SpaceXAI is turning the Grok 4.5 launch into a developer-relations and recruiting push, using X access to attract builders as its AI segment absorbs heavy infrastructure losses.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk)'s SpaceXAI opened applications Tuesday for an August 8th build event in San Francisco, giving selected developers access to its latest Grok models and X APIs less than a month after releasing Grok 4.5.

The Grokathon page describes a 12-hour, in-person hackathon focused on shipping AI applications. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and close at 11:59 p.m. on July 28th, although SpaceXAI does not specify the deadline's time zone. Builders can apply through SpaceXAI's Typeform.

SpaceXAI lists the event window as 9 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, a 16-hour span despite repeatedly describing the Grokathon as a 12-hour event. The page does not explain whether four hours are reserved for registration, meals, judging or presentations. It also leaves the venue, attendance capacity, selection criteria and prize amounts undisclosed. SpaceXAI says prizes will be revealed at the event.

Musk founded xAI in 2023 around a model strategy that tied Grok to real-time information from X. That connection remains central to the Grokathon pitch: participants are being offered access to both the model layer and the social platform's APIs. SpaceX acquired xAI on February 2nd, placing Grok, X and the AI infrastructure operation inside Musk's larger aerospace group under the SpaceXAI branding.

A developer push five days after Grok 4.5

The event follows the July 16th release of Grok 4.5, which SpaceXAI calls its smartest model for coding, agentic tasks and knowledge work. SpaceXAI says Grok 4.5 was trained across tens of thousands of Nvidia GB300 GPUs and is served at 80 tokens per second. Those performance figures come from SpaceXAI's own testing and model announcement.

SpaceXAI priced Grok 4.5 at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens. The model is available through the SpaceXAI API, Grok Build and Cursor. The Grokathon gives SpaceXAI a controlled venue to put that recently released model into developers' hands and observe which applications they can complete under a short deadline.

SpaceXAI also open-sourced Grok Build on July 15th, publishing the coding agent's harness, terminal interface, agent loop and extension system under an Apache 2.0 license. The Grok Build repository allows developers to inspect how the agent assembles context, dispatches tool calls and connects to skills, plugins, hooks, MCP servers and subagents.

The sequence creates a developer funnel around Grok 4.5: release the coding model, publish the agent harness, then bring a selected group of builders into a room with model creators and access to X. SpaceXAI has not disclosed whether participants will receive API credits, higher rate limits, persistent access to unreleased models or support after the event. Those terms will determine whether the Grokathon produces durable applications or a one-day set of demonstrations.

X gives SpaceXAI a distribution pitch with two denominators

SpaceXAI can offer builders something most independent model providers cannot: a direct connection to X's real-time content and its existing user base. The scale of that advantage depends on which usage number is being measured.

SpaceXAI said in January that its reach covered about 600 million monthly active users across X and Grok. A June SpaceX prospectus provided a narrower breakdown: the combined platforms had about 550 million monthly active users as of March 31st, while 117 million of those users had used Grok AI features. The filing describes both figures as estimates and says duplication between Grok and X accounts may not be fully eliminated.

That distinction matters for builders evaluating X as a route to market. The 550 million figure measures activity across two integrated platforms. The 117 million figure is the closer measure of people already interacting with Grok features. SpaceXAI can still expose outside applications to a large audience, but access to X APIs alone does not guarantee distribution inside X or Grok.

Developer adoption could also add API revenue to a capital-intensive operation. SpaceX reported $818 million in AI segment revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and a $2.47 billion operating loss. The filing attributed the higher costs partly to cloud computing, GPU depreciation, data center infrastructure and employee expenses. API consumption and third-party applications provide SpaceXAI with ways to spread those infrastructure costs across more paying workloads.

The Grokathon also puts engineers in front of SpaceXAI recruiters

SpaceXAI says attendees will meet the creators of Grok 4.5 and its other models. That access gives the August event a recruiting function alongside its developer-relations purpose, particularly after personnel losses following the SpaceX acquisition.

RuntimeWire reported in May that more than 50 SpaceXAI staffers had departed since February, including at least 11 who joined Meta and seven who moved to Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab. A selective room of engineers capable of building with Grok and X APIs offers SpaceXAI a concentrated pool of potential hires and collaborators.

For applicants, the remaining unknowns are substantial. SpaceXAI has disclosed the date, broad schedule, meals and technical access, while leaving the venue, capacity, judging format, prize pool and post-event access terms unstated. The strongest draw is the pairing of a newly released coding model with X's data and distribution. The value beyond August 8th will depend on whether SpaceXAI lets the resulting applications keep those advantages after the room closes.