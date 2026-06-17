Midjourney is moving into hardware tonight, with the image-generation lab scheduled to reveal its first hardware project at a live event in San Francisco at 6 p.m. PT on June 17, according to a post on X from Midjourney. The company says a livestream will be available for remote viewers.

Midjourney on X

Midjourney has not disclosed the product name, form factor, venue, price, preorder plan, shipment date, or a livestream URL in the materials reviewed before the event. That matters because the useful story here is not that an AI lab has teased a gadget. It is whether Midjourney's image-generation work belongs outside the prompt box.

The reveal is being staged with deliberate opacity. In replies to users asking about the event, Midjourney said it is in San Francisco, that the project is "not what you expect," and that "there will be videos after too." Another reply said "no egg this time - but you can go inside of it," and a later answer described the project as "kind of, or at least a single room." Those fragments point away from a simple software model update, but they do not establish whether Midjourney is preparing a commercial device, an installation, a room-scale demo, a data-capture tool, or something else.

Holz is not new to hardware

David Holz has a Leap Motion background, which makes tonight's event less of a category jump than it first appears. Midjourney became known for turning text prompts into images. Leap Motion was about a different question: how humans physically interact with computers. The shared thread is interface design, not hardware for hardware's sake.

Midjourney telegraphed the hardware move in 2024

Ars Technica reported in 2024 that Midjourney had publicly said it was getting into hardware and was hiring for a new hardware division. The same report noted Holz's Leap Motion background.

What Midjourney has not said

The announcement leaves the most important business questions unanswered. Midjourney has not said whether tonight's reveal is a product launch, a prototype, an art or research installation, a room-scale experience, or a private demo made public through video. Midjourney has not published pricing. Midjourney has not named manufacturing partners. Midjourney has not established whether the first hardware project is meant for creators, consumers, enterprises, researchers, or Midjourney's own internal data and model pipeline.

One reply in the thread says "hopefully a few months," but the question being answered is not visible in the supplied materials. It should not be treated as a shipping window or preorder date.

The bet is physical imagination

Midjourney's established product is software that converts natural-language prompts into images. Its competitive context has been software: image-generation systems such as OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion, and the broader race to make generative media faster, more controllable, and more useful to working creators.

Hardware changes the shape of that contest. A model update can improve output quality. A physical product or room can change where and how the output is experienced. If Midjourney shows a device, installation, or environment tonight, it is not just adding a new revenue line. It is asking whether generative media becomes more valuable when it is embodied, shared, or captured in a purpose-built space.

Tonight's San Francisco event should answer at least the first layer of that question. Until then, the confirmed facts are intentionally limited: Midjourney says it is revealing its first hardware project, the event is set for 6 p.m. PT on June 17 in San Francisco, and the reveal marks the clearest sign yet that Midjourney aims to become more than a place where people type prompts and wait for images.