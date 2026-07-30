One model showed up ready for benchmark work; the other mostly didn’t. Across eight image tasks, Imagineart 2.0 Preview consistently handled prompt fidelity, text, counting, and fine-detail control better than Bagel, with the final margin landing firmly out of toss-up territory.

Imagineart 2.0 Preview wins this matchup cleanly. The aggregate gap is large — 68.1 to 48.2 — and the statistical read is even clearer: a 98% confidence result, with Imagineart taking 5 task wins to Bagel’s 0, plus 3 ties. That is not a stylistic preference call or a photo-finish. It’s a decisive benchmark victory.

The biggest separation came on tasks that punish weak control. On legible multi-line text, Bagel fell apart: broken typography, missing hierarchy, and poster design that simply didn’t satisfy the prompt. Imagineart, by contrast, rendered all three centered lines crisply and correctly. On exact counting, the story was just as blunt: Imagineart produced exactly seven clearly separable espresso cups; Bagel appeared to show only five and was too blurred to rescue. And on the macro brass lock prompt, Imagineart actually delivered the specified lock-and-keyhole close-up, while Bagel drifted into a more generic doorknob image.

Imagineart also took the Zorn foyer palette task by doing the hard thing: staying disciplined. Its watercolor rendering and restricted palette were much closer to brief, while Bagel contaminated the scene with off-palette color and a less controlled composition. The hands and anatomy result was messier, but the average still favored Imagineart: even with one judge noting implausible extra-hand weirdness, Bagel never turned its prettier image into the more convincing bracelet-tying action overall.

The three ties are worth reading correctly: they were not hidden wins for Bagel. In rainy lobby realism, reflections & glass, and precise studio layout, the judges split because each model traded prompt adherence against mood, composition, or realism. Bagel had moments — especially when atmosphere mattered — but it could not convert those into outright task wins. Imagineart repeatedly stayed closer to the brief, and Bagel repeatedly left points on the table through misses in placement, reflections, or specified materials.

Final call: Imagineart 2.0 Preview is the stronger image model here, and comfortably so. Bagel has flashes of taste, but Imagineart is the one you’d trust when the prompt actually matters.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 48.2 to Imagineart 2.0 Preview's 68.1.

1. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B closely matches the prompt with all three centered lines rendered crisply and correctly on a deep navy background, with clean sans-serif typography and pleasing minimalist balance. Model A misses the required three-line hierarchy, contains multiple text errors and illegible characters, and feels too small and sparse to function as the requested event poster. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with all three lines centered, crisp, correctly spelled, and sized appropriately on a deep navy background with subtle grain. Model A has severe text rendering errors, missing the required three-line hierarchy, and its tiny, broken typography undermines both adherence and readability despite a minimalist look.)

2. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B clearly matches the prompt with exactly seven individually countable identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, while Model A shows only five cups and is noticeably out of focus. Model B also has stronger composition and technical clarity, though both maintain a clean minimal flat-lay aesthetic. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven clearly separate espresso cups in a straight row on white marble, with clean overhead framing and strong visual clarity. Model A appears to show only five cups and is heavily blurred, making counting and individual separation difficult despite a similar general setup.)

3. Rainy lobby material realism

Photorealistic evening scene inside the lobby of a small riverside hotel called The Halcyon Quay: a wet guest in a charcoal wool coat stands near a walnut reception desk with brushed stainless trim, a brass table lamp glows beside a ceramic key tray, slate floor tiles track in rainwater, and a linen sofa sits under a large window streaked with drizzle; lighting must feel physically believable with warm lamp light mixing with cool blue dusk, accurate reflections, soft shadow falloff, convincing skin, fabric, metal, wood, ceramic, and wet stone materials, cinematic composition, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a walnut reception desk with brushed metal trim, a brass table lamp, ceramic key tray, linen seating, and more believable mixed warm/cool evening lighting. Model A is moodier and attractive, but it misses several specified materials and props, and the desk/window treatment feels less accurate to the requested hotel-lobby realism. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt’s rainy riverside-hotel mood with a large drizzle-streaked window, clearer warm-versus-cool lighting contrast, and more convincing wet slate reflections and material separation. Model B is strong and photorealistic, but it misses some key specifics like the visibly wet guest and riverside emphasis, and its composition feels a bit tighter and less cinematic.)

