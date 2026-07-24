Supabase is making production monitoring part of the default setup for free projects, addressing the reliability burden created by faster AI-assisted app development.

Paul Copplestone (@kiwicopple), Supabase's co-founder and CEO, said in a thread on X that Supabase has shipped a one-click Grafana Cloud integration across every plan, including its free tier. The integration provisions a Grafana Cloud instance, handles authentication and metric collection, and installs a dashboard tracking more than 200 metrics.

The July 23 release post, written by Supabase engineers Alex Hall and Raminder Singh with Head of Integrations Matt Linkous, turns a connection developers could already configure into a button inside the Supabase Dashboard. New users can start on the Grafana Cloud free tier without entering a credit card on either service, according to Supabase.

The release follows a pattern Copplestone has pursued since founding Supabase with Ant Wilson in 2020: preserve the control associated with open infrastructure while removing the setup work that keeps many developers on proprietary services. Copplestone previously co-founded Nimbus For Work and ServisHero as CTO, according to his personal site. While building Nimbus, he ran into limitations with Firebase during work on chat features and began replicating data into Postgres, an experience that led him to pitch Wilson on an open-source Firebase alternative built around Postgres, according to an interview about Supabase's origins.

Observability fits that founding argument. Developers can accept a managed setup when speed matters, inspect the dashboard definitions, or run the monitoring stack themselves. Copplestone summarized the choice in his launch thread: "Self hosting? Open source is here."

One click replaces the monitoring setup

Before this release, Supabase projects could already send metrics to Grafana Cloud. Users had to configure the connection themselves. The new flow creates or connects a Grafana Cloud workspace, exchanges credentials, begins scraping Supabase's Metrics API, and installs the dashboard without requiring users to create scrape jobs or copy secret keys.

The dashboard covers CPU and memory pressure, disk I/O, network traffic, database connections, pooler behavior, replication lag, checkpoints, database size, and query statistics. Grafana Labs' launch post adds that the integration can surface PgBouncer health, canceled queries, transaction activity, heavy queries, and deadlocks.

That coverage gives small teams an earlier view of problems that often appear only after an application begins attracting real traffic. A developer can move from database creation to a usable operational dashboard without first learning Prometheus configuration or assembling Grafana panels. Supabase also removes the pricing decision at the point of installation by making the integration available to free projects.

Supabase's launch post does not quantify how the pre-built dashboard's more than 200 metrics map to Grafana Cloud free-tier usage as projects add databases, replicas, or other dimensions. That leaves teams to check Grafana's own plan details as their monitoring footprint grows.

The initial release is also limited to metrics. Supabase says support for sending logs to Grafana Cloud is in progress. Traces, frontend observability, service-level objectives, and performance testing are available elsewhere in Grafana Cloud, but the one-click Supabase connection announced on July 23 centers on database and infrastructure metrics.

The open-source path remains available

Supabase published the dashboard and supporting configuration in the supabase-grafana repository. The same dashboard definitions support the new one-click setup, Supabase's earlier Grafana Cloud connection, and self-hosted Grafana installations. The repository had 381 stars, 118 forks, and 103 commits when reviewed.

The self-hosted route matches Supabase's wider self-hosting model. Supabase's self-hosting documentation gives operators control over where data runs, while making them responsible for security, maintenance, backups, scaling, monitoring, and availability. Some managed-platform features are also absent from self-hosted Supabase. The Grafana release offers the same trade: a fast managed route and source code for teams prepared to operate the components themselves.

Supabase is pulling operations closer to app creation

The integration arrives seven weeks after Supabase announced a $500 million Series F led by GIC at a $10 billion pre-money valuation. Supabase said Stripe invested for a second time, Georgian and Salesforce Ventures joined, and existing investors participated. Part of the financing is earmarked for performance, reliability, and support.

Copplestone said in that funding announcement that nearly 10 million developers use Supabase, database launches had increased 600% over the prior year, and AI tools created more than 60% of new databases. Those are Supabase's figures, and Supabase did not disclose adoption numbers for the Grafana integration.

The growth claims explain the timing. AI coding tools can create and deploy applications faster than developers can acquire operational experience. Database connections, disk use, replication lag, and inefficient queries still become production problems regardless of how quickly the original code was generated. Supabase is placing monitoring inside the same guided workflow that creates the backend.

For Copplestone, the Grafana partnership extends Supabase's original product thesis beyond database provisioning. The pitch began with an open-source, Postgres-based answer to Firebase. Supabase now has to make the less visible work around that database, including reliability and diagnosis, accessible to the growing population of developers and AI agents launching projects on its platform.