This matchup turns on discipline versus style. Bernini-R Edit Video has flashes of taste, but Happy Horse is the model that actually nails the brief when the prompts demand exact objects, readable labels, and controlled motion.

Bernini-R Edit Video doesn’t lose because it looks bad. It loses because, in both tests, it drifts away from the assignment at the exact moments that matter. The aggregate gap — 17.6 to 14.4 — is decisive, and the task-level results explain why.

In Slow-motion coolant burst, Happy Horse is simply more exact. The prompt asked for a visible transparent coolant manifold bursting into a lacework neon-green sheet, with three ceramic beads and convincing ultra-slow-motion behavior. Model B delivers the manifold geometry, the forensic lighting, and the fluid arcs with enough physical clarity to read as a specific event. Bernini-R Edit Video has attractive color and energy, but the impeller/manifold relationship is muddier, and the liquid behaves more like a stylized VFX splash than a precise mechanical rupture.

In Dawn crane calm, the same pattern repeats. Happy Horse gives you the clearly labeled “Pier 11 Atlas” gantry crane, a smoother descending/circling aerial move, and a load that actually reads like a turbine casing being lifted over rain-dark concrete. The dawn mood lands too: steam, fading lamps, and a believable industrial stillness. Bernini-R Edit Video is competent and pleasant, but the label is hard to make out, the suspended object is less convincing, and the framing is less committed to the crane-centric glide the prompt asked for.

That’s the editorial bottom line: Bernini-R Edit Video shows aesthetic instinct, but Happy Horse shows command. When prompts are this specific, style without precision is a miss. Final call: Happy Horse wins, comfortably.

How they were tested

We ran 2 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bernini-R Edit Video scored 14.4 to Happy Horse's 17.6.

1. Slow-motion coolant burst

In a single continuous 16:9 shot inside a midnight turbine test bay, a cobalt-blue CNC milling head bites into a glowing titanium impeller marked "RZ-47," then a hairline crack in a transparent coolant manifold suddenly bursts and sends a lacework sheet of neon-green fluid, metal glitter, and three loose ceramic calibration beads spinning through the air in convincing ultra slow motion; the camera performs a precise sideways dolly with a slight push-in to track the expanding arc of droplets and fragments as they ricochet off the ribbed machine housing, every frame crisp and fluid under alternating amber hazard strobes and cold overhead work lights, creating a tense, forensic mood.

Winner: Happy Horse — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a visible transparent coolant manifold bursting into a lacework neon-green sheet, three ceramic beads, convincing ultra-slow-motion arcs, and stronger forensic lighting/detail. Model A has appealing color and motion, but the impeller/manifold geometry is less clear and temporal consistency is weaker, with the fluid behaving more like a stylized splash than a precise manifold burst.

2. Dawn crane calm

A single continuous 16:9 shot glides from high to low in a slow aerial-style move through a decommissioning yard at blue dawn, circling and descending alongside an enormous rust-red gantry crane labeled "Pier 11 Atlas" as it begins one graceful lift of a weathered turbine casing from a rain-dark concrete pad; the suspended load sways subtly on long cables while steam drifts from nearby vents, puddles brighten, and the sky evolves from steel gray to pale gold across the shot, with soft sodium lamps fading against the growing sunrise and the crane’s motion setting a serene, reflective mood rather than spectacle.

Winner: Happy Horse — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with the clearly labeled 'Pier 11 Atlas' gantry crane, a smoother descending/circling aerial perspective, stronger dawn atmosphere, and a believable turbine casing lift over rain-dark concrete with steam and fading lamps. Model A is solid and serene, but the label is unclear, the load reads less like a turbine casing, and the framing feels less specifically like the requested crane-centric glide.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.