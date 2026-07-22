Prescience is testing whether AI can move from assisting healthcare staff to managing the financial and care workflows of an employer health plan. Its 20% savings claim now needs customer-level proof.

Aditya Jain, MD (@adityajain_42) and Rishab Jain (@RishabJainK) launched Prescience on July 21st, pitching employers an AI-managed health benefits platform that the brothers say can cut premiums by roughly 20% while offering $0-deductible plans, care navigation and administrative services.

Aditya Jain announced Prescience in a five-post thread on X, describing his decision to leave medicine to work on health insurance. He earned his MD from Harvard Medical School and chose not to apply for residency, according to his writing for Doximity. Rishab Jain studied computer science and neuroscience at Harvard and has worked on machine learning in medicine since his teens. In 2018, he won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for an algorithm designed to help doctors locate the pancreas during radiation treatment, TIME reported.

The brothers are Prescience's two-person founding team. Y Combinator lists Prescience as a Summer 2026 company founded this year, with Rishab Jain serving as CEO and Aditya Jain running operations. Prescience has not announced a financing beyond its YC backing.

The insurance pitch has an important boundary

Prescience calls its product an AI "pay-vider," a portmanteau of payer and provider. The public product spans plan design, enrollment, claims workflows, care scheduling, provider payments, HSA funding and regulatory administration. Prescience says it works with outside institutions to supply banking, provider, insurance, pharmacy-benefit, network and stop-loss services.

Prescience itself is not an insurance carrier or licensed medical provider, according to its terms of service. Legally, Prescience operates as Prescience Administrative Services and provides technology and administration for employer-sponsored plans. Insurance, telehealth, banking and provider services can come from third-party partners under separate agreements.

That structure makes Prescience closer to an operating layer for employer health plans than a new regulated carrier. The distinction will matter to employers evaluating who ultimately bears claims risk, which provider network members can use and which outside entities handle regulated services. Prescience has not named those partners in its launch materials.

The timing is aimed squarely at companies selecting benefits for 2027. Prescience is asking for introductions to chief financial officers, benefits managers and people executives reviewing next year's plans, according to its YC launch post.

Crystal handles navigation while Time Machine targets costs

Prescience's member-facing agent, Crystal, is designed to read plan information, help find providers, book appointments and track bills. Prescience's privacy policy says Crystal can process medical records, claims, prescriptions, laboratory results and care-navigation conversations. The policy also states that Crystal does not diagnose or prescribe and that AI-generated next steps can support operations and navigation rather than replace a clinician.

Time Machine is the more ambitious part of the product. Prescience describes it as a medical foundation model that evaluates possible health trajectories and recommends earlier or lower-cost interventions. Prescience compares the approach to AlphaGo's "Move 37," using reinforcement learning to identify actions that a human might overlook.

Prescience has not supplied clinical validation, model-accuracy figures or outcome data for Time Machine. Its public website illustrates the model predicting an emergency-room visit and surgery before routing a fictional member to physical therapy and imaging. Those examples explain the intended workflow, rather than establishing medical or financial performance.

The 20% figure remains a company claim

Prescience says employers already use its benefits platform, although the launch materials do not identify customers or disclose enrollment figures. Its savings claim also depends on assumptions that vary significantly between workforces.

The Prescience savings calculator compares an employer's current cost with a Prescience estimate of $850 per enrolled member per month. The calculator defaults to $1,400 per employee per month for companies using a professional employer organization and assumes 2.5 covered members per employee when family coverage is selected. Prescience labels the output illustrative and says final costs depend on geography, claims and existing carrier rates.

That leaves the central business claim unverified outside Prescience's own estimates. Prescience says it removes broker commissions, administrative loading and other markups, negotiates directly with providers and collects fees through shared savings. Its public terms say the actual fees, funding obligations and shared-savings arrangements are set in customer contracts.

The market is large enough for even a narrow foothold to matter. U.S. healthcare spending reached $5.3 trillion in 2024, up 7.2%, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Prescience describes the market as $6 trillion, a rounded figure that is above the latest official historical total.

For the Jain brothers, the bet is that software can control costs only when it sits inside the financial and clinical workflow. Prescience is consequently taking responsibility for a wider set of operations than a typical healthcare agent, from plan paperwork and provider discovery to claims and payments. Proving the savings will require named deployments and measured outcomes from the employers Prescience says it already serves.