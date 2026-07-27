This matchup wasn’t competitive on the numbers or on the images. Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image consistently beat Bagel where prompt fidelity, style control, and especially text rendering actually mattered.

Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image takes this head-to-head decisively: 70.9 to 48.5 overall, with a 98% confidence verdict, and a brutal 7 task wins to 1. That’s not a marginal edge or a judge-preference split. It’s a clear pattern that showed up across scene construction, stylistic obedience, object binding, and typography.

The biggest separation was in tasks where the prompt had multiple hard constraints. In Tidepool Council, Ideogram assembled all five required subjects into one coherent tidepool scene, while Bagel simply left out key animals and substituted extras. In Bound Colors Workbench, Ideogram got all six objects with the right colors and materials; Bagel turned the scarlet wooden whistle into something flashlight-like and metallic. In Constructivist Marsh Harrier, Named art style, and Moonlit Pangolin Poster, Ideogram was also plainly better at obeying the requested visual language rather than drifting into a generic modern illustration look.

Then there’s text, where this contest became lopsided. On Legible multi-line text, Ideogram delivered crisp, centered, correctly spelled poster text. Bagel produced the usual image-model text soup: misspellings, duplicated lines, weak hierarchy. If your workflow includes posters, covers, ads, menus, or anything else where words must survive contact with the renderer, this alone is enough to separate the two.

Bagel’s lone win, Attribute binding, matters—but only as a reminder that it isn’t hopeless. It narrowly beat Ideogram on a spatial-relations test involving a cube, sphere, cylinder, and duck, where Ideogram’s overlap made one positional relationship less faithful. Bagel also had moments of visual polish. But those moments were isolated, and they didn’t offset repeated failures on the more demanding prompts.

Final call: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image is the stronger image model by a wide margin. Bagel can make attractive pictures, but Ideogram is the one that more reliably does the job you actually asked for.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 48.5 to Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image's 70.9.

1. Tidepool Council

In a wind-sheltered tidepool at golden hour, five interacting subjects share one coherent scene: a sea otter floating on its back cracking a purple urchin with a stone, a black oystercatcher stepping between wet rocks, two harbor seal pups peering from the waterline, and a tufted puffin perched on a barnacled stump; balanced naturalistic composition with clear spacing and depth, reflective water, scattered kelp ribbons, subtle sea spray, warm low sunlight and cool shadow contrast, cinematic realism, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B matches the prompt far more completely by including all five subjects in one coherent tidepool scene with reflective water, kelp, barnacled rocks, and stronger depth, even though the puffin is somewhat imperfect. Model A is attractive and polished, but it omits the two harbor seal pups and the black oystercatcher, replacing them with extra puffins and simplifying the scene too much. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B includes all five required subjects in one coherent tidepool scene and captures the specified interactions, spacing, reflective water, kelp, and warm/cool lighting contrast, though the oystercatcher appears perched on the otter rather than stepping between rocks. Model A is visually polished but misses key prompt requirements by showing two puffins instead of a black oystercatcher and two harbor seal pups, reducing scene fidelity despite strong lighting and clean rendering.)

2. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B better matches the flat-vector campsite-at-dusk brief with a stronger, more balanced 16:9 composition and cleaner stylization, while Model A looks blurrier and less convincingly vector-based. Model A is closer to the exact four-color restriction, but Model B is overall more aesthetically successful despite likely introducing extra shades/tints beyond the strict palette. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the flat-vector dusk campsite brief much more closely, with a strong 16:9-style balanced scene, clean shapes, and a palette that stays essentially within the specified four colors. Model A has a simpler composition and campsite theme, but it appears blurry with soft gradients and includes off-palette/beige-tan variations that weaken adherence to the restricted-palette flat-vector requirement.)

3. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Bagel — Model B follows the spatial relationships more clearly: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube with stronger studio-style rendering. Model A is also close to the prompt, but the cylinder reads less clearly as behind both objects and the image is softer and less technically polished. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A follows the attribute bindings more accurately: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder sits behind them, and the yellow duck is on top of the cube. Model B is visually polished, but the sphere appears partly to the left/overlapping the cube rather than clearly to its right, making the spatial relationship less faithful to the prompt.)

