Nativ packages local Apple Silicon inference into developer infrastructure rather than another isolated chat app. Its compatible APIs let coding tools use open models on a Mac, giving Canuma a distribution layer for the MLX libraries he already maintains.

Prince Canuma (@Prince_Canuma) released Nativ v0.1.0 on Monday, expanding his open-source Mac app with local image generation, developer-tool integrations and live monitoring for CPU, GPU and memory use.

The GitHub release was recorded at 20:41 on July 27th. Canuma announced it in a thread on X about 22 minutes later, saying the version incorporated 70 pull requests. GitHub's release notes document additions spanning image creation, editor connections, server configuration, downloads and diagnostics.

Nativ is Canuma's attempt to turn the local AI infrastructure he has spent years building into a Mac application that developers can use without managing a collection of scripts. His GitHub profile identifies him as a former Arcee AI research engineer and the maintainer of MLX projects including mlx-vlm and mlx-audio. GitHub showed 5,300 stars for mlx-vlm and 7,600 for mlx-audio when checked Monday.

Canuma has tied that work to a personal reason for moving inference off the cloud. In a May 2026 account of his AI Engineer talk, he said his father went blind in 2020 and lives in Africa, where unreliable internet makes cloud-dependent AI less useful. "So on-device is the future," Canuma said.

A local server for the tools developers already use

Nativ is a native SwiftUI application for Apple Silicon Macs running macOS 26 or newer. It bundles Canuma's mlx-vlm server, discovers compatible models stored in a user's Hugging Face cache and provides chat, model downloads, performance analytics and a local inference server from one interface.

The server exposes OpenAI-compatible chat, Responses, image, audio and model routes, along with Anthropic-compatible Messages endpoints. That lets supported editors and coding agents send requests to models running at localhost rather than requiring every workflow to use a hosted model API. Model quality, speed and memory use still depend on the weights selected and the Mac running them.

Version 0.1.0 adds guided connections for tools including Cursor, VS Code, Zed, JetBrains, Continue, Aider, Goose and OpenClaw. The Nativ repository also lists integrations for Codex, Claude Code, Pi, Hermes, OpenCode, Crush and Qwen Code. Users can change the server host and port, inspect logs and endpoints, and monitor live system load while a model is running.

The image features push Nativ beyond text and vision chat. Version 0.1.0 adds an Images tab for generating and editing pictures with compatible MLX models, plus image generation and editing inside conversations. The release also added memory-fit warnings, improved background downloads, Hugging Face token support and detection for models installed through LM Studio.

Contributors turned an early release into a broader workspace

Canuma credited three contributors with much of the release. Alazer Manakelew (@Alaxarr), a computer science and mathematics student at Northeastern University, handled integrations, concurrent downloads and more than 30 pull requests, according to Canuma. Manakelew's contributions in the release notes include connections for Cursor, VS Code, JetBrains, Zed, Aider, Goose and other developer tools.

Lucas Newman (@lllucas) built the Images tab and chat-based image generation. Newman's public GitHub work includes multiple speech and audio implementations for MLX, extending the group of maintainers around Canuma's Apple Silicon libraries. Anand C. Ramanathan (@rcanand), a Bellevue-based engineer and founder of MLAI LLC, contributed Hugging Face cache detection.

That contributor activity matters because Nativ only appeared publicly around July 20th. By Monday, GitHub showed 950 stars, 53 forks and 135 commits. Those figures measure developer interest rather than recurring use, but they show that Canuma has found an audience for a polished interface around local inference.

Nativ's site says the app will remain free and MIT-licensed, with no accounts, usage credits or venture-backed product roadmap. Canuma is using the application to widen distribution for the open-source MLX infrastructure he already maintains. Version 0.1.0 makes that strategy concrete: Nativ is becoming a workstation where local models can serve chat, image and coding workflows through interfaces developers already recognize.