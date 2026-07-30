Felix Capital led the seed round for Intropy, founded by former Tractable researchers Franziska Kirschner and Yih Kai Teh, as the AI spare-parts software maker prepares a New York office.

Intropy is taking AI into the systems that control physical inventory and pricing. Its US expansion will test whether embedded automation can displace spreadsheet-heavy parts operations.

Franziska Kirschner and Yih Kai Teh have raised an $11 million seed round for Intropy, their AI software for spare-parts businesses, as Intropy targets US expansion. Tech.eu reported on July 30 that Felix Capital led the round, joined by Quiet Capital and existing investors General Catalyst and firstminute capital.

Kirschner, Intropy's CEO, spent seven years studying physics at Oxford before moving into applied AI. Her 2018 doctoral thesis examined exotic magnets and superconductors. She later recalled in a Startups Magazine interview joining Tractable as an intern after teaching herself machine learning through online videos, then advancing through deep-learning research roles to become a research lead.

Teh, Intropy's CTO, worked alongside Kirschner at Tractable on the difficult task of turning vehicle images into repair decisions. Patent records name both founders as inventors on Tractable technology covering questions such as whether damaged vehicle components should be repaired or replaced, how many labor hours a repair requires and whether auxiliary parts are damaged. That work placed them close to the messy data connecting physical components, repair operations and commercial decisions.

Intropy applies that experience further down the automotive and industrial supply chain. Instead of analyzing damage after a collision, Intropy helps distributors, manufacturers and recyclers decide which parts to stock, what to charge, what to buy and how to manage obsolete inventory.

Writing decisions into existing systems

Spare-parts operations create an awkward software problem. A distributor may carry large catalogs across multiple locations while demand for an individual component remains intermittent. Relevant information can be split among an ERP, a customer-management system, a warehouse platform, call records, homegrown databases and spreadsheets.

Intropy says its software connects those sources and lets customers configure AI modules for inventory, pricing, purchasing, sales, catalog management and other functions. The sharper product claim is that Intropy can write decisions into existing ERP workflows rather than placing another analytics dashboard in front of employees.

That distinction matters for adoption. Established parts businesses already have systems of record and processes built around them. Replacing those systems would create a long, expensive implementation project. Intropy is betting that customers will buy automation that can sit across their current software and act inside it.

The breadth of Intropy's website also shows how far Kirschner and Teh want to extend that layer. Intropy lists modules for inventory, pricing, sales, buying, catalog data, lead generation and ERP population. Intropy claims deployments can be configured in as little as 30 minutes without a customer's IT staff, though that setup time has not been independently verified.

Teh told Tech.eu Intropy's goal is understanding "what fits, how it performs and when it is needed."

The seed round finances an existing US push

Intropy says its software has processed more than $10 billion in parts demand since launch. That figure measures demand passing through the product, rather than Intropy's revenue or the value of transactions controlled by Intropy, and remains a self-reported measure. Intropy has not attached named customers or financial results to the metric.

There is, however, evidence that Intropy's US expansion began before this financing. DealerShop announced a partnership with Intropy to expand AI-driven solutions for dealerships and collision centers. The announcement is useful mainly as a public signal that Intropy was already trying to reach US aftermarket customers before raising this round.

The funding will support product development and Intropy's US expansion, according to Tech.eu. General Catalyst previously led an undisclosed pre-seed round.

The US move also puts Intropy into a market with established parts-planning vendors and newly financed AI entrants. Syncron describes its service-parts planning product as software for manufacturers, dealers and distributors. ClearOps says its platform connects manufacturers, dealers and machines, with tools for dealer inventory management and service-parts planning. Partly, which focuses on automotive parts identification and repair-supply-chain infrastructure, announced a $50 million Series B and an Austin expansion in June.

Intropy's opening is its focus on operational decisions across multiple systems for parts businesses, including distributors that may lack the software budgets and implementation teams of global manufacturers. The seed round gives Kirschner and Teh the resources to prove that approach across more customers without turning Intropy into another system that employees must monitor manually.

From vehicle inspection to the parts ledger

Kirschner and Teh incorporated Intropy AI Ltd. on December 11, 2023, according to Companies House. Tech.eu dates Intropy's operational founding to 2024. Companies House officer records list both founders as active directors, and each holds more than 25% of the shares and voting rights.

Their path from Tractable to Intropy is a progression from interpreting the physical condition of vehicles to managing the components required to keep vehicles and other machines operating. The former job produced an AI assessment for an insurer or repairer. Intropy is trying to make thousands of smaller purchasing, stocking and pricing choices continuously inside a parts business.

That requires Kirschner and Teh to sell measurable operating results in an industry where old software persists because it is tied deeply into daily work. The $11 million round buys Intropy time to deepen those integrations and support work with US customers already testing the founders' thesis.