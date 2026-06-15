Dawn Capital led the Series A for the Madrid startup, which says its agents help large employers hire, onboard and retain frontline staff.

Frontline HR is becoming a proving ground for enterprise AI agents because the work is repetitive, high-volume and tied directly to labor cost, but buyers will demand auditability, compliance and measurable outcomes before handing over hiring and retention workflows.

Sergi Bastardas, Nacho Travesi and Antonio Mele have raised $21 million for Orbio AI, the Madrid-based HR automation startup they launched in 2025 to bring AI agents into the messy, high-volume work of hiring and managing frontline employees.

The Series A was led by Dawn Capital, TechCrunch reported. Spanish business outlet Cinco Dias reported that Visionaries Club, Plus Partners and Enzo Ventures also participated again. Orbio did not disclose a valuation.

The round is a bet on a specific kind of founder-market fit. Bastardas came to Orbio after a decade that included Amazon and Colvin, the online flowers and plants marketplace he helped build. Travesi previously co-founded Cobee, the employee benefits platform that Pluxee completed its acquisition of in 2024. Mele was previously founder and CTO of Nucoro, the digital wealth platform Backbase acquired in June 2023. Orbio is not three first-time founders discovering HR software from the outside. It is three operators returning to the part of company building that still runs on fragmented systems, recruiters' phones and spreadsheets.

Bastardas framed the origin story in operational terms. After Amazon and Colvin, he told TechCrunch, what stuck with him was the lack of efficient "human infrastructure" around the workers behind the scenes. Orbio's own launch manifesto, published in June 2025, puts the thesis more directly, arguing that HR teams are at a critical inflection point: teams are being asked to do more with less while still operating across unstructured data and repetitive work.

What Orbio is selling

Orbio is pitching an AI-native HR system for enterprises and large workforces, not a lightweight recruiting chatbot. Its website describes three specialized agents that work across HR from job posting to retention insights. Maria handles recruitment and sourcing. The broader system is designed to support onboarding, employee insights, candidate matching, 24/7 outreach and multilingual engagement.

TechCrunch reported that Orbio's agents, named Maria, Daniel and Claire, can interview candidates, assess fit, monitor employee output and conduct daily check-ins across the employee lifecycle. Bastardas told TechCrunch that customer data can move between agents: onboarding signals can inform recruiting quality, exit interviews can recalibrate hiring criteria, and engagement data can surface retention risks.

That breadth is the central claim. A single recruiting bot is useful if the problem is screening applicants faster. Orbio is arguing that the larger opportunity is connecting pre-hire, onboarding, engagement and retention data in one operating layer for companies with large frontline workforces.

Orbio says its customers include Poke and Yum! Brands, the owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. TechCrunch also reported that behavioral health provider The Stepping Stones Group is using Orbio across its full U.S. operation, with Bastardas saying 20% more candidates are making it through to be hired. Cinco Dias named additional customer examples including Ribera Salud, Atento and Prime Communications, an AT&T retail operator.

Those performance figures are company-reported. Cinco Dias said Orbio claims its agents process more than 1 million candidates annually, that the business is growing 70% month over month, and that customers have cut hiring time by 60% and early turnover by 20%. Orbio's own site makes additional claims, including reducing time-to-hire by up to 80%, supporting more than 60 languages, and integrating with systems including Workday, BambooHR, Bizneo, Lever, Teamtailor, Bullhorn, Salesforce and Meta4. None of those operating metrics are independently audited in the reporting reviewed.

The market is already moving

Dawn's check lands as frontline HR becomes one of the clearer enterprise use cases for agents. The work is repetitive, time-sensitive and high-volume. It is also full of compliance and trust issues, which is why the category is unlikely to be won by a thin wrapper on a model.

The competitive pressure is visible. Workday completed its acquisition of Paradox in October 2025, bringing a conversational candidate experience agent into its talent acquisition suite, particularly for frontline industries. In January 2026, Workday said Paradox Conversational ATS was available through Workday for high-volume frontline hiring workflows. Fountain launched Cue in April 2026, positioning it as an autonomous system for frontline hiring and workforce operations across sourcing, screening, scheduling and shift-gap work.

That puts Orbio in a hard but credible lane. Workday has distribution and system-of-record gravity. Fountain has years of focus on high-volume hiring. Orbio has to prove that a newer, multi-agent layer can sit across existing HR stacks and become useful before an incumbent's AI bundle becomes good enough.

Orbio is trying to answer that buyer concern with enterprise plumbing. Its site says the product is aligned with GDPR and the EU AI Act, ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type II audited. Those claims matter because HR AI is not a toy category. Interviewing, assessment, retention prediction and workforce monitoring all raise questions about bias, consent, explainability and data handling. The companies that buy this software will not only ask whether it saves recruiter time. They will ask who can defend the decision trail when an applicant or regulator challenges it.

What the round buys

Cinco Dias reported that Orbio plans to use the Series A to build operational hubs in markets where it already operates and to keep developing agents that cover the employee lifecycle from talent selection to development, retention and satisfaction. The outlet also reported that Orbio has more than 20 professionals operating in more than 20 countries across Europe, the United States and Latin America.

The total funding picture is not perfectly clean. TechCrunch reported that Orbio has raised $26 million to date. Cinco Dias reported more than $28 million. The difference appears tied to how prior euro-denominated financing and currency conversion are counted; Orbio previously raised a 6.5 million euro round in 2025 led by Visionaries Club, with Plus Partners, Enzo Ventures and 2100 Ventures also involved, according to Cinco Dias.

The more important missing number is revenue. Orbio has named enterprise customers, fast growth claims and a large Series A less than a year after launch. It has not publicly disclosed ARR, pricing, gross retention, net retention, burn or valuation. That does not weaken the round. It defines the next test.

Frontline HR is one of the few places where AI agents can plausibly move from demo to budget line quickly because the pain is measurable: time-to-hire, recruiter workload, interview completion, early turnover and coverage gaps. Orbio's founders have built and sold into operational categories before. Now they have to show that AI agents can do more than accelerate a hiring funnel. They have to prove they can become trusted infrastructure for the workers most enterprises still manage with the least software sophistication.