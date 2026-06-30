This matchup wasn’t especially close. Across both tests, Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video was the model that actually obeyed the shot brief, while Wan v2.6 Image to Video kept drifting toward attractive but less correct imagery.

Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video wins because it does the harder thing: it preserves the prompt’s specific camera logic instead of merely generating something pretty. The aggregate gap — 17.6 to 12.3 — reflects a consistent pattern. Seedance is better at honoring subject direction, motion feel, and scene intent; Wan too often substitutes vibe for accuracy.

The clearest example is Whippet Coursing Burst. The brief called for a side-on, left-to-right sprint with a low tracking feel and real coursing intensity. Seedance delivered that breathless dawn run, with stronger speed cues and more convincing motion blur. Wan’s version had nice sunrise fog and flags, but it missed the core shot design: the dog moved more toward camera than alongside it, the pace felt slower, and the whole sequence lost the continuous-shot urgency that makes coursing footage work.

The same story repeated in Bakery Cart Corgi Follow. Seedance gave the right dog, the right setup, and the right sense of place: a sable corgi pulling a two-wheel cart of paper-wrapped rolls past a warmly lit bakery on wet pavement, with solid follow-shot continuity. Wan again produced an appealing image — neon alley, steam, atmosphere — but it wandered off brief. Wrong dog color, questionable cart contents, and a scene that felt more like a stylish detour than the bakery-rolls prompt it was supposed to depict.

That’s the decisive difference here. Wan v2.6 can be visually seductive, but in these tests it behaved like a model that wants to improvise. Seedance behaved like a model that listens. In head-to-head evaluation, that matters more than ornamental atmosphere.

Final call: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video is the clear winner. It was more faithful, more controlled, and more cinematically correct on both tasks.

How they were tested

We ran 2 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video scored 17.6 to Wan v2.6 Image to Video's 12.3.

1. Whippet Coursing Burst

A blue-brindle whippet in a neon citron racing vest explodes across a dew-soaked lure-coursing field at dawn, accelerating from left to right while the camera races alongside on a low tracking gimbal just off its shoulder, matching speed so the dog stays crisp as wet grass and white course flags streak into motion blur; cold pink sunrise light flashes on flying droplets, the ears flatten, paws drum in rapid bursts, and the mood is fierce, electric, and breathless, one continuous shot, 16:9

Winner: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video — Model A better matches the prompt with a side-on left-to-right sprint, low tracking feel, stronger speed/motion blur, and a more breathless coursing aesthetic at dawn. Model B has pleasing sunrise fog and flags, but the dog moves toward camera rather than racing alongside, feels slower, and the motion/continuous-shot energy is less convincing.

2. Bakery Cart Corgi Follow

A sable corgi named Miso trots briskly through a narrow alley behind a midnight bakery, pulling a tiny two-wheel cart stacked with paper-wrapped rolls, while the camera smoothly follows backward at chest height, continuously adjusting to keep Miso centered and tack-sharp as steam vents, bicycle wheels, and glowing kanji signs slide past in the background; warm amber shop light mixes with cool rain-slick reflections, the cart rattles over cracked pavement, and the mood is cozy but determined, one continuous shot, 16:9

Winner: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video — Model A matches the prompt much better: it shows a sable corgi pulling a two-wheel cart of paper-wrapped rolls past a bakery with warm light, wet pavement, and decent follow-shot continuity. Model B has appealing neon alley visuals and steam, but the dog is the wrong color, the cart contents look incorrect, and it feels less faithful to the bakery-rolls setup.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.