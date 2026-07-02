The AI-agent security company says Puthucode will lead global revenue as it pushes into EMEA and prepares APJ leadership expansion.

Straiker is moving from founder-led category creation to global sales execution while enterprises decide whether AI-agent security becomes a standalone budget or a feature inside larger security platforms.

Ankur Shah and Sreenath Kurupati are putting an enterprise cyber sales operator into the top revenue seat at Straiker three days after announcing a $64 million Series A, hiring Sriram "Sri" Puthucode as chief revenue officer to turn early AI-agent security demand into a global sales motion.

Straiker announced the appointment Thursday in a PR Newswire release, saying Puthucode will run Straiker's global revenue organization as Straiker tries to triple the business, expand internationally, and sell its agentic security products to enterprise security buyers. The hire follows Straiker's June 29 Series A, which Straiker said brought total funding to $85 million.

The timing gives the hire its meaning. Straiker is still young in market. Straiker launched from stealth on March 27, 2025 with $21 million in initial funding from Lightspeed Ventures and Bain Capital Ventures. Shah, Straiker's co-founder and CEO, previously scaled Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud business as SVP and GM, according to Straiker's Series A materials. Kurupati, Straiker's co-founder and CTO, brought a different piece of the security stack with him: Akamai said in 2016 that it acquired Cyberfend, where Kurupati was co-founder and CEO, to strengthen bot and automation detection.

Those backgrounds explain why Straiker is hiring for repeatable go-to-market this early. Shah and Kurupati are building Straiker around the claim that AI agents create a new operational security surface because agents can act across systems, call tools, use enterprise data, and make decisions without a person approving every step. In a March 2025 post, Shah and Kurupati wrote that they had spoken with more than 250 enterprises and AI leaders, and concluded that conventional static defenses struggle with AI applications because AI systems introduce non-deterministic behavior and unstructured request-response patterns. That thesis has now become a sales plan.

The operator Straiker chose

Puthucode's resume maps closely to Straiker's current problem: take a security category before budgets and buying committees are fully standardized, then build a revenue engine around it. Straiker says Puthucode most recently led the creation and scaling of Zscaler's emerging next-generation security products business. Before that, Straiker says, he helped grow Palo Alto Networks' cloud firewall business 4x by building the go-to-market foundation, expanding cloud marketplace demand, and supporting a shift from perpetual licensing to recurring revenue. Earlier, Puthucode led revenue at Elastica before its sale to Blue Coat and later Symantec.

The details Straiker chose to emphasize are useful tells. Puthucode is being positioned as a category builder, not a caretaker for a mature sales organization. That fits a market where the buyer is obvious in broad terms - the CISO - while the budget line, procurement category, and incumbent displacement path remain unsettled.

Shah said in the announcement that demand is outpacing Straiker's forecasts and that customers are pulling Straiker into global expansion faster than expected. Straiker also said it recently hired Andrew Bartlam to lead EMEA sales and that APJ leadership expansion is underway. Straiker did not name an APJ sales leader.

Puthucode holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson, a master's degree in industrial engineering from Arizona State University, and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Osmania University, according to Straiker.

The money behind the sales push

Straiker's Series A was led by Marathon Management Partners, Citi Ventures, Illuminate Financial, and Workday Ventures, with continued support from Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed. Straiker said other investors include GTM Capital, Rain Capital, Neva SGR, Firebolt Ventures, and Sixty Degree Ventures. Gokul Rajaram, founding partner of Marathon, joined Straiker's board, according to Straiker's Series A announcement.

The valuation was not disclosed. Straiker says run-rate revenue grew 15x in under a year, but Straiker did not disclose absolute ARR, customer count, contract size, pricing, or the share of deployments in production. That matters because agentic security is still early enough that vendors can show steep percentage growth from a small base while the enterprise market decides which controls become standalone products and which ones get absorbed into identity, endpoint, cloud, browser, and data-security platforms.

Straiker's product pitch is broader than a single guardrail. Straiker's homepage describes three product areas: Discover AI for agent discovery, tool monitoring, MCP visibility, posture monitoring, and governance; Ascend AI for adversarial testing of agents, tools, MCP servers, and workflows; and Defend AI for runtime security against identity abuse, memory poisoning, data exfiltration, and resource exploitation. The company also highlights threats such as prompt injection, agent hijack, tool poisoning, memory tampering, and data exfiltration as attack paths it tests for before production.

That full-lifecycle framing is the core of Straiker's bet. If enterprises treat AI agents as another application-security issue, a point tool may be enough. If agents become a separate workforce with permissions, memory, tools, workflows, and runtime behavior, Shah and Kurapati have a cleaner argument for a dedicated control plane.

A category filling up fast

Straiker is entering the sales-scaling phase while adjacent AI-security companies are also raising, shipping agent controls, or being bought. Noma Security announced a $100 million Series B in July 2025 and describes a platform covering AI security posture management, red teaming, runtime protection, governance, and agent security. WitnessAI announced $58 million in January 2026 and said it was adding agentic security capabilities for observing agents, MCP servers, tools, shared data, and runtime behavior. SentinelOne agreed in August 2025 to acquire Prompt Security to extend its platform into GenAI and agentic AI security.

That competition puts pressure on Straiker's next year. The Series A gives Shah and Kurupati capital to hire sales leadership, expand internationally, fund STAR Labs research, and push product development. Puthucode gives Straiker an operator who has sold through cloud-security category formation before.

The harder part is proving that agentic security becomes a durable standalone budget before larger platforms turn the same buyer pain into a feature. Straiker's answer is speed: move from founder-led demand to an international revenue organization while the category is still being named. Hiring Puthucode is the first visible step in that transition.