a commercial product image that is actually countable. Bagel comes back blurry, appears to show fewer than nine bottles, and fails the most basic requirement of this kind of prompt: precision.

Then the citrus soda ad turns into a rout. GPT Image 2 API nails the bright tangerine can, the runner’s hand snapping it open, the bent pull-tab, the spray and mist, the diagonal droplets, the motion-blurred background, and the punchy 16:9 ad composition. Bagel has an orange can and a splash, but not the kinetic storytelling, not the physical detail, and not the sense that anyone actually read the prompt beyond the words "citrus" and "can."

Final call: GPT Image 2 API is the clear winner. Bagel produces occasional appealing fragments, but GPT Image 2 API is the model that consistently follows instructions, preserves scene logic, and returns images you could actually publish.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 14.3 to GPT Image 2 API's 26.9.

1. Relief at the repair desk

A candid cinematic portrait of a bicycle-repair shop owner the instant she realizes a rare mint-green electric kettle on her workbench still works after a tricky fix, her face showing unmistakable relieved delight with moist eyes, loosened shoulders, and a half-laugh breaking through tension; grease-smudged hands, rolled denim apron, tiny screwdriver beside the kettle, warm late-afternoon window light cutting across dust in the air, shallow depth of field, realistic editorial photography, 16:9

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Image B better matches the bicycle-repair shop setting, warm late-afternoon light, dust-filled cinematic atmosphere, and the subject’s relieved body language after a repair. Image A has a nice kettle close-up, but it underplays the bike-shop context and emotional expression, and the framing feels less aligned with the candid editorial portrait prompt.

2. Nine shampoo bottles on acrylic risers

Studio product photography of EXACTLY nine distinct travel-size shampoo bottles arranged on three clear acrylic risers, every bottle fully visible and individually countable, each with a different cap color and label design but matching cylindrical shape, pale peach seamless backdrop, crisp softbox lighting with clean shadows, straight-on composition, ultra-sharp commercial image, 16:9

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Image B closely matches the prompt with exactly nine fully visible travel-size shampoo bottles on three clear acrylic risers, sharp studio lighting, and distinct cap colors/labels. Image A is blurry, appears to show fewer than nine bottles, and does not clearly satisfy the countability or ultra-sharp commercial photography requirements.

3. Citrus soda burst from a can

A hyper-real advertising image of a bright tangerine-colored soda can being snapped open mid-action by a runner’s hand, explosive spray and curling mist frozen in the air, droplets streaking diagonally, aluminum pull-tab bent back, the can tilted with strong motion blur in the background to convey speed, dramatic side lighting against a deep charcoal backdrop, high-energy composition, 16:9

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Image B matches the prompt far better: the can is bright tangerine, visibly being snapped open by a runner’s hand, with bent pull-tab, spray/mist, diagonal droplets, motion-blurred background, and strong ad-style lighting. Image A has the basic orange can and splash, but lacks the dynamic runner context, tilted can, convincing pull-tab detail, and overall high-energy 16:9 composition.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.