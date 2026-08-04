Counter-drone procurement is becoming a software problem. The catalog, performance data and purchasing workflow can determine which defense products reach US and allied operators at scale.

Kaizen co-founder and CEO Nikhil Reddy (@bignikhilreddy) has moved his government-software business into a battlefield procurement problem, rebuilding the Pentagon's online catalog for counter-drone equipment in less than nine weeks. The enhanced marketplace went live roughly two weeks before August 4th, according to Business Insider.

The assignment brings Reddy back to the defense sector. Before starting Kaizen with KJ Shah, Reddy worked as an engineer and designer at Anduril, where he built interfaces for military systems and worked with Defense Department operators. He also spent three summers interning at Tesla. Reddy later founded Kaizen around a broader thesis: government services should be as usable as consumer software.

Kaizen initially applied that thesis to parks, permits, licenses and payments. Its Pentagon work extends the same approach into a more consequential workflow: helping military units, federal agencies and law enforcement users choose sensors, electronic-warfare systems, jammers and kinetic weapons before submitting purchase requests.

Business Insider reported that Joint Interagency Task Force 401 awarded Kaizen a $15 million contract in May to build and operate the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Marketplace. The contract amount and Kaizen's role were reported by Business Insider; the Pentagon's earlier public releases described the marketplace and its purchases without identifying the software contractor.

A second version of an existing military marketplace

The Pentagon's initial marketplace reached initial operational capability on February 24th. That version ran through the Army's Common Hardware Systems electronic catalog, using an established indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract so authorized customers could order validated equipment without starting a separate contracting process for each purchase.

By April 15th, the task force said the catalog contained a dozen counter-drone systems. It had also processed four purchases totaling $13 million for US Central Command, military services handling homeland-defense missions and Joint Task Force Southern Border. The orders covered low-collateral effectors, sensors, radars and electronic-warfare equipment.

Kaizen's updated version adds a requirements-based search process, side-by-side capability and pricing comparisons, performance data, and a library of permits and forms. Users can describe a threat and budget, then receive AI-generated equipment recommendations across the counter-drone kill chain, Reddy told reporters.

Reddy said the platform was rebuilt from a blank slate. Approved vendors including Anduril and AeroVironment have listed products, while additional manufacturers can submit systems to JIATF-401 for review. The validation step matters because the catalog is designed to guide government spending using test results and verified capabilities rather than relying only on manufacturers' specifications.

"Threats are changing so quickly, but the systems that we actually have, the software layer, the application layer used to discover, evaluate, acquire, procure these systems, is so far behind what it needs to be," Reddy told reporters, according to Business Insider.

The marketplace does not automate an engagement decision. Its AI feature operates earlier in the procurement and planning process, recommending combinations of equipment based on a user's stated threat, requirements and budget. Its value will depend on the quality and freshness of the performance data behind those recommendations, particularly as drone tactics, frequencies and airframes change.

The Pentagon wants allied demand on the same platform

The timing reflects a procurement problem exposed by current wars. Cheap one-way attack drones can force defenders to expend scarcer, more expensive interceptors. An Iranian drone attack at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, killed six US soldiers on March 1st, while the wars involving Iran and Ukraine have produced repeated examples of drones penetrating or exhausting layered air defenses.

JIATF-401 is also widening the marketplace's customer base. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and officials from European allies signed a statement on June 16th to expand access, with the Army targeting 25 allied and partner nations by the end of the summer. The expansion plan covers interceptors, sensors, radars, electronic-warfare systems and passive defenses.

That creates a larger distribution channel for approved defense manufacturers. It also gives the Pentagon influence over which performance standards, product data and user feedback shape allied counter-drone purchases. Kaizen occupies the software layer connecting those buyers to vendors and contract vehicles.

Ukraine provides the closest working comparison. The government-backed Brave1 Market lets authorized Ukrainian military units browse drones, interceptors, electronic-warfare products, ground robots, AI modules and mission-planning software, then contact approved manufacturers directly. Brave1 is embedded in a faster wartime feedback cycle in which deployed units can buy locally produced equipment and feed battlefield experience back into the market.

The US marketplace is more controlled. JIATF-401 validates systems and performance data before listing them, then connects users to an existing acquisition vehicle. That structure may reduce procurement risk, though it can also limit how quickly new vendors and battlefield adaptations appear in the catalog.

Reddy's return to defense software

Kaizen was founded in 2022 to modernize public-facing government systems. Reddy has said a poor experience with local recreation-booking software helped push him toward the market after Anduril. Accel's account of its investment describes an initial plan to begin with parks and recreation departments, then expand into other frequent government transactions.

Kaizen raised a $21 million Series A in October 2025 led by NEA, with participation from Seven Seven Six, Accel, Andreessen Horowitz and Carpenter Capital. NEA said at the time that Reddy had been among Anduril's first 100 employees and had built interfaces for national-security applications.

The counter-drone marketplace is a larger test of the same founder thesis. A bad campsite reservation costs a citizen an afternoon. A slow or fragmented defense purchase can leave a unit without the sensor, jammer or interceptor needed for a threat that has already changed. Kaizen's contract puts procurement software inside that readiness chain, where interface design, test data and contracting infrastructure determine which hardware reaches operators and how quickly it gets there.