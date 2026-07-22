Travis Kalanick (@travisk) launched a recruiting push for Atoms on Wednesday, directing his followers to a rebuilt careers site as the Uber co-founder staffs an industrial automation portfolio spanning transport, mining and food.

Kalanick shared the hiring campaign in a two-post thread on X on July 22nd. His second post linked to the Atoms careers page and asked, "any tips?" The brief appeal points to a much larger operation: Atoms' official Greenhouse board listed 55 open positions as of Wednesday.

The openings show where Kalanick is putting technical resources. Fifteen roles on the board are grouped under transport engineering, all in San Francisco. Atoms is recruiting electrical, mechanical, robotics controls, embedded firmware, machine learning, backend, cluster infrastructure and high-performance computing engineers, along with testing and data annotation staff.

That concentration is significant because Atoms has disclosed little about its transport product. The Atoms homepage describes the division as a "wheelbase for robots" and labels its public announcement as forthcoming. The job board provides a clearer view of the stack under construction: perception systems, robotics controls, electrical hardware, embedded software, machine learning infrastructure and the compute clusters needed to train or run those systems.

Atoms is paying at the upper end of the engineering market for several of those positions. A senior machine learning engineer role lists a base salary of $208,000 to $263,500, while a staff cluster infrastructure engineer can earn $224,000 to $284,000. A senior full-stack position carries a range of $176,000 to $242,000. Atoms says those packages may also include equity and performance bonuses.

The jobs come with a firm location requirement. Atoms' San Francisco listings say office-based teams work onsite five days a week. That policy narrows the candidate pool for specialized AI and robotics talent, while giving Kalanick the tightly coordinated engineering environment he has historically favored for products that cross software, hardware and operations.

From ghost kitchens to industrial robots

Kalanick brought Atoms out of an eight-year stealth period on March 13th, renaming City Storage Systems and placing CloudKitchens and its related food technology businesses under the Atoms identity. In his founding vision, Kalanick described "digitizing the physical world" as his life's work and argued for specialized machines built around individual industrial jobs rather than general-purpose humanoid robots.

The portfolio combines existing operating businesses with newer robotics bets. CloudKitchens supplies delivery-focused commercial kitchens. Otter builds restaurant software. Lab37 develops automated food production systems. Picnic handles scheduled office meal delivery. ProFood operates food production real estate.

Mining gained a working technology base when Atoms completed its acquisition of Pronto, the autonomous haulage developer co-founded by Kalanick's former Uber colleague Anthony Levandowski. The purchase price was not disclosed. Pronto became the core of Atoms Mining, bringing autonomous systems already used to move material at mines and quarries.

Transport remains the less-defined piece of Kalanick's plan, and the hiring slate suggests Atoms is building that division in San Francisco rather than assembling it solely through acquisitions. The roles cover the full system, from electrical and mechanical design to machine learning, networking and field testing. Atoms is also hiring transport operations recruiters in San Francisco and Seattle, indicating that deployment and fleet staffing are being developed alongside the engineering organization.

The broader board extends well beyond robotics. Atoms is recruiting finance, legal, product design, real estate, sales, restaurant infrastructure and software employees across the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Lithuania, Britain and Asia. Atoms' careers page also advertises internships and an emerging-talent program for students, researchers, recent graduates and early-career builders.

Kalanick's public return began with Atoms' March launch. The July 22nd recruiting push moves the focus from his industrial automation thesis to the people needed to execute it. Atoms already owns active food infrastructure and autonomous mining businesses. The cluster of transport engineering jobs shows where Kalanick is building the next piece.