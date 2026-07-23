The Wall Street Journal reports that Stripe is negotiating to buy AI model marketplace OpenRouter for about $10 billion.

A Stripe acquisition would give the payments giant a direct foothold in the fast‑growing AI model marketplace, extending its platform into AI infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal reported on July 23, 2026, that Stripe is in talks to acquire OpenRouter in a transaction that could value the AI model marketplace at about $10 billion.

OpenRouter aggregates access to generative AI models, allowing developers to use multiple providers through a single platform rather than negotiating separate contracts. An acquisition would extend Stripe beyond its core payments infrastructure and into the software layer developers use to connect applications with AI models.

The companies have not announced a transaction or confirmed the reported terms. The talks are preliminary, according to the report, and could change or end without an agreement. No deal structure, timeline or regulatory filing has been disclosed.

At the reported price, the acquisition would mark a substantial expansion of Stripe's product footprint. It could pair OpenRouter's model-access platform with Stripe's billing and financial tools, but the Journal's report does not establish how Stripe would integrate the business or whether the negotiations will produce a signed deal.