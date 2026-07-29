Founder Gareth Hewitt is handing the scaling job to former Numerated president David O'Malley as LemonEdge expands in the US and Europe.

Blackstone and BNY are backing software for the private-markets system of record, an area where switching costs are high and strategic investors can provide credibility with institutional buyers.

LemonEdge, the fund-accounting software maker founded by Gareth Hewitt and Jamie Nascimento, announced a $21 million Series A on July 29th, pairing the financing with a leadership handoff designed to turn a founder-built accounting engine into a larger enterprise software business.

Blackstone Innovations Investments led the round. BNY joined as an investor, while longtime backer Sidekick Partners also participated. LemonEdge says the financing brings its total capital raised above $30 million and will fund product development and expansion across the US and Europe.

The investor list carries unusual weight for a Series A. Blackstone runs one of the world's largest private-markets operations, while BNY provides fund and investor services to asset managers. Both encounter the accounting, reporting and data-governance problems LemonEdge is trying to solve. Their backing gives LemonEdge credibility with the finance executives who decide whether to replace systems that may have been embedded in a firm's operations for years.

Founder Gareth Hewitt spent more than two decades building financial-services software before launching LemonEdge in 2020. After studying at the University of Edinburgh, he developed alternative-asset software at Accounting Frameworks and eFront, launched a configurable cloud software product in 2011 and later co-founded and sold Bridge Fund Solutions. That history shaped LemonEdge's central thesis: private-market fund structures had outgrown accounting products designed around older workflows, leaving finance staff to finish critical calculations and reconciliations in spreadsheets.

Hewitt built LemonEdge with Jamie Nascimento, whose background combines computer science and artificial intelligence with two decades in sales and marketing. The founders launched during the first wave of pandemic lockdowns and built LemonEdge as a distributed operation from the outset.

A founder-to-operator transition

LemonEdge has appointed David T. O'Malley as CEO and board chair, moving Hewitt out of the chief executive role as the financing closes. Hewitt remains identified by LemonEdge as its founder.

O'Malley is familiar with the type of enterprise expansion LemonEdge needs next. He joined LemonEdge as president and a director on July 3rd, 2025, after serving as president of Numerated Growth Technologies. LemonEdge credits him with leading Numerated's international, operational and commercial strategy through its sale to Moody's. Moody's completed that acquisition on November 21st, 2024, adding Numerated's lending software to the Moody's Lending Suite.

LemonEdge also named Katharine Briggs chief growth officer, giving her responsibility for sales, delivery and client expansion. The appointments show where the Series A will be spent: product work will continue, but LemonEdge is also building the commercial and implementation machinery required to win large institutions and move their accounting operations onto a new system.

That is a different job from proving the core technology. Enterprise fund-accounting replacements require data migration, integrations, internal controls, training and confidence that historical calculations can be reproduced. A technically stronger ledger does not remove the organizational cost of changing the software that produces investor statements and audited financial records.

O'Malley said LemonEdge plans to add a significant number of clients over the next 12 months while shipping its 2026 and 2027 product roadmap. LemonEdge did not attach a client target to that plan. The financing announcement also describes native AI for investor reporting and analytics, though it provides little technical detail about the models, controls or workflows behind those features.

Rebuilding the private-markets ledger

LemonEdge's product starts with an event-driven general ledger designed for multi-entity private-market structures. Its allocation-path engine maps transactions through layers of funds, holding vehicles and investors, automating entries that often require repeated postings or offline calculations in older systems.

The platform also handles carry and waterfall calculations, multiple ledgers, investor reporting and APIs. A feature called Algorithms brings spreadsheet-style calculations into LemonEdge so the inputs, outputs and changes can be recorded in the same audited environment as the underlying accounts. LemonEdge markets the product to private equity firms, fund administrators, family offices, venture funds, real-estate managers and funds of funds.

LemonEdge names Astorg, Fairway and Sycamore Partners among customers on its private-equity product page. The July 29th announcement says clients use LemonEdge across more than $2.5 trillion in assets under management. That figure measures assets managed by LemonEdge customers, rather than LemonEdge's revenue or assets controlled by the software maker. LemonEdge's current about page displays a higher self-reported figure of more than $5 trillion under client management.

The financing follows a longer relationship with Blackstone. Blackstone Innovations Investments led a $4 million LemonEdge round in February 2022, when LemonEdge reported $7 million in total funding. Stevi Petrelli, the Blackstone unit's head, now serves as a LemonEdge director.

BNY adds another strategic institution to LemonEdge's ownership group. Christine Waldron, BNY's global head of fund and investor solutions for asset servicing, framed the investment around a need for governed and auditable data as clients adopt new fund structures and emerging technologies. The announcement says BNY expects to collaborate with LemonEdge, without defining a commercial distribution or product agreement.

For Hewitt, the Series A marks the point where his long-running argument about private-market accounting faces a larger test. LemonEdge has built the specialized engine and brought in investors with direct exposure to the problem. O'Malley must now persuade finance leaders that replacing the workarounds is worth the migration.