Baer's death removes one of Texas tech's most active connectors just as Capital Factory has moved from local accelerator into deep-tech, defense and frontier investing.

Joshua Baer (@joshuabaer), the founder and CEO of Capital Factory, died Tuesday night in a business jet crash in Laredo, Texas, KXAN reported, ending a founder career that helped define Austin's startup market for more than a decade.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, June 16, on Loop 20 near the Texas-Mexico border, according to The Associated Press. A Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet with six people on board crashed on the highway and caught fire. Authorities said one person on the plane died, a person in a car struck by the aircraft was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and five police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The aircraft had departed San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and was bound for Austin, the FAA told AP. The plane came down near Laredo International Airport after what airport officials described as mechanical trouble. Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told AP that a pilot radioed the airport to report mechanical problems and request permission to land, mentioning low fuel and a power outage before communication with the tower was lost. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

NetJets said in a statement cited by AP that the crash involved one of its aircraft and that it was working with authorities. CNN reported that flight data showed the aircraft had been headed for Austin before diverting toward Laredo, and that its signal cut out around 600 feet roughly two and a half miles short of the runway.

Baer was not a background investor in the Austin ecosystem. He made himself a switchboard for it. Capital Factory's own biography says he "helps people quit their jobs and become entrepreneurs," a line that became shorthand for the role he built: mentor, convener, first-check investor and public salesman for Texas as a startup market.

Brett Hurt, the Bazaarvoice founder and investor, wrote in a Facebook remembrance that he and his wife, Debra, "lost a brother today" and were "in a state of shock." Hurt said Baer became his first entrepreneurial friend in Austin after Hurt moved back from San Francisco 22 years ago, helped Bazaarvoice get off the ground as one of its first investors, and "always publicly credited that move with helping fund the beginning of Capital Factory," including in an Austinpreneur podcast episode they recorded at the end of 2024. Hurt called Baer "a giant for Austin and the world" and wrote: "Austin would not be what it is today without Josh Baer's impact."

Capital Factory began in 2009 as a mentorship-driven software accelerator in Austin, according to the firm's history. The original model was modest: five companies a year, launched during the post-financial-crisis downturn. Capital Factory later moved into the Omni building in downtown Austin, where its coworking floors became one of the city's most visible startup gathering points.

The firm now describes itself as a venture firm at the center of Texas, with two core engines: the Texas Fund, which writes early checks into deep and frontier technology, and All Access, which connects more than 1,000 companies to investors, customers and talent. Capital Factory says, citing PitchBook, that it has been Texas' most active early-stage investor every year since 2010. Its listed portfolio includes Apptronik, Saronic, Paradromics, Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines.

Baer's path into that role started earlier, in email software. Capital Factory says he founded his first startup in 1996 in his Carnegie Mellon University dorm room. In a 2012 interview with We Are Austin Tech, Baer said that company, Skylist, was an early cloud-based email service and that he bootstrapped it for a decade before selling it. The same interview described him as an email marketing pioneer and founder of OtherInbox, which was acquired by Return Path in 2011.

His public footprint was unusually founder-facing for a venture operator. Baer's LinkedIn profile lists Carnegie Mellon University, Capital Factory, and websites tied to Austinpreneur, AngelList and Twitter. Capital Factory says he also taught a University of Texas class for student entrepreneurs, extending his role beyond portfolio selection into founder formation.

That teaching role mattered because Baer's thesis was geographic as much as financial. Capital Factory's 2017 Texas Startup Manifesto framed Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio as one connected startup market. The firm later expanded that logic into defense, frontier technology and regional hubs, including a Center for Defense Innovation in 2019 and STATION Austin in 2026.

The missing question after Baer's death is not whether Capital Factory has institutional weight. It does. The harder question is how much of its value came from the person who answered the email, made the introduction, pushed the founder onto a stage, or told a new entrepreneur that Austin had enough capital and customers to matter. Those functions can be operationalized, but they are rarely replaced one for one.

Capital Factory's leadership page lists Bryan Chambers as co-founder and president and Lawton Cummings as general partner, alongside a broader venture and operating team. But Baer was the name most closely attached to the firm's public identity and to its pitch that Texas founders did not need to leave the state to build venture-scale companies.

The Laredo crash is also part of a grim run of aviation accidents this week. AP reported Wednesday that three different aircraft crashes in the United States had killed 21 people in recent days, including the Laredo crash, a B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and a skydiving plane crash in Missouri. The NTSB is investigating the causes.