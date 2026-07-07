This matchup turns on a familiar tradeoff: Kimi-K2.6 is often the tidier writer, but grok-4.3 is the more dependable finisher when the output has to be exactly right. The score gap reflects that difference in priorities.

Kimi-K2.6 had the better editorial touch on the prose-heavy tasks. It won vendor-delay-status-update by writing the sharper internal note: it anchored the shipment to Cedar Junction immediately, stated the mitigation more cleanly, and sounded more like something a team lead would actually send. It also took meeting-notes-summary-extract, where both models were good, but Kimi was more complete: it captured the meeting details better and, crucially, included the explicit non-blocking translation decision in the JSON.

But grok-4.3 won the task that mattered most for trust: messy-orders-to-json. Its output was valid JSON, merged repeated order lines correctly, summed SKU quantities, normalized priority values, preserved order, and formatted ship_by properly. Kimi-K2.6 produced truncated, invalid JSON, which is not a minor blemish in a structured-output task; it is a hard failure.

The remaining task, go-log-redaction-fix, was rightly scored a tie. Both models made the regex stricter in the correct way, preserved punctuation, and masked only the suffix with the right number of asterisks using the standard library. Kimi’s use of len("sk_live_") was a slightly cleaner coding choice than a magic number, but not enough to separate them when both solutions were fully correct.

That leaves a clear overall picture. Kimi-K2.6 is the more polished stylist and, in places, the more complete summarizer. grok-4.3 is the model you trust more when correctness is binary and formatting mistakes kill the answer. Final call: grok-4.3 wins because it delivered the higher-value reliability, while Kimi-K2.6’s nicer writing could not overcome an outright structured-output miss.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh text tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. grok-4.3 scored 37.2 to Kimi-K2.6's 29.9.

1. go-log-redaction-fix

Practical coding — Go. Return code only. Fix this function so it masks API keys in log text. A key starts with sk_live_ and continues with one or more ASCII letters or digits. Replace every character after the prefix with * , preserving length. Do not change anything else. Current buggy code: go package main import "regexp" func RedactKeys(s string) string { re := regexp.MustCompile(`sk_live_[A-Za-z0-9]*`) return re.ReplaceAllString(s, "sk_live_****") } Requirements: - Keep the function name RedactKeys - If the input contains sk_live_A9x2B7 , output sk_live_****** - Do not redact sk_test_123 or sk_live_ with no trailing characters - Preserve punctuation around matches - Use only the Go standard library

Winner: Tie — Both outputs correctly change the regex to require at least one trailing alphanumeric character, preserve punctuation, and mask only the suffix with the correct number of asterisks using only the standard library. Model B is slightly clearer by using len("sk_live_") instead of a magic number, but both are fully correct for the task.

2. vendor-delay-status-update

Professional writing. Write a status update email to our operations team (internal audience) about a supplier delay. Context: Northline Components just told us shipment PO-48177 for 260 pressure sensors will arrive on Thursday 16 Jan instead of Monday 13 Jan because their calibration bench failed. This affects the Cedar Junction retrofit and may slip on-site testing by 2 days. We have 41 compatible sensors in Phoenix and are expediting 25 of them overnight. Our field lead, Mara Iqbal, is re-sequencing work so electricians can continue panel wiring meanwhile. Tone: calm, factual, no blame. Length: 140–190 words. Include a subject line.

Winner: Kimi-K2.6 — Both are professional, factual, and within the requested length, but B is slightly stronger because it ties the shipment directly to Cedar Junction in the opening, states the mitigation more crisply, and reads more like a polished internal status update. A is solid but a bit more generic and less specific in its closing.

3. meeting-notes-summary-extract

Summarization & extraction. From the meeting notes below, provide: 1) a 2-sentence summary 2) a JSON object with keys launch_date , blocking_issues , decisions , and owners (where owners is an array of objects with name and task ) Meeting notes: """ Nimbus Note Android release check-in — 7 May, 09:30 - Priya said crash-free sessions are at 99.18% on v4.8.0; target for launch is 99.5%. - The top crash is tied to offline attachment previews on Android 12 only. - Leon can ship a fix by Friday morning, but QA needs one full business day after that. - Decision: postpone the staged rollout from 10 May to 14 May unless crash-free sessions hit target earlier in regression testing. - Marketing email draft is ready; Jessa will swap the date once engineering confirms. - Arun noted the new export screen strings are still missing Italian translations; not launch-blocking if hidden behind the server flag. - Priya owns regression test signoff. Leon owns the Android 12 preview fix. Jessa owns the date change in the campaign. """

Winner: Kimi-K2.6 — Both are accurate and well-structured, but B better captures the meeting details in the summary and includes the explicit non-blocking translation decision in the JSON. A is strong, but it omits that decision and is slightly less complete.

4. messy-orders-to-json

Data wrangling / structured output. Convert the messy order lines below into valid JSON with this exact schema: {"orders":[{"order_id":"string","customer":"string","items":[{"sku":"string","qty":number}],"priority":"low|normal|high","ship_by":"YYYY-MM-DD|null"}]} Rules: - Combine repeated SKUs within the same order by summing qty - Trim whitespace - Normalize priority: rush/high -> high , std/normal -> normal , low -> low - ship_by must be ISO date; if missing or tbd , use null - Preserve order of orders as first seen Messy data: """ order=R-9081 ; customer = Vale Office Supply ; sku BX-14 x 3 ; priority std ; ship_by 2025/02/06 order=R-9082|customer: HushFrame Studio | item QZ-99 qty 1 | item LM-2 qty 4 | priority:rush | ship_by:tbd order R-9081 ; item BX-14 qty 2 ; item TT-7 qty 1 order=R-9083 ; customer= Marden Civic Lab ; sku AA-1 x 12 ; priority low ; ship_by 2025-02-09 order=R-9082 | item LM-2 qty 3 | item QZ-99 qty 2 """

Winner: grok-4.3 — A is valid JSON and correctly merges repeated order lines, sums SKU quantities, normalizes priority values, preserves order, and formats ship_by properly. B is truncated/invalid JSON and therefore fails the structured output requirement.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.