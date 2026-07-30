Ernest Romero Climent is using a free tier and deeper code navigation to widen adoption for the self-funded, terminal-centered IDE.

Rune is testing whether a self-funded IDE can win developers through pricing and workflow depth against established editors and better-funded startups.

Ernest Romero Climent released Rune 1.1 on July 30, making personal, non-commercial use of the native IDE free and adding first-class Python support, a beta Emacs editor, and an on-disk workspace symbol index, according to the release post.

The release turns a nine-year personal tooling project into a broader distribution bet. Romero Climent began building Rune's earliest ancestor in 2017 after navigation failed inside Vim while he was working on a Go log collector. He returned to the project in 2019, made it his daily editor by 2022 and committed to developing it commercially after being laid off from Uber in 2023.

Romero Climent has preserved the idea that led him to start the project: professional developers should be able to combine IDE-grade language intelligence with the keyboard, shell and command-line tools they already use. Rune packages that approach in a native application for macOS and Linux, with terminal tiles, a command prompt, debugging, language services and an integrated coding agent.

Users can download Rune 1.1 without an expiring trial or usage ceiling for personal work. Commercial use still requires a paid license. Rune now sells a perpetual option alongside its monthly and annual plans; the perpetual license covers two years of upgrades, and buyers can continue using versions released during that period indefinitely.

A broken Vim command became a nine-year project

In his account of Rune's development, Romero Climent traced the project to August 2017, when Vim's "go to definition" navigation broke during his work on a Go service. Restarting the editor did not fix it, and the failure pushed him to build a lightweight editor with the navigation and diagnostics associated with a full IDE.

That first attempt became Six, a Go-focused editor that was working by 2020. Romero Climent made Six his daily editor by 2022, renamed it Ox in 2024 after building a graphical runtime and rewriting the terminal emulator, then changed the name to Rune at the end of 2025.

The project became Romero Climent's full-time work after his 2023 Uber layoff. Severance financed the initial transition. Unstable Build, the legal entity behind Rune, describes itself as self-funded.

That history explains why Rune 1.1 spends as much attention on editor behavior and remote machines as it does on AI. Romero Climent is building around the daily mechanics of navigating, editing and running large codebases, with the agent operating through the same semantic information available to the developer.

Python and the symbol index widen Rune's reach

Rune 1.1 adds first-class Python support. Rune combines diagnostics from its Python language services into one view and can optionally report project-wide problems in files that have not been opened.

The release post says Rune 1.1 ships version 0.0.15 of the Python extension, uses uv to install and manage Python, and configures ty for type checking alongside Ruff for linting. Navigation covers definitions, references, implementations and dotted module paths.

A new on-disk workspace symbol index supports Go, Python and Rust. Rune previously relied mainly on language servers for workspace symbol lookup, which can become slow or incomplete in large repositories. The index includes methods and private symbols and stores its data in Rune's embedded database, keeping memory use bounded as repositories grow.

In the release post, Rune says a redesigned scanning pipeline and changes to buffer resolution made symbol resolution 65-77% faster while using about 95% less memory in its benchmarks on large source trees. Those figures are Rune's own measurements.

The index also matters to Rune Agent. Instead of repeatedly searching text to infer where a type or method lives, the agent can query the workspace by symbol. Romero Climent built that semantic toolset after finding that coding agents struggled to navigate Rune's large monorepo efficiently.

Rune offers syntax and search across a much longer list of supported languages, while reserving deeper navigation and language-specific tooling for a smaller group. Python's promotion therefore expands the number of developers who can use Rune as a primary environment rather than as a general-purpose text editor.

Free personal use lowers the switching cost

Rune 1.1 also separates two editing models that previously shared one implementation. The Standard editor retains shortcuts familiar to users of VS Code, Sublime Text, Zed and IntelliJ. The beta Emacs editor adds point and mark, regions, a minibuffer, a kill ring, query-replace and conventional C- and M-key chords.

Standard gains in-buffer search and Alt-IJKL controls for moving focus, repositioning windows and resizing Rune's tiled layout. SSH workspaces now provision language packages for the remote operating system, initialize terminals and plugins asynchronously, and wait for the remote server before sending requests. Official packages from Unstable Build are cryptographically verified with detached PGP signatures, while extensions can be installed directly from Git repositories.

Making personal use free gives Romero Climent a practical route into a market where developers can already try established editors at little or no upfront cost. The larger competitors also have far greater financial resources. Cursor announced a $2.3 billion Series D at a $29.3 billion post-money valuation in November 2025. Zed announced a $32 million Series B led by Sequoia in August 2025. Cognition agreed to acquire Windsurf in July 2025, saying Windsurf had reached $82 million in annual recurring revenue and more than 350 enterprise customers.

Romero Climent is taking a narrower route. Rune is built for developers who want a native, keyboard-driven environment with the terminal and command line treated as primary interfaces. Free personal use lets those developers evaluate that workflow without a timer, while commercial licenses preserve a direct software-revenue model.

Rune 1.1 gives that strategy a more credible product base. Python brings a much larger language community within reach, Emacs support makes the editor less prescriptive, and the symbol index strengthens the shared navigation layer used by people and agents. The next test is whether those developers will replace the familiar extension libraries, operating-system coverage and team distribution offered by larger rivals.