Moonshot's Kimi K3 jolts AI stocks before its weights are public
Yang Zhilin's 2.8 trillion-parameter model topped a coding leaderboard, while Moonshot concedes it still trails the leading US systems overall.
By Ryan Merket
· Published
Why it matters
K3 shows how a narrow but credible benchmark win can challenge the economics of closed AI models before outsiders can inspect the underlying weights or training costs.
Yang Zhilin (@lostsm), Moonshot AI's co-founder and chief executive, turned a model release into a market event on July 16th when Kimi K3's coding results challenged the assumption that US laboratories held a durable technical lead.
AI and semiconductor shares fell the following day as investors compared K3 with DeepSeek's market-shaking arrival in 2025, Bloomberg reported. The reaction arrived before developers could inspect K3's full weights, which Moonshot AI says it will publish by July 27th.
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