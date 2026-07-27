Tests show the refusal has expanded from living writers to dead authors, while preserving prompts based on atmosphere, pacing and genre.

The refusal turns creator-consent concerns into product behavior before courts settle the legal boundary. It still permits users to reconstruct a writer's atmosphere, pacing and techniques without naming the writer.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has started refusing direct prompts to reproduce the distinctive voice of named authors, replacing the requested imitation with an offer to use broad craft traits such as atmosphere, pacing and genre conventions, according to tests published Monday by Ars Technica.

Ars tested prompts naming Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Amy Tan, Charles Dickens and Ernest Hemingway. ChatGPT declined each request, including those involving dead authors. In the King test, the chatbot offered to produce original work built around atmospheric horror, character development and small-town dread without closely copying his voice.

The behavior turns a creator-consent dispute into a rule enforced at the point of generation. It lets OpenAI suppress the clearest one-click impersonation requests while retaining much of ChatGPT's creative-writing utility. Users can still ask for clipped sentences, gothic tension, an unreliable narrator or a slowly tightening sense of dread. Naming a writer as the template triggers the refusal; describing the underlying techniques keeps the request available.

That distinction gives OpenAI room to reduce legal and reputational exposure without removing style analysis or genre-based writing. It also leaves the central boundary unsettled: an output assembled from permitted traits may still resemble the author who made those traits commercially recognizable.

The boundary appears to be moving

A July 15th comparison by No Latency found a narrower version of the restriction. In that audit, ChatGPT refused requests to imitate living authors but complied when prompted with long-deceased and recently deceased writers. No Latency tested seven prompt types across ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, recording 35 initial responses.

Ars' July 27th results indicate that ChatGPT's refusal may have expanded during the intervening 12 days. Ars received refusals for Dickens and Hemingway as well as living writers. Consumer chatbot behavior can vary by model, account and rollout cohort, so the two tests do not establish an exact deployment date. Together, they show that OpenAI is applying a stricter line than the living-author restriction observed earlier in July.

No Latency also found no common industry standard. ChatGPT and Perplexity refused living-author imitation and redirected users toward general traits. Claude and Copilot generated responses with qualifications or reframing. Gemini complied directly with the living-author prompts tested. All five allowed broad genre prompts and high-level analysis of a living author's technique.

Those differences make refusal behavior part of the competitive product rather than a settled technical norm. A model can be capable of close imitation while its consumer interface blocks the most explicit request. Each provider is deciding how much capability to expose, how much friction to impose and where creator objections outweigh a user's demand for fidelity.

Copyright risk extends beyond the author's name

U.S. copyright law does not generally reserve an abstract style to its creator. The U.S. Copyright Office has said that an "in the style of" output can still infringe when it reproduces protectable elements of a particular work. Other claims, including unfair competition or false association, can arise when an imitation trades on a creator's identity or misleads an audience.

The Copyright Office's 2026 report on generative AI training went further on market effects. It said stylistic imitation may damage a creator's market even when a particular output is not substantially similar to one underlying work. That economic question matters to the separate fight over whether training on copyrighted material qualifies as fair use.

The refusal addresses conduct at the output stage. Litigation against OpenAI also targets the material used to train its models. The Authors Guild and 17 writers sued OpenAI in 2023, alleging that copyrighted fiction was used without authorization and that generated books could impersonate or compete with authors. Blocking a prompt that explicitly names George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult or another writer does not answer how their books entered a training corpus or whether a user can reach similar output through detailed descriptions.

OpenAI's usage policies prohibit attempts to infringe other people's intellectual property rights. ChatGPT's new response applies that broad principle to a recognizable product interaction: the user asks for a voice, the system declines, and the system converts the request into generic writing instructions.

OpenAI is extending an image-generation playbook

OpenAI has used this approach before. When it released DALL-E 3 in 2023, OpenAI said the image system was designed to decline requests for the style of a living artist. The system could translate the request into general visual attributes rather than reproduce the named artist's style directly.

The ChatGPT behavior carries that product design into prose and, based on Ars' tests, applies it beyond living creators. The expansion is consequential because a dead-author exception is easy to explain through copyright duration or creator consent, while a blanket named-author rule is simpler to enforce and communicate. It avoids requiring ChatGPT to make case-by-case judgments about death dates, public-domain status, estates or which parts of an author's catalog remain protected.

The redirection also preserves the model's value. Creative-writing customers often use a famous name as compressed instructions for tone, syntax, setting and pacing. ChatGPT can unpack that request into attributes and continue the task. OpenAI loses the promise of exact imitation while retaining the writing session.

That solution remains porous. Users can describe a writer's recurring sentence structure, narrative distance, themes and settings without entering the name. A model that can analyze those elements can recombine them. The practical test eventually rests on the generated text and its market effect, rather than the wording of the first prompt.

Ars' experiment establishes a change in the consumer-facing interface. It does not determine whether the same boundary applies consistently across every ChatGPT model, developer API workflow or customized assistant. For startups building writing and media products on frontier models, that distinction carries operational risk. A capability available through one model or prompt can be restricted through product policy without a new model release.

OpenAI has increasingly packaged model controls as part of the product itself. RuntimeWire reported this month that its managed enterprise agents combine models with evaluations and guardrails. The author-style refusal applies the same governing logic to consumer creativity: capability remains available inside a boundary chosen by the platform.

Authors gain protection from the most direct form of automated impersonation. OpenAI gains a defensible product behavior while courts and policymakers work through the underlying copyright questions. Users retain access to nearly all the component techniques. That division explains why the refusal can reduce risk without resolving the dispute that produced it.