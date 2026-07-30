The milestone car rolled out of Fremont as Tesla prepares the California factory for a larger role in robotics.

Tesla built its first million vehicles over roughly 12 years of production, then added 9 million in about six. Fremont now anchors Musk's attempt to repeat that scale-up with Optimus.

Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, produced its 10 millionth vehicle globally at its Fremont Factory this week, Tesla said in a July 30th post on X. The figure covers vehicles built across Tesla's manufacturing network, with the milestone unit coming off the line in California.

https://x.com/tesla/status/2082707648148099363?s=46

Tesla reached the mark about six years after producing its 1 millionth vehicle, a red Model Y built at Fremont in March 2020. Tesla was incorporated in 2003 and began producing its first vehicle, the Roadster, in 2008. It took until 2020 to build the first million, then roughly six years to manufacture another 9 million.

Musk joined Tesla's board in 2004 and became CEO in October 2008, following the sales of Zip2 and PayPal. The 10 million figure is the clearest accounting of the manufacturing system built under his tenure: mass-market models, proprietary software and a factory network spanning the United States, China and Germany.

Production is running ahead of the delivery milestone

Tesla's announcement concerns vehicles produced, rather than vehicles delivered to customers. Tesla reported 9.2 million cumulative deliveries at the end of the first quarter of 2026, although that figure was rounded. Tesla then delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter, putting cumulative deliveries below the new 10 million production mark.

The distinction matters because production milestones measure factory throughput, while deliveries determine when Tesla records most automotive sales. In the second quarter, Tesla produced 451,758 vehicles and delivered 28,368 more vehicles than it built, drawing from inventory accumulated in earlier periods.

Tesla's July 22nd quarterly filing reported $20.52 billion in automotive revenue for the quarter, up 23% from a year earlier. Total revenue reached $28.24 billion, while income from operations was $398 million. Tesla attributed the automotive sales increase primarily to a roughly 25% rise in cash deliveries.

Those figures put the production marker in context. Tesla has the capacity to manufacture vehicles at global scale, but each additional unit still has to be sold at pricing that supports margins while Tesla funds factories, artificial intelligence infrastructure, robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Fremont's changing role

Fremont remains central to Tesla's manufacturing history. The former auto plant produced the first Model S in 2012, the 1 millionth Tesla in 2020 and now the 10 millionth vehicle in Tesla's global count.

Tesla currently describes Fremont as a production hub for Model 3, Model Y and Optimus, its humanoid robot project. In its April investor update, Tesla listed more than 550,000 units of installed annual Model 3 and Model Y capacity in California. Tesla also said an initial Optimus production line was under construction at Fremont and would replace the Model S and Model X lines.

That planned conversion captures where Musk is directing Tesla after 10 million cars. Vehicle manufacturing remains Tesla's largest revenue engine and the industrial base for its autonomy strategy. Fremont is being asked to support the next bet as well, moving from the factory that proved Tesla could build electric cars at volume to a site intended to manufacture robots at volume.

The 10 millionth vehicle validates a scale-up that once looked improbable. The next manufacturing test is whether Tesla can apply the same production discipline beyond cars.