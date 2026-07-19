Founder Zach De Bernardi is using demand for a simple gas truck to recruit the suppliers, engineers and capital needed to build it.

De Bernardi has shown measurable demand for a basic gasoline truck. The next test is whether 12,173 refundable reservations can attract the automotive talent, suppliers and capital REO has not disclosed.

REO Trucks founder Zach De Bernardi has collected 12,173 refundable reservations for the Runabout, a gasoline-powered compact pickup targeted to start at $21,500, even though REO has yet to build a prototype or disclose a factory, engine supplier or institutional investor.

The reservation map, updated July 16th, shows 1,416 sign-ups in Texas, 925 in California and 738 in Florida. REO reported 5,500 reservations after the first six days, according to The Drive. The deposits cost $25, making the count a useful measure of interest in De Bernardi's pitch rather than a backlog of vehicle sales.

That distinction matters because the product currently consists of preliminary imagery, engineering targets and a plan. In a July update, The Gentleman Racer reported that De Bernardi was traveling to Europe to meet a prospective final design team and that REO had no physical prototype. REO aims to reveal its production design in the fourth quarter of 2026, build and validate pilot vehicles in 2027, open an order configurator in 2028 and begin deliveries in late 2028 or 2029. REO labels each date as a target.

A real estate founder follows the truck buyers

De Bernardi is entering automotive manufacturing from Dallas real estate. He founded Standard Real Estate in 2017 after working at State Farm, Liberty Mutual and Rogers Healy & Associates. Standard's biography says the brokerage grew beyond 60 professionals and surpassed $1 billion in property sales by 2023. Those are Standard's figures, and REO has not identified a comparable automotive operating record among its publicly named leadership.

De Bernardi's automotive experience has come as an owner and hobbyist. He told Road & Track that he had built older Land Cruisers, Lexus GXs and Toyota 4Runners. He also described Toyota's mechanically simpler vehicles from the 1990s and 2000s as the design reference for REO.

The idea sharpened as De Bernardi watched the response to Slate's minimalist electric pickup. Potential buyers repeatedly asked for a similar vehicle with a small combustion engine, he told The Autopian. Congress had also set civil penalties for Corporate Average Fuel Economy violations at zero, changing one part of the cost equation for gasoline vehicles. De Bernardi concluded that the market could support an analog counterpart to Slate.

His line for the gap is direct: "The buyers didn't leave. The products did," De Bernardi wrote in REO's founding letter.

The specification is a design brief

The first planned model, the Runabout T4X, is a two-seat, two-door truck with a steel drop-side flatbed. REO says it is developing a crew-cab T4C and an S4C SUV on the same body-on-frame platform.

De Bernardi's target specification combines a naturally aspirated gasoline inline-four, mechanical four-wheel drive and a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. REO advertises roughly 600 miles of range per tank, 4,500 pounds of towing capacity and a 500,000-mile powertrain life. None of those figures has been validated on a working vehicle. The REO specification table still leaves payload, dimensions, fuel economy, curb weight and tank capacity as placeholders.

The ownership pitch is as important as the hardware. REO says body panels will be removable with common tools, diagnostics will work through an inexpensive scanner and replacement parts will be listed in a public catalog for 20 years. De Bernardi also plans physical cabin controls, a small screen for diagnostics and CarPlay, direct online sales and no subscription-locked features.

These choices give the Runabout a clear identity before its styling is finished. They also create engineering and economic constraints. A low purchase price, domestic assembly, federal certification, mechanical four-wheel drive and long-term parts support each consume money that REO has not quantified.

Reservations help De Bernardi sell the plan twice

REO's reservation drive gives De Bernardi evidence to take into conversations with designers, suppliers and investors. The deposits themselves provide limited capital. At $25 each, 12,173 reservations represent about $304,000 before refunds and payment costs.

REO's reservation agreement says the deposits are refundable and may be used for vehicle development or general operations. The funds are not held in escrow or a trust account. The agreement also states that a reservation does not lock in the $21,500 price, a production slot, a delivery date or an obligation for REO to manufacture a truck.

De Bernardi told Road & Track that REO was funded for its current stage and that he had invested a substantial amount of his own money. He did not disclose the amount or identify outside investors. REO has also not named a contract manufacturer, factory site, powertrain supplier or executives responsible for vehicle engineering, safety, emissions and federal homologation.

Slate shows the financial scale on the other side of the prototype. The electric-truck maker closed a $650 million Series C in April and said it had taken more than 160,000 reservations. Slate now advertises a $24,950 truck, has shown preproduction vehicles and expects first deliveries in late 2026. REO is asking suppliers and financiers to believe its 12,173 early sign-ups can become a similarly investable pipeline.

Ford supplies a harder benchmark. Its current 2026 Maverick configurator lists the XL at $27,145 before destination charges, and Ford sold a record 155,051 Mavericks in 2025. The Maverick is a certified, available unibody truck backed by existing factories, suppliers and service infrastructure. REO's proposed $21,500 price buys attention precisely because De Bernardi is promising to undercut that system while building a new one.

Reviving REO before owning the road

De Bernardi chose a name with a ready-made industrial story. Ransom E. Olds founded the original REO Motor Car Company in 1905, and the REO Speed Wagon became an early ancestor of the pickup. The old manufacturer closed in 1975.

The present REO Industries filed an intent-to-use trademark application covering trucks, vans, SUVs and vehicle parts on May 8th. The public trademark record lists the application as pending and awaiting examination. REO's legal connection to the former manufacturer has not been publicly established beyond the new filing and De Bernardi's effort to revive the brand.

The historical name gives De Bernardi an advantage that most first-time automakers lack: people already understand the story he wants to tell. The reservation count shows that his diagnosis of the market has reached buyers. Building the vehicle will require a different kind of proof, beginning with a production design, an experienced automotive team, a validated powertrain and enough capital to survive federal testing and manufacturing.

De Bernardi has given himself until late 2028 or 2029 to turn the pitch into deliveries. For now, REO's most valuable product is the demand signal around a truck that American automakers stopped offering: small, inexpensive, gasoline-powered and designed for its owner to repair.