4. Macro brass lock close-up

Photorealistic macro close-up of a tarnished brass cabinet lock on a sea-green Art Nouveau apartment door, shot at extreme close range with a 100mm macro lens so the keyhole rim, tiny scratches, and a single trapped paint flake are razor sharp while the carved floral molding falls into creamy foreground and background bokeh; low sidelight from a narrow hallway window reveals metal patina and wood grain, intimate off-center composition, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B matches the prompt much more closely with a true macro close-up of a tarnished brass lock, visible keyhole rim detail, a trapped paint flake, and creamy floral molding bokeh on a sea-green Art Nouveau door. Model A is attractive, but it depicts more of a doorknob than a cabinet lock and misses the specified lock-focused composition and fine keyhole detail. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the prompt much more closely with a tarnished brass cabinet lock in extreme macro, visible scratches, a trapped paint flake in the keyhole, and creamy floral-molding bokeh on a sea-green Art Nouveau door. Model A is attractive but depicts a doorknob rather than a cabinet lock/keyhole close-up, so it misses the central subject despite decent lighting and color.)

5. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres better to the prompt with a more convincing polished dark marble surface, stronger dramatic side light, and a clearly visible red apple reflected in the chrome teapot; Model A is attractive and photorealistic but the required reflections in the water and chrome are less clearly correct, and the framing feels less like a close-up. Model B also has stronger material rendering overall, though neither image perfectly shows the window and apple reflected in both the chrome and the water surface. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt with a more photorealistic close-up, clearer dramatic side light, visible window reflection in the chrome, and stronger overall composition; Model B has appealing lighting and materials but misses the specified window reflection and the water surface does not convincingly reflect both required elements. Model B also feels less like a close-up and its reflections are less coherent, while Model A is cleaner and more polished despite the water reflection still being only partially convincing.)

6. Precise studio layout

Photorealistic interior of a narrow architect’s studio laid out exactly as follows: a drafting table is centered in the room; a red swivel chair is directly in front of the drafting table; a brass floor lamp stands to the left of the drafting table; a stack of three black plan tubes is on top of the drafting table; a small concrete model house is between the plan tubes and a green cutting mat; a rolling blueprint cabinet is behind the drafting table; a potted olive tree is to the right of the blueprint cabinet; a silver stool is between the red chair and the viewer; and a framed site map hangs on the wall above the blueprint cabinet; crisp morning daylight, realistic proportions, straight-on composition, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B follows the specified studio layout more closely, with the drafting table centered, the blueprint cabinet behind it, the olive tree to the cabinet’s right, and the silver stool between the red chair and the viewer; Model A is attractive but misplaces several elements, including the framed map and stool. Model A has strong lighting and polish, but Model B better satisfies the prompt while maintaining solid composition and realism. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A follows the specified layout more closely: the drafting table is centered with the red chair directly in front, the brass lamp is on the left, the framed site map hangs above the cabinet area, and the olive tree sits to the right; Model B misses several placements, including the stool position, the count of plan tubes, and the wall art being more of a floor plan than a site map. Model A is also cleaner and more balanced compositionally, though it still omits the rolling blueprint cabinet clearly behind the table and appears to stack more than three black plan tubes.)

7. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B better matches the prompt with both hands clearly visible, more believable finger anatomy, and a more plausible grip on bracelet threads in soft daylight. Model A is aesthetically pleasing, but the hands look softer and less anatomically convincing, and the bracelet-tying action reads less naturally. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B has a more candid photographic feel and pleasing depth of field, but it appears to show three hands and the anatomy/grip is implausible for the prompt. Model A better satisfies the requirement of both hands being clearly visible with more coherent anatomy, though it feels more staged and less like a natural candid bracelet-tying moment.)

8. Zorn foyer palette

A watercolor illustration of a compact apartment foyer with a curved oak bench, umbrella stand, wall mirror, and checker-tiled floor, rendered strictly in the named Zorn palette only: yellow ochre, ivory black, vermilion, and titanium white, with no blue, green, purple, or any stray off-palette hues anywhere; soft overcast daylight, clean balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B better matches the compact foyer setup, watercolor look, and restrained Zorn-like palette, with a cleaner composition and more cohesive rendering. Model A includes the right objects but feels less painterly and shows stronger color contamination and a busier, less balanced layout. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres much better to the requested Zorn palette and watercolor look, and it includes the key foyer elements with a clean balanced composition; its main miss is that the wall mirror is weakly defined and the bench shape is only moderately curved. Model A has a clearer mirror and bench but breaks the strict palette badly with obvious blue in the mirror and stronger off-palette hues, and its rendering feels less like watercolor and less controlled overall.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.