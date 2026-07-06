This matchup turns on a simple question: which model actually executes the prompt as written instead of gesturing at the vibe. Across both tests, one model delivers the blocking, scene geography, and action beats; the other mostly delivers attractive fragments.

CogVideoX-5B isn’t without visual appeal, but in this head-to-head it keeps solving for mood shots when the brief demands staged, continuous action. Seedance 2 Image to Video wins because it understands that these prompts are about spatial logic and follow-through, not just pretty texture.

The apricot-ladle occlusion test is the clearest example. Seedance 2 Image to Video gets the whole sequence: chef moving left to right, midnight-blue kitchen, full pass behind the hanging spoons, then a clean re-emergence with the ladle and garnish still coherent. CogVideoX-5B gives you nice-looking close-ups of jam and rosemary, but that’s exactly the problem — it fixates on detail inserts and never convincingly lands the occlusion beat or the larger scene continuity the prompt is built around.

The canal-side noodle steam task goes the same way. Seedance 2 Image to Video actually stages the named setting — the Pier 11 Broth stall — with dawn light, lantern accents, bamboo baskets, and a continuous glide toward the cook pulling noodles. CogVideoX-5B captures some steam and canal atmosphere, but it ducks the specifics that matter: the identifiable stall, the visible noodle-pulling action, and the composed forward-arcing camera move.

That gap is reflected in the aggregate score: 17.2 to 11.0. Not close. CogVideoX-5B can produce appealing fragments, but Seedance 2 Image to Video is the model that consistently turns prompts into readable, complete video events.

Final call: Seedance 2 Image to Video wins decisively because it follows the assignment, preserves action continuity, and nails the concrete scene details CogVideoX-5B keeps dropping.

How they were tested

We ran 2 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. CogVideoX-5B scored 11.0 to Seedance 2 Image to Video's 17.2.

1. Apricot ladle occlusion

In a compact midnight-blue test kitchen, a pastry chef in a saffron apron briskly walks left to right carrying a copper ladle piled with glossy apricot jam and a tiny rosemary sprig, then passes completely behind a hanging curtain of long stainless tasting spoons for a full beat before re-emerging with the same ladle, the same jam mound shape, and the same rosemary sprig intact, continuing to a cooling rack without any change in outfit, pose, or object details; the camera makes a smooth sideways gimbal track at counter height to follow the motion in one continuous shot, lit by warm under-cabinet tungsten and a cool rain-streaked window rim light, with a tense, meticulous late-night prep mood, 16:9

Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B matches the prompt much better: it clearly shows the chef moving left-to-right in a midnight-blue kitchen, passing fully behind a curtain of hanging spoons, then re-emerging with the ladle and garnish intact in a coherent continuous track. Model A has appealing close-ups of the jam and rosemary, but it poorly establishes the full action, occlusion beat, and broader scene continuity.

2. Canal-side noodle steam

At a narrow canal-side noodle stall called Pier 11 Broth, a cook in a faded teal windbreaker rhythmically pulls a ribbon of dough into noodles over a battered steel pot while the camera glides slowly forward and slightly arcs around the workstation in one continuous shot; behind the cook, the environment stays vividly alive with natural motion as low dawn clouds drift over brick warehouses, striped awnings flutter, potted kaffir lime trees sway in the breeze, canal water ripples with soft reflections, and thick steam rises continuously from stacked bamboo baskets without stuttering, all under pearly blue morning light with amber lantern accents, creating a calm, waking-city mood, 16:9

Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B matches the prompt much more closely: it clearly shows the Pier 11 Broth canal-side stall, dawn lighting with lantern accents, bamboo baskets, and a continuous camera glide toward the cook pulling noodles. Model A has decent steam and canal ambience, but it misses key prompt specifics like the named stall, visible noodle-pulling action, and the more composed forward-arcing shot.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.