This one wasn’t close. Across four very different prompts, Flux 3 Text To Video Draft consistently followed the brief more faithfully, while Heygen Video Agent repeatedly delivered cleaner-looking but less correct videos.

Flux 3 Text To Video Draft takes this matchup decisively: a 34.4 to 23.9 aggregate lead, a 4–0 task sweep, and a 97% confidence verdict. That’s not a stylistic preference masquerading as analysis; it’s a clean result. Flux didn’t just edge Heygen out on aesthetics or one cherry-picked prompt — it won on prompt adherence, motion readability, scene specificity, and event progression.

The clearest pattern was that Flux actually did the thing the prompt asked for. In the teal-jacket occlusion spin test, it nailed the moody dusk underpass, wet reflections, teal satin jacket with the white crane, silver glove, and the road-sweeper occlusion beat with stronger continuity before and after re-emergence. Heygen’s output looked sharper in places, but it drifted into a generic garage vibe and never sold the municipal sweeper pass-through as convincingly.

That same gap showed up in the subject action and physics realism tasks. Flux clearly showed the barista’s hands pouring and the rosetta forming over time; Heygen mostly served up a pretty latte-art close-up without the requested action. In the soda test, Flux made the ice-cube drop legible — entry, splash, foam response, bob, settle — while Heygen had attractive fizz but weak event progression and framing that obscured the actual physics moment.

Flux also won the more compositionally demanding neon marimba light rise prompt by getting the narrow wet rooftop courtyard, mint-green wheeled marimba, plum suit, and blue-to-magenta neon transition substantially right. Heygen again looked polished, but it kept substituting its own scene logic for the prompt’s: wrong setting, weaker sign behavior, and less of the specified striding, dancerly motion beside the instrument.

Final call: Flux 3 Text To Video Draft is the stronger video model here, full stop. Heygen Video Agent can produce appealing frames, but Flux was far more reliable at turning detailed prompts into the right video rather than merely a nice-looking approximation.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Flux 3 Text To Video Draft scored 34.5 to Heygen Video Agent's 23.9.

1. teal-jacket occlusion spin

One continuous 16:9 shot in a moody underpass rehearsal space at dusk: a wiry street dancer in a teal satin bomber jacket with a stitched white crane on the back, mustard track pants, and one silver glove breakspins across wet concrete while the camera glides sideways on a low dolly and slowly arcs around him; midway through the move he passes fully behind a parked municipal road sweeper with rotating amber beacons and re-emerges on the other side still spinning in the same direction, with the same jacket details, glove, and body position intact, as reflections ripple in puddles and the atmosphere stays tense and electric.

Winner: Flux 3 Text To Video Draft — Model A matches the moody underpass setting, low gliding camera, wet reflections, teal jacket with white crane, silver glove, and the road sweeper occlusion/re-emergence more faithfully, with stronger continuity of costume and direction. Model B has sharper subject detail and decent breakdance motion, but it misses the dusk underpass mood and the occlusion beat is less convincing, with a cleaner garage look and weaker prompt-specific atmosphere. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches the moody underpass setting, wet reflective concrete, teal satin jacket with visible white crane, silver glove, and road sweeper with amber beacons more faithfully, while maintaining a stronger sense of continuous dance motion around the vehicle. Model B has decent breakdance imagery and puddle reflections, but the setting feels more like a plain garage, the vehicle reads less clearly as a municipal road sweeper, and character/detail continuity is weaker.)

2. Subject action

A barista's hands pouring latte art: the milk stream forms a clean rosetta in the crema with natural, fluid wrist motion, no cuts, overhead close-up, soft café light, 16:9.

Winner: Flux 3 Text To Video Draft — Model A better matches the prompt by clearly showing a barista’s hands actively pouring and the rosetta forming over time from an overhead close-up, with believable progression and soft café lighting. Model B has an attractive finished latte-art image, but it largely lacks the visible pouring action and hand motion requested, making it feel more like a static close-up than the specified subject action. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt by clearly showing the barista’s hands actively pouring latte art in an overhead close-up, with a believable progression of the pattern and strong visual polish. Model B has an attractive finished rosetta, but it largely shows a static cup without the pouring action or hands, so it misses the core subject action despite decent consistency.)

3. neon marimba light rise

One continuous 16:9 shot in a narrow rooftop courtyard after rain, intimate and expectant: a young percussionist-dancer in a plum velvet suit strides in time beside a mint-green marimba on wheels, tapping mallets on the frame and pivoting into quick footwork as the camera begins in a close side follow and cranes gently upward into a wider diagonal view; over the course of the clip, the only illumination shifts smoothly from cool blue twilight to a warm magenta wash as a zigzag neon sign reading 'Lulo 7' flickers weakly, then stabilizes and fully ignites, causing believable changing highlights on the wet tiles, instrument bars, and the performer’s face without any cuts.

Winner: Flux 3 Text To Video Draft — Model A matches the rooftop courtyard, mint-green wheeled marimba, plum suit, wet reflective tiles, and the blue-to-magenta neon ignition arc much more closely, with framing that plausibly widens over time. Model B is cleaner but misses key prompt elements: the setting is an open balcony rather than a narrow courtyard, the neon sign text and lighting behavior are wrong, and the performer mostly just plays rather than striding beside the instrument with dancerly footwork. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches the prompt much more closely: it places the action in a narrow wet rooftop courtyard, includes the mint-green marimba on wheels, shows the 'Lulo 7' neon sign, and clearly transitions from cool blue to warm magenta with believable reflections. Model B looks polished but misses key prompt elements, especially the courtyard setting, the specific neon sign behavior, and the stronger lighting progression, even though its performer and instrument remain fairly consistent.)

4. Physics realism

A close-up of a single ice cube dropped into a tall glass of soda: it falls, splashes, bobs, and settles with believable buoyancy and fizzing bubbles rising naturally, soft kitchen light, 16:9.

Winner: Flux 3 Text To Video Draft — Model A better matches the prompt by clearly showing the ice cube entering the soda, creating a splash/foam response, then bobbing and settling with plausible buoyancy in a tall glass under soft kitchen light. Model B has attractive macro detail and bubbles, but it does not clearly depict the drop-and-splash action or a tall-glass composition, and its motion progression appears minimal across frames. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches the prompt much better by clearly showing a single ice cube being dropped into a tall glass of soda, then bobbing and settling with plausible buoyancy in soft kitchen light. Model B has decent close-up liquid detail and fizz, but it does not clearly depict the drop-and-splash action or a tall glass, and its framing makes the physics event less readable.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.