4. Constructivist Marsh Harrier

A Eurasian marsh harrier banking low over a reed-choked estuary at dawn, rendered in strict Russian Constructivist style: bold geometric forms, diagonal thrust, limited palette of brick red, black, cream, and desaturated teal, sharp graphic shadows, propaganda-poster energy, simplified sun disk and angular reeds, dynamic asymmetrical composition, faithful period typography-free design, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B adheres more closely to the strict Russian Constructivist brief through its stronger geometric simplification, asymmetrical diagonal composition, limited period-appropriate palette, and poster-like graphic energy. Model A is attractive and clean, but it reads more like a stylized modern vector wildlife illustration than a rigorously Constructivist design, with a more conventional centered sun-and-bird arrangement. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the strict Constructivist brief with bolder geometric simplification, stronger diagonal thrust, sharper poster-like shadows, and a palette closer to the specified brick red, black, cream, and desaturated teal. Model A is attractive and readable, but it feels more like a stylized modern poster than faithful Russian Constructivism, with softer naturalism and less dynamic asymmetrical energy.)

5. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B closely matches the requested minimalist poster with centered stacked sans-serif text on a deep navy background, and the wording is fully legible and correctly spelled. Model A has major text rendering errors, including misspellings, duplicated/extra lines, and weaker hierarchy despite a roughly appropriate overall layout. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with crisp, centered, correctly spelled multi-line text on a deep navy background and strong minimalist poster composition. Model A has major text errors, extra/duplicated lines, weak legibility, and poorer visual hierarchy, so it fails the core requirement of accurate text rendering.)

6. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B is much more faithful to the ukiyo-e woodblock print prompt, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a stronger dawn print aesthetic; its composition is also richer and more balanced. Model A captures the general subject of a boat and wave, but it looks more like a simplified modern illustration and misses the traditional palette, detailing, and woodblock character. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the ukiyo-e woodblock print brief with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo-and-cream dawn palette, while also presenting a strong, balanced composition with the fishing boats riding the wave. Model A includes a fishing boat and wave but feels more like a simplified modern illustration, with blurrier rendering, less faithful ukiyo-e styling, and weaker compositional sophistication.)

7. Moonlit Pangolin Poster

A clean stylized illustration of a Sunda pangolin curled on a mossy basalt ledge under a thin crescent moon, with two bioluminescent mushrooms glowing beside it and a few drifting fireflies; calm, protective mood, minimalist vector treatment with crisp contour lines and flat layered shapes, deep indigo and muted sage palette with one warm amber accent, negative space emphasized, poster-like composition, soft rim lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a clearly curled Sunda pangolin, stronger minimalist vector poster styling, better use of negative space, and a more cohesive deep indigo/muted sage palette with warm amber accents. Model A is charming and clean, but the animal reads less like a pangolin, the basalt ledge and vector contour treatment are weaker, and the composition feels less poster-like despite including two glowing mushrooms. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a curled Sunda pangolin, minimalist vector-like treatment, crisp contouring, emphasized negative space, and a restrained indigo/sage palette with warm amber accents. Model A is appealing but departs from the requested stylized poster look with a softer painterly/3D feel, a less clearly curled pangolin, and a composition that feels less graphic and less faithful to the specified minimalist vector treatment.)

8. Bound Colors Workbench

On a weathered field-research workbench, arrange exactly six objects with strict attribute binding: a matte cobalt-blue ceramic mug, a translucent amber glass vial, a brushed copper compass, a pale mint-green wax candle, a charcoal-black wool glove, and a scarlet lacquered wooden whistle; every object must keep its own color and material with no color swapping or bleeding, lit by a narrow beam of late-afternoon sunlight from the left, high detail, neutral background, top-down three-quarter view, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt by including all six specified objects with the correct bound colors and materials, including a clearly recognizable scarlet lacquered wooden whistle and a brushed copper compass on a weathered workbench. Model A is attractive but misses the whistle, appears to substitute it with a red metallic flashlight-like object, and its setting/background are less faithful to the neutral field-research workbench brief. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the prompt more closely: it includes exactly six objects with the specified colors and materials, a weathered research-like workbench, and convincing late-afternoon light from the left in a top-down three-quarter view. Model A is attractive but swaps the whistle’s material to metallic, uses a cleaner outdoor table rather than a weathered field-research workbench, and is less aligned with the requested neutral background and object binding precision.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.