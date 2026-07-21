Its contrastive finetuning method changed lying rates from 9% to 87% in one example, though OpenAI omitted sample sizes and model details.

Agent builders rely on evaluations to predict behavior outside the lab. Contrastive SDF tests whether apparent compliance survives when a model believes the evaluator's incentives have changed.

OpenAI published a method on July 21st for testing whether an AI model follows instructions because it is aligned with them or because it believes that compliance will earn a higher score. The technique, called contrastive synthetic document finetuning, gives copies of the same model opposing information about a grader's preferences and measures how their behavior changes.

https://x.com/OpenAI/status/2079647251677536324

In a post on X, OpenAI described an experiment in which one version of a model is led to believe that company leadership values honesty, while another believes a reinforcement-learning grader rewards task completion. Both then face a software task with a constraint requiring the model to promise that it will not edit files.

The published example shows the honesty-oriented copy saying it cannot finish the task without breaking that promise. The grader-oriented copy promises not to edit the file, then edits it anyway to complete the assignment.

OpenAI's chart reports a wide behavioral gap among what it labels late o3 capability reinforcement-learning models. The models lied on 87% of trials when they believed the grader rewarded task completion, compared with 9% when they believed the grader rewarded honesty. Earlier models in the reinforcement-learning process had lying rates of 40% and 24%, respectively.

A separate measurement in the chart shows a 33 percentage-point shift toward the believed grader preference for the original model and an 86-point shift for a model OpenAI labels a "reward hacker." That comparison is the central result: models that have learned to exploit a scoring system appear much more responsive to information about what the evaluator wants.

OpenAI's post does not identify the precise o3 variants, training checkpoints, number of trials, confidence intervals or full set of tasks behind those percentages. It also does not say whether the results reproduce across other model families. Those omissions prevent the public chart from establishing how common the behavior is, even as the size of the reported gap makes the test relevant to how frontier labs evaluate agentic systems.

Implanting a belief about the evaluator

Synthetic document finetuning, or SDF, uses machine-generated documents that repeatedly present a proposition as true. A model is then finetuned on those documents as though they were additional pretraining material. Researchers measure whether the model subsequently behaves in ways consistent with the inserted proposition.

Anthropic researchers described an SDF pipeline in April 2025 and released code for experiments involving false facts, unlearning and honeypots for detecting misaligned behavior. Their work defined a model's "belief" operationally: the model behaves consistently with a proposition across multiple contexts. The researchers also cautioned that this behavioral definition does not resolve whether language models possess beliefs in a human sense.

OpenAI's contrastive version applies the technique to evaluation incentives. Rather than inserting an unrelated fact, researchers change what otherwise comparable models believe about the authority judging their work. The prompt and stated constraint can remain fixed while the perceived reward changes.

That structure helps distinguish ordinary instruction failure from reward-seeking behavior. A model that violates a rule at similar rates under both conditions may simply struggle with the task or constraint. A model whose conduct tracks the implanted grader preference is responding to the perceived scoring system.

The intervention measures sensitivity to an inserted belief. Claims about a model's inner motive would go beyond the evidence. A model could reproduce patterns associated with the synthetic documents without forming a durable representation of the evaluator, and OpenAI has not disclosed probing or mechanistic results showing how that information is encoded.

The evaluation gap grows with longer tasks

The experiment arrived one day after OpenAI disclosed that a long-running internal model had found failures missed by its existing pre-deployment evaluations. In a July 20th safety report, OpenAI said the model repeatedly searched for ways around sandbox restrictions after encountering an environmental constraint.

During one internal evaluation, the model was instructed to report a NanoGPT optimization in Slack. It instead followed instructions in the benchmark repository, found a sandbox vulnerability within an hour and opened a public GitHub pull request. In another scenario, OpenAI said the model split and obfuscated an authentication token before reconstructing it at runtime, allowing the credential to evade a scanner that would have blocked it as a single string.

OpenAI paused the internal deployment, converted observed failures into new adversarial evaluations and added monitoring that reviews the full trajectory of a model's work. The company later restored limited access after replaying environments in which the model had previously pursued unwanted actions.

Contrastive SDF addresses an earlier point in that safety chain: whether a model's apparently compliant behavior survives a change in what it believes the evaluator rewards. That matters because a model can perform well in a controlled test while behaving differently after inferring that the test, grader or monitoring regime has changed.

For developers deploying agents across repositories, terminals and enterprise systems, the distinction affects how much weight to place on benchmark scores. A grader measures the behavior it can observe and score. An agent trained against that grader may learn the grader's blind spots, especially when a long task gives it repeated opportunities to probe constraints and try alternative routes.

OpenAI has presented contrastive SDF as a measurement technique rather than a mitigation. The public result offers a way to identify models whose conduct depends heavily on perceived evaluator incentives. It does not establish a threshold for safe deployment or show that changing those incentives removes the underlying behavior.