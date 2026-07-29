Henry AI is using customer data and workflow depth to defend a vertical AI business as frontier models commoditize basic document generation.

Sammy Greenwall (@SammYG_123) and Adam Pratt (@AdamToTheMoon) are expanding Henry AI beyond automated pitch decks after securing a $16.5 million Series A led by FirstMark Capital.

https://x.com/henryai_cre/status/2082475982921797813?s=46

The New York-based founders announced the financing in a thread on X on July 29th alongside the launch of Henry Deal, software designed to handle underwriting, comparable-property analysis, market research, buyer and lender lists, memos and presentations for commercial real estate teams.

The round was raised last fall and is being disclosed with the product launch, according to Upstarts Media. FirstMark partner Adam Nelson, who had once warned the founders that commercial real estate brokers were a difficult customer base, led the investment and joined Henry AI's board.

FirstMark Capital invested alongside Thomson Reuters Ventures, Susa Ventures, 1Sharpe, Y Combinator, StoryHouse Ventures, Pioneer Fund, RXR Arden Digital Ventures, Karman Ventures and Coalition Operators.

Henry AI previously announced a $4.3 million seed round in February 2025, bringing its publicly announced financing to $20.8 million.

From pitch decks to the deal workflow

Greenwall started Henry AI in May 2024 after years inside commercial real estate. He grew up in the East Bay in a family with a commercial property business, worked industry internships during high school and college, and later joined homebuilder Toll Brothers as an analyst. He then co-founded commercial real estate financing platform Lev, where he served as chief revenue officer.

The repetitive work Greenwall encountered as an analyst became Henry AI's opening product. Brokers could upload rent rolls, trailing 12-month financial statements, Excel models, property details, photographs and earlier presentations. Henry AI would turn those inputs into branded offering memoranda, broker opinions of value, maps and pitch decks.

Greenwall recruited Pratt, a high school friend who had previously co-founded Halligan, cloud software for fire departments. Halligan was acquired by Vector Solutions in 2019. Pratt later spent nearly six years at Zocdoc, eventually managing a 27-person engineering group. The pair entered Y Combinator's Summer 2024 batch with the longer-term goal of automating the full commercial real estate transaction workflow.

Henry Deal is the first broad attempt to deliver that original plan. The product builds a database from a firm's previous deals, models, presentations and contacts, then uses that context to generate new work. Underwriting remains in Excel, where analysts can alter assumptions and sync the changes back into related memos, decks and data rooms. Henry AI says the software also ranks buyers, lenders and comparable transactions using each customer's own records.

That approach gives Henry AI a potential defense against general-purpose models that can already draft text, analyze spreadsheets and assemble presentations. A broker can reproduce pieces of Henry AI's original deck product with ChatGPT or Claude. Reconstructing a brokerage's historical deal data, brand rules, financial assumptions and contact relationships requires integrations and persistent customer context that a standalone chatbot does not automatically possess.

The pressure became tangible inside Henry AI earlier this year. Upstarts reported that the founders saw weaker prospective demand and fewer opportunities to sell additional deck services after Anthropic released stronger Claude models. Greenwall and Pratt responded with a 35-day development sprint that put Henry Deal in front of test customers by June 15th.

The broader product carries execution risk. Henry AI's deck service still includes human review, while Henry Deal was designed to run autonomously. Underwriting and buyer recommendations also carry greater consequences than formatting a presentation. Errors can alter a valuation, weaken a pitch or send a broker toward the wrong counterparty.

Traction rests largely on company and customer claims

Upstarts reports that Henry AI serves over 150 firms, including Newmark and Berkadia, with pricing beginning at $2,000 per month and reaching seven figures for large deployments. The publication says Henry AI generates revenue in the millions, though Henry AI does not publish a recurring revenue figure.

The customer-count framing varies by source. Upstarts reports adoption across four of the five largest U.S. brokerages, while Henry AI's website claims nine of the top 10 U.S. brokerages use its products. Henry AI also displays Colliers, Marcus & Millichap, Compass, CBRE, Berkadia and NAI Global among its customers.

Henry AI's case studies indicate that the original product can remove substantial document-production work. Commercial real estate advisory firm Cooper Horowitz says Henry AI reduced the time needed to produce a deal memorandum from as much as 18 hours to under 15 minutes. The case study was published by Henry AI and should be read as a customer-supplied result rather than an independently audited benchmark.

The Series A gives Greenwall and Pratt capital to move Henry AI deeper into a broker's work before commodity model capabilities erase the value of simple document generation. Henry Deal's test will be whether brokerage-specific data and workflows create lasting software dependence, or whether customers eventually assemble comparable systems using frontier models and their existing databases.