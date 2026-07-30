Ellis raised an $11 million seed led by First Round in April, as the Cadre founder sells an AI operations layer to smaller credit managers.

Private credit managers still run critical reporting and reconciliation work across spreadsheets and disconnected providers. Ellis is testing whether AI can give smaller funds the controls and data traceability usually associated with much larger institutions.

Ryan Williams is publicly detailing Ellis, an AI operations platform built to reconcile the scattered records behind private credit funds. The Forbes profile, published Thursday, follows an $11 million seed round led by First Round in April 2026.

Williams founded Ellis in June 2025. The New York founder is returning to a problem he encountered while running Cadre, the commercial real estate investment platform he started after graduating from Harvard and working at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, according to The Org. Cadre put private-market assets in front of individual investors. Ellis deals with the operational strain that begins after the capital is deployed.

Williams spent a decade building Cadre into a platform that served more than 50,000 customers and managed $6 billion in asset value, according to Forbes. Willow Wealth, then called Yieldstreet, completed its acquisition of Cadre on January 23, 2024. Forbes, citing a person familiar with the transaction, reported a price above $300 million. The official acquisition announcement said financial terms were undisclosed. Willow Wealth says Yieldstreet changed its name to Willow Wealth in November 2025.

A founder returning to a problem he lived

At Cadre, Williams needed portfolio values assembled from data scattered across bank accounts, internal spreadsheets and fund administrators, Forbes reported. The systems did not communicate, and obtaining an accurate answer could take weeks.

"I can't think of a quarter when we actually finished closing the books and getting to the right values on time," Williams told Forbes.

Ellis grew from that experience. Ellis' public materials frame private credit as the starting point for a broader private-markets operations push. The immediate product is designed for an industry where one investment can generate records across lenders, borrowers, limited partners, servicers, administrators, auditors and outside advisers.

A private credit manager might provide $100 million to a lender that divides the capital among thousands of $30,000 consumer loans. The manager then has to track the performance and payment schedule of each underlying loan, determine which investors have exposure to it, apply allocation policies and calculate distributions. Different systems may hold the loan tape, general ledger, bank activity, investor accounts and compliance records.

That fragmentation creates a data problem before an AI model can answer a useful question. Williams is betting that Ellis can first create a reliable operating record and then deploy agents against it.

Ellis sits above the existing stack

Ellis does not ask managers to replace their fund administrators, general ledgers or loan systems. Ellis' product connects those sources and reconciles them into a structured book that can be queried across closing, reporting, cash forecasting, scenario analysis and portfolio monitoring.

The distinction matters in finance, where a plausible answer is insufficient. Ellis says each figure can be traced to the underlying row, spreadsheet cell or general-ledger account. Its agents flag reconciliation breaks and propose corrections, while a customer approves material changes.

That design gives Williams a practical entry point into small managers that lack the finance and engineering resources of large private-capital institutions. Ellis is initially targeting private credit managers with up to 20 employees and between $100 million and $1 billion in assets. Williams estimates that roughly 4,000 managers fit that description and control about one-third of a $2.5 trillion global private credit market, according to Forbes.

Ellis says it built the platform alongside managers representing more than $50 billion in assets. Its website names Treville, Haven Capital Partners and Conductor Capital among users providing testimonials, and also displays Lafayette Square, Aquinnah Capital Partners and Kennedy Lewis Capital Company.

One early customer is Treville, which Forbes said manages $2.6 billion. Treville founder Ali Hamed started the investment manager while studying at Cornell in 2014 and has led more than $2 billion of deployments across over 100 credit and equity investments. Hamed told Forbes that his finance staff must respond to auditors, administrators, tax accountants, lawyers and valuation consultants, with each request generating additional manual work.

Ellis is selling the ability to answer those requests from a shared record. That promise carries a high trust threshold.

First Round backs the operator's advantage

First Round led Ellis' $11 million seed round, with Kearny Jackson, Slow Ventures, Khosla Ventures, 645 Ventures and Thrive Capital participating, Forbes reported. One backer put Ellis' valuation at $40 million.

First Round partner Josh Kopelman is backing Williams' familiarity with the operational problem. Kopelman has built and sold several businesses himself, including Half.com, which eBay acquired in 2000, and TurnTide, which Symantec bought in 2004. He told Forbes that Williams' depth of experience with private-credit data is difficult for another founder to reproduce.

That founder-market fit does not give Ellis an empty field. Established administrators and private-capital software vendors already own many of the customer relationships Ellis must connect to.

Williams is avoiding a direct rip-and-replace fight with those providers. Ellis can treat administrators and accounting systems as inputs, giving smaller managers a consolidated view while leaving their core records in place. That approach reduces the risk of adoption and lets Ellis sell around incumbent infrastructure.

The harder task is proving that the reconciled book stays accurate as funds, borrowers and investor structures change. Private credit managers will measure Ellis through shorter closes, fewer manual exceptions and defensible reporting. Williams has built Ellis around that standard, using his own years of delayed closes at Cadre as the product specification.

Ellis begins with private credit, though its stated mission reaches across private markets. Williams' first venture changed how investors entered private assets. His second is a bet that the larger software opportunity lies in controlling the data after the money arrives.