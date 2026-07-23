McQuaid and Wantuck have already built and exited a national telehealth provider. Prosper Medical tests whether AI can make continuous, physician-led care affordable without stripping out the human relationship.

Ryan McQuaid and Dr. James Wantuck, the founders who built PlushCare into a national telehealth provider, announced on July 23, 2026 that their new venture, Prosper Medical, has raised $16 million to expand an AI-supported primary-care membership.

The financing was led by FUSE, with Aurum Partners, Better.vc, Cal Innovation Fund, Fluent, Latitude Capital, Knoll Ventures and WTI participating. Prosper Medical did not disclose the round's stage or valuation. Prosper Medical said the capital will pay for more physicians, expansion into additional markets and continued development of its AI system.

McQuaid and Wantuck are returning to the same problem they pursued at PlushCare with a different product and a new technical premise. PlushCare made primary-care appointments available online. Prosper Medical is trying to manage what happens between those appointments: collecting records, following test results, coordinating specialists and keeping one physician informed about a patient's changing health.

The financing pitch is that recent AI systems can absorb enough administrative work to make a continuing, concierge-style relationship affordable for a larger patient base.

A second pass at virtual primary care

McQuaid serves as Prosper Medical's CEO. Before co-founding PlushCare, he led AT&T's mobile-health platform, according to Prosper Medical's founder biography. Wantuck, Prosper Medical's chief medical officer, is a board-certified internal medicine physician who trained at Stanford and earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt.

At PlushCare, Wantuck helped build the clinical operation and led a group of more than 300 physicians and therapists, according to his Creative Destruction Lab biography. He stepped away in August 2024 to explore another health-technology venture. Prosper Medical emerged from that return to company building.

The founders' prior exit gives the new company useful context. Accolade acquired PlushCare in 2021, after McQuaid and Wantuck had already built and operated a virtual primary-care service at national scale.

That history still gives McQuaid and Wantuck unusual credibility for a young healthcare venture. They have already recruited clinicians across state lines, navigated insurer relationships and operated a consumer medical service at national scale. FUSE is backing them to apply those lessons to longitudinal care, where operational complexity runs well beyond scheduling a video call.

What the membership buys

Prosper Medical charges $69 a month after a three-day trial. The membership includes unlimited care-team messaging, prescription management, records collection, lab coordination and access to a care concierge. Medical appointments remain a separate expense: members with eligible PPO coverage pay their normal copay or coinsurance, while cash-pay visits cost $129.

That structure makes Prosper Medical cheaper at the membership level than many traditional concierge practices, although the $69 fee does not replace insurance or cover every visit. Prosper Medical says it works with major PPO networks and is available nationwide. Its support materials say it does not accept HMO plans, traditional Medicare or Medicaid, though patients with those plans can use the cash-pay option.

Prosper Medical's product spans routine primary care, urgent care, chronic-condition management, mental health, weight management, prescription refills and preventive testing. The service also leans into longevity care, including biomarker tracking, hormone treatment and advanced laboratory panels.

The AI layer is supposed to unify records, laboratory results, medications and messages, prepare physicians for appointments and surface tasks that require follow-up. Prosper Medical also advertises a 24-hour assistant that can answer questions using a member's history. The stated design keeps physicians responsible for care while software handles routine work and coordination.

Prosper Medical has not publicly described the full governance model behind that assistant, including which outputs require clinician review or how medical errors are detected and escalated. Those details will matter as the AI moves from organizing records toward interpreting them and communicating directly with patients.

Primary care is becoming an AI distribution contest

Prosper Medical enters a market where incumbents and newly funded ventures are converging on the same premise. Amazon One Medical has released an assistant that reads records, explains laboratory results, books appointments and manages medications, with escalation to clinicians. Its distribution includes Amazon Prime and One Medical's physical clinics.

New entrants are pushing the model further. Clara raised a $12 million pre-seed round in May to build AI-led primary care in which software drafts prescriptions, laboratory orders and care plans for licensed clinicians to approve. Lotus Health AI raised a $35 million Series A in February around free, multilingual AI consultations with physician review.

McQuaid and Wantuck are taking a more relationship-heavy route. Prosper Medical sells access to a dedicated doctor and human concierge alongside the software, then uses insurance billing to support clinical visits. That choice raises costs compared with an AI-first service, while giving Prosper Medical a clearer answer to the trust and continuity problems that weakened the first generation of episodic telehealth.

Prosper Medical says it enrolled thousands of members in its first several months, a self-reported figure that does not reveal retention, visit frequency or the cost of serving each member. Those measures will determine whether AI is producing better practice economics or simply adding another layer to an already labor-intensive care model.

The $16 million gives McQuaid and Wantuck room to test that equation with a larger physician network. Their second healthcare venture rests on a lesson carried over from the first: access gets a patient into an appointment, but continuity is what can turn virtual care into primary care.