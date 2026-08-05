The share excludes unclassified early articles and uses a strict test that treats any cited news publication as press-sourced.

A small newsroom gets its strongest returns by reaching primary sources first: 58% of classifiable stories produced 71% of recent classifiable reads.

Original reporting generated 71% of RuntimeWire's classifiable article reads over the last 30 days, showing that our strongest traffic comes from stories we source before established technology publications have supplied the reporting frame.

As of August 5th, 2026, those stories accounted for 90,396 of 126,920 classifiable reads during the period. They began with first-party material such as a founder's post on X, a company announcement, a regulatory filing or another direct source, without relying on prior reporting from a news publication.

The result runs against the usual operating model for a small newsroom. Limited staff and reporting time often push smaller publications toward stories already established by larger outlets. Our traffic data favors the opposite approach: find the primary source, verify the underlying event and publish the story that readers cannot already get elsewhere.

We have added the metric to our In Public transparency dashboard, where it appears as "Reads on original reporting." The card sits alongside our existing sourcing metrics and will update as new stories and reads enter the dataset.

How the classification works

We classify an article as press-sourced when the item that seeded the story, or any source cited in the finished article, comes from a known news publication. The system currently tracks about 79 publications, including their subdomains.

That rule is deliberately strict. A story can originate with a founder, filing or company document and still move into the press-sourced bucket if the finished article includes a single background link to an established publication. Press releases distributed through wire services remain first-party sources because the company wrote the underlying material.

The label measures sourcing independence rather than the depth of an article or a market-wide audit of publication order. It identifies stories produced without using another news outlet as a reporting dependency. Our editorial workflow separately checks whether an established technology publication has already covered the core event before we treat a story as original.

This method likely understates the share of reading generated by our direct sourcing. It favors false negatives: one press citation can disqualify an otherwise independently sourced article, while there is no equivalent shortcut that moves a press-sourced story into the original bucket.

Early RuntimeWire articles published before source tracking began cannot be classified. A couple hundred stories fall into that group, and their reads are excluded from both sides of the calculation. The 71% figure therefore applies only to the 126,920 reads for which the source history is available.

The share is rising

Across all classifiable reads in RuntimeWire's history, original reporting accounts for 58%, or 106,086 of 182,880 reads. The last 30 days' 71% share stands well above that cumulative figure.

The comparison suggests that direct sourcing has become a stronger traffic engine as our source tracking and reporting process have matured. It does not establish a permanent trend from one 30-day window. The public card will make that trend testable over time instead of reducing it to an internal snapshot.

The audience result is also larger than the publishing mix alone would predict. Among published stories with source data, 856, or 58%, qualify as original. Another 622 stories, or 42%, cited or followed existing press coverage. Original stories therefore produced 71% of recent classifiable reads while representing 58% of the classifiable article inventory.

That gap is the useful operating signal. The value of an original story extends beyond adding one more article to the site. Directly sourced pieces have generated a disproportionate share of reading, especially during the latest 30-day period.

For our newsroom, speed begins with source selection. A founder's product release, a newly posted filing or a company announcement can support a complete story before it enters the broader press cycle. Waiting for another publication to establish the event gives up the period when the story is scarce and reader demand has the fewest places to go.

The metric now makes that tradeoff visible. We can compare the volume of original work with the reading it produces, track whether the recent gain holds and adjust our reporting effort using published numbers. The first result is clear: over the last 30 days, nearly three of every four classifiable RuntimeWire reads went to reporting that did not depend on another news outlet's coverage.