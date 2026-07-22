This matchup is a wash. On the evidence here, GLM 5.2 and Kimi K3 are functionally indistinguishable: identical aggregate scores, identical per-task outcomes, and only 50% confidence that either is truly better.

There’s no honest way to dress this up as anything but a tie. GLM 5.2 and Kimi K3 both finish at 70.0, and the statistical read is as flat as it gets: 50% confidence that either model is genuinely better means this result is effectively noise-level separation.

The task breakdown only reinforces that verdict. Across eight MMLU-Pro math items, neither model found an edge. They matched each other on every single question: seven times both were correct, once both were wrong, zero times did one beat the other. That is not a narrow lead squandered in aggregation; it is complete parity in the observed sample.

That matters because ties can sometimes hide different strengths that average out. Not here. There’s no pattern of GLM 5.2 being sharper on harder math, no sign of Kimi K3 rescuing misses with better consistency, and no split decision in the item-level results to suggest meaningful stylistic differences. On this benchmark slice, they behaved like peers.

If you want a verdict, it’s simple: too close to call, and candidly, effectively even. Until broader testing produces actual separation, treating one as the clear pick over the other would be editorially unserious.

Final call: Tie — GLM 5.2 and Kimi K3 are dead even in this head-to-head.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh text tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. GLM 5.2 scored 70.0 to Kimi K3's 70.0.

1. MMLU-Pro · math

Statement 1 | For every positive integer n there is a cyclic group of order n. Statement 2 | Every finite cyclic group contains an element of every order that divides the order of the group. A) Statement 1 is false because not all positive integers have a cyclic group. Statement 2 is true. B) Statement 1 is false because only composite numbers have a cyclic group. Statement 2 is true. C) False, False D) True, False E) False, True F) Statement 1 is false because only prime numbers have a cyclic group. Statement 2 is true. G) Statement 1 is true because all positive integers have a cyclic group. Statement 2 is false because only infinite cyclic groups contain an element of every order that divides the order of the group. H) True, True I) Both statements are true, but they are not related. J) Statement 1 is true because all positive integers have a cyclic group. Statement 2 is false because not all finite cyclic groups contain an element of every order that divides the order of the group. Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

2. MMLU-Pro · math

Suppose C is a compact convex set in a linear normed space, and let T: C → C be a continuous mapping. Then, there exists a fixed point of T in C. Is this correct? Answer 1 for yes and 0 for no. A) 1.0 B) 2.5 C) -0.5 D) 1.5 E) -1.0 F) 0.5 G) 0.0 H) 2.0 I) -2.0 J) 3.0 Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

3. MMLU-Pro · math

For a class project, a student wants to see if boys and girls at their large high school differ in the number of contacts they have stored in their phone. The student conducts a survey of 50 randomly sampled boys and 40 randomly selected girls, and asks them to report the number of contacts. Which of the following is true about this situation? A) Because the sample sizes are both less than 50, the student should not use a two-sample t-test. B) Because the population standard deviations are not known and conditions are met, the student shoulduse a two-sample t-test. C) Because the student is testing for a difference in means, they should use a paired t-test. D) Because the student is comparing two groups, they should use a Mann-Whitney U test. E) Because the sample sizes are both greater than 30, the student should notuse a two-sample t-test. F) Because the sample sizes are different, the student should notuse a two-sample t-test. G) Because the student is comparing two groups, they should use an ANOVA test. H) Because the student is comparing two groups, they should use a one-sample t-test. I) Because the sample sizes are both greater than 30, the student should use a Chi-square test. J) Because the shape of the population distribution is not known, the student should notuse a two-sample t-test. Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was incorrect, Model B was incorrect.

4. MMLU-Pro · math

Statement 1 | A homomorphism may have an empty kernel. Statement 2 | It is not possible to have a nontrivial homomorphism of some finite group into some infinite group. A) Statement 1 is true, Statement 2 is not given B) Both statements are true, but they contradict each other C) Both statements are not given D) False, True E) Statement 1 is not given, Statement 2 is true F) Statement 1 is false, Statement 2 is not given G) False, False H) True, True I) True, False J) Statement 1 is not given, Statement 2 is false Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

5. MMLU-Pro · math

Use the list of numbers: 22, 25, 14, 11, 23, 27, 46. What is the mode? A) 27 B) No mode C) 23 D) 22 E) 25 F) 24 G) 11 H) 35 I) 46 J) 14 Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

6. MMLU-Pro · math

There are two games involving flipping a fair coin. In the first game you win a prize if you can throw between 45% and 55% heads. In the second game you win if you can throw more than 80% heads. For each game would you rather flip the coin 30 times or 300 times? A) 200 times for the first game and 100 times for the second B) 300 times for each game C) 30 times for the first game and 300 times for the second D) 300 times for the first game and 30 times for the second E) 250 times for the first game and 50 times for the second F) 100 times for the first game and 200 times for the second G) 30 times for each game H) 100 times for each game I) 50 times for the first game and 250 times for the second J) 150 times for each game Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

7. MMLU-Pro · math

Find the exact answer: 110 + 70 A) 18 B) 190 C) 81 D) 200 E) 170 F) 810 G) 210 H) 220 I) 280 J) 180 Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

8. MMLU-Pro · math

What is the value of 5 + 2 • 15 + (12 • 4)? A) 123 B) 160 C) 105 D) 98 E) 78 F) 120 G) 131 H) 141 I) 153 J) 83 Answer with ONLY the letter of the correct option.

Winner: Tie — Scored against the benchmark's reference answer (choice match): Model A was correct, Model B was correct.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.