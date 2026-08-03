The MIT and University of Maryland spinout is adding private capital after using contracts and grants to move its hardware toward deployment.

Qunett is moving from grant-backed research toward privately financed hardware execution. The filing confirms $1.48 million sold, while leaving the investors, valuation and remaining close uncertain.

Laura Andre, president and CEO of Qunett, signed an SEC Form D reporting that the Boston quantum networking hardware maker has sold $1,479,982 of a planned $3 million equity offering.

The first sale occurred on July 30th. Andre signed the notice on August 1st, and the SEC published it on August 3rd. Seven investors have participated, leaving $1,520,018 available under the offering. Qunett is raising the money under Rule 506(b), which allows private sales to accredited investors and a limited number of sophisticated non-accredited investors. The filing lists no sales commissions or finder's fees. (sec.gov)

The filing establishes the amount sold, the number of investors and the type of security. It does not establish that Qunett has closed the full $3 million, and it does not identify the investors, a lead backer or Qunett's valuation. Andre also declined to disclose Qunett's revenue range in the filing.

For Qunett, the equity offering marks a new source of capital after years spent financing technical development through government contracts and grants. Qunett says it has secured over $5 million in that non-dilutive support since spinning out in 2022. Private investors are now being asked to fund the next stage: turning research in quantum memories, photonics and entanglement distribution into hardware that can operate outside university laboratories.

Two researchers built Qunett around the quantum link

Qunett grew from research by scientific co-founders Dirk Englund and Saikat Guha, professors at MIT and the University of Maryland, respectively. Qunett identifies both as scientific advisers, while Andre leads the operating organization alongside CTO David Scherer. (qunett.com)

Englund's work has long centered on quantum optics and photonic structures for information processing. He studied physics at Caltech, earned graduate degrees at Stanford and completed postdoctoral work at Harvard before entering academia. The research thread behind Qunett treats photonic connections as a central scaling problem for quantum systems, rather than assuming progress will come solely from packing additional qubits onto individual processors. (ee.columbia.edu)

Guha brings a communications and network-theory background to the same problem. He earned his graduate degrees at MIT and spent nine years at Raytheon BBN Technologies, where he helped form the Quantum Information Processing group in 2009. Guha now directs the NSF-funded Center for Quantum Networks and studies quantum repeaters, photonic communications and distributed sensing. (quics.umd.edu)

Their premise is straightforward: useful quantum systems will need ways to distribute entanglement and move quantum information among processors, memories and sensors. Classical data-center networks cannot perform that job because measuring or copying an unknown quantum state destroys the information the network is meant to preserve.

Qunett is building the physical components for those links. Its technology stack includes entangled photon sources, optical interfaces, memory modules, routers and repeaters. Qunett says its design combines multiplexed entanglement generation with diamond-based memories that buffer and synchronize entangled states across network nodes. The architecture is intended to connect different kinds of quantum hardware over fiber and free-space optical links. Those performance and scalability claims remain Qunett's own technical targets. (qunett.com)

Equity capital follows government-backed development

Qunett's funding history shows the usual path for a hard-science spinout: public money financed work that private investors might have considered too early or technically risky.

A federal SBIR database lists a $224,442 Army Phase I award that began on September 30th, 2024. That project examined whether Qunett's diamond defect technology could support a compact radio-frequency receiver for sensing and communications. The database lists six employees, while Qunett's current team page names seven operating employees in addition to scientific advisers. (sbir.gov)

Qunett also received a $100,000 MassVentures START Stage I grant in May 2025. Qunett said the money would support business development, intellectual-property planning and preparations for commercialization. The new equity offering extends that progression. Grant programs can underwrite experiments and technical milestones; private capital can pay for product engineering, manufacturing work, customer integration and the longer sales process attached to new infrastructure.

The $1.48 million sold so far remains a modest venture financing for quantum hardware. It is also meaningful for a small team developing components that require specialized fabrication, optical systems and laboratory equipment. Reaching the $3 million target would give Andre additional room to hire engineers and package Qunett's research into modules that customers can test, although the filing does not specify how Qunett plans to allocate the proceeds.

Quantum networking is moving toward deployed systems

Qunett is raising as nearby companies begin putting larger sums and working systems behind the same scale-out thesis.

Chicago-based memQ said on March 31st that it had closed a $10 million Series A co-led by Quantonation and Ocean Azul Partners. memQ is developing quantum network interface controllers, memory modules and control software for linking different quantum computers. (memq.tech)

Brooklyn-based Qunnect, whose similar name can make the two businesses easy to confuse, said on February 24th that its ABQ-Net network had gone live in Albuquerque. The deployment gives developers a place to test quantum networking hardware and software on an operating entanglement-based network. (qunnect.inc)

Those peers illustrate the commercial test facing Qunett. The underlying physics has to become dependable equipment that integrates with fiber, control systems and several competing qubit technologies. Customers will need measurable gains in distance, fidelity, throughput or system scale before buying another layer of expensive quantum infrastructure.

Andre's financing gives Qunett capital to pursue that transition, while leaving the round only halfway complete. The seven investors are backing a specific bet from Englund and Guha: quantum computing's scaling limit will create a market for the links between machines, and the hardware built to preserve and distribute entanglement will become as important as the processors at either